LSAA Optimum Cable-less LED Series
All Spec
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
-
1.25
-
Module Resolution (WxH)
-
240x90
-
Weight per Module (kg)
-
0.20
-
Cabinet Resolution (WxH)
-
480x270
-
Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)
-
0.259
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/Cabinet)
-
6.9
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
-
34.1
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
640,000
-
Flatness of Cabinet (mm)
-
±0.5
-
Brightness (After Calibration)
-
600nit (Typ.) 1,200nit (Peak)
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
-
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
-
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
97%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
Peak. 9,000:1
Typ. 5,000:1
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)
-
107
-
Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
64
-
Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)
-
527
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Max.)
-
364
-
Power Consumption (BTU/Cabinet, Avg.)
-
218
-
Power Consumption (BTU/㎡, Max.)
-
1,798
-
Controller
-
CSAA-012X
-
Optional Accessary
-
Wall Mount Kit (WM-L1080)
Frame Kit (KT-BZ1080)
-
