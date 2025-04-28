We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Amplify Ambience with
Cloud-Based Content Management Solution
LG SuperSign Cloud is a comprehensive cloud-based solution for the integrated management of digital signage*. Based on the internet, this cloud solution enables users to control multiple displays remotely and simultaneously anytime, anywhere without being restricted by time and location**.
* Applicable to models with webOS 4.0 or above, and devices equipped with the Virtual Screen or where the SuperSign Cloud Player is installed. ‘SuperSign Cloud Player’ will be provided along with the installation file upon purchasing the LG SuperSign Cloud license. (The applicability of the solution may vary by product. Please check with your local sales for confirmation.) ** Since LG SuperSign Cloud is a cloud-based solution, it may be affected by network conditions.
Remote Control
With a network connection, user can run the operation of the devices wherever and whenever through cloud solution. Thus, widely distributed types of digital signage displays can be controlled from one place, making the display management process efficient and convenient.
Scalability and Lower TCO*
Cloud solutions, based on the internet, help reduce initial costs by eliminating the need for separate physical servers, and they offer flexibility to expand subscription licenses according to business growth.
*TCO = Total Cost of Ownership
Key Features of LG SuperSign Cloud
Content Management
By utilizing LG SuperSign Cloud, businesses can reduce the time spent on aggregating separate sources for content creation. LG SuperSign Cloud provides various content management features with flexible editing functions for effortless content creation and distribution.
Content Creation
Users can create content using various types of templates tailored to each space and add widgets such as date, time, weather, and more. More efficiently, LG SuperSign Cloud provides a drag and drop interface, offering users the flexibility to create content more easily than ever.
AI Image Generation, GEN AI
Automatically create AI images based on a prompt.
This AI feature also enables image editing capabilities to edit and resize them.
Content Distribution
It is easy to utilize the content distribution features of LG SuperSign Cloud. By using various user-friendly functions, the user can conveniently create and manage content distributing schedules at the desired time.
Videowall
LG SuperSign Cloud videowall feature simplifies management with various synchronization modes, allowing operation as one expansive display or four independent ones. Thus, users can remotely monitor and control your videowall to manage power settings and content playback.
Professional Content Partners
Professional content partner features are provided with ‘Add-On Services’.
* These features can be utilized with additional subscription.
Design Content
(DsMenu / PosterMyWall)
Designing a menu board or promotional poster for each stores can be challenging. With DsMenu and PosterMyWall’s templates and editing functions, users can create content quickly and easily.
Art Content
(ArtPlayer)
ArtPlayer is a service that helps enhance the atmosphere of specific spaces by providing a diverse and sophisticated range of artistic content suitable for various environments such as offices, hotel lobbies, and restaurants. This allows users to transform the ambiance of their desired space more beautifully, easily, and conveniently.
Background Music
(Wantreez Music)
‘Wantreez Music’ offers various types of music playlists based on industry, genre, and artists. With the music provided by ‘Wantreez Music’, users can play desired playlists on their display without managing legal risks about the music copyright.
Infotainment
(Screenfeed)
Provided with news, weather, sports, financial information and more to keep the screens fresh and more valuable to the viewers.
Audience Measurement
(SpaceVision / FastSensor)
‘SpaceVision’s AI technology provides a detailed view of customer movement, including demographic information like age and gender. This allows playing content that is relevant to audience information based on computer vision AI. ‘FastSensor’ is an AI-powered behavior analytics platform. It captures detailed insights into customer interactions from foot traffic to journey patterns, enabling brands to optimize engagement, merchandising, marketing, sales, and operations.
Art Lounge
Create an atmosphere that could upgrade each space with various art collections. With Art Lounge feature, specialized for several themes of art collections, users can easily select desired artworks and distribute on their digital signage displays through LG SuperSign Cloud.
Device Management
With ‘Home’ and ‘Analytics’ menu shown on LG SuperSign Cloud, users can simply and easily check detailed information about content storage usage and device status.
Home
Effortlessly access valuable data and utilize the quick access for convenience.
Analytics
Various reports on device status and content usage data are deliverable. Based on this information, user can find insights on better customer service and efficient business management.
Multi-Device Control
All devices linked to the LG SuperSign Cloud are listed on the [device] tab. It provides user to quickly view detailed information such as display thumbnails, model names, and IP addresses. Moreover, user can control the devices with advance control options or a ‘quick controller’ to easily modify the commonly used settings.
Compatible Devices
LG SuperSign Cloud is compatible with LG Signage supported by webOS 4.0 and above, as well as multi OS (Android, Windows OS),
and provides Virtual Screen (Web player) which enables to publish the content for any device that runs web browser.
1) To use ‘Multi OS’, SuperSign Cloud Player must be installed before use. 2) The applicability of the solution may vary by product. Please check with your local sales for confirmation. 3) The user can publish content on the devices offered with a web browser via a virtual screen based on web player.