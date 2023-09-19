About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LED Cinema

Specs

Support

Resource

LED Cinema

LAD033F

LED Cinema

Print

All Spec

OPTICAL PARAMETERS

Pitch

3.3 mm

LED Type

SMD

Pixels per LED Module

8,640

Aspect Ratio (per Cabinet)

64 : 90

Resolution (per Cabinet)

192 × 270

Pixels (per Cabinet)

51,840

Pixel Density (per SQM)

90,000

Frame (Video) Rate

24 Hz, 25 Hz, 30 Hz, 48 Hz, 50 Hz, 60 Hz

Brightness (After Calibration)

48 nit (DCI-compliant)

Contrast Ratio

4000 : 1 (Minimum)

Color Space (Gamut)

DCI - P3 (DCI-compliant)

Viewing Angle (Horizontal, Vertical)

120º, 120º

Color Depth

12 Bit (DCI-compliant)

Chromaticity Uniformity

In case of White : Within ±0.015 x, ±0.015 y

Color Temperature (White)

(x. y) = (0.314, 0.351) / DCI-P3 Theater

Color Temperature (R, G, B)

DCI-P3 theater R: (x. y) = (0.68, 0.32)
G: (x. y) = (0.265, 0.690)
B: (x. y) = (0.15, 0.06)

Lifetime

100,000 Hours (LED to Half Brightness)

Operation Hours

16 Hours per Day / 7 Days per Week

PHYSICAL/ELECTRICAL PARAMETERS

Modules (per Cabinet)

6 (2 × 3)

Dimension (LDM)

320 mm × 300 mm

Dimension (per Cabinet)

640 mm × 900 mm × 124 mm (Including Handle)

Dimension (4K, Total)

14,080 mm × 7,200 mm (101 sqm)

Dimension (4K, Active Area)

13,653 mm × 7,200 mm (98 sqm)

Weight (per Cabinet)

15 kg

Weight (4K, Total)

2,640 kg

Material of Cabinet Body

Aluminum

Heat Generation (per Cabinet)

221 BTU (Max.) / 73 BTU (Typ.)

Serviceability

Rear only

Power Supply

AC100-240 V ~, 50/60 Hz

Power Type

Built-in Power

Power Consumption (Max, per Cabinet)

90 watt (Main) / 52 watt (Secondary)

Power Consumption (Max, 4K)

9,260 W

Certification

DCI, CB, CE-LVD/EMC, FCC, ETL/UL, RoHS, REACH

Supported Media Server

Dolby® IMS3000

Interface

RJ45

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

Storage Temperature

-20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

Storage Humidity

5% to 85%

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.