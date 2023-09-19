We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
All-in-one Smart Series
LG LED All-in-One Smart Series
The LAEC installed with a motorized stand in a conference room. A user is sharing her laptop screen to the LAEC screen through LG One:Quick Share.
LG’s Wireless Screen Sharing Solution, LG One:Quick Share
This consists of total 3 steps' images for installing One:Quick Share USB Dongle and sharing the personal screen. The first image is for pairing the USB Dongle and the LG Signage, the second describe a person is holding the USB dongle and trying to connect it to the PC, and the last image is for finally people having a meeting by connecting a USB dongle device to a laptop and sharing a screen with the LAEC on the wall.
** Users can enable Office Meeting Mode at EZ Setting Menu of the Signage.
*** LG One:Quick Share needs to be purchased separately.
Dedicated Installation Accessories
The LAEC installed on the wall of high-rise space with wall mounted. The LAEC’s have been installed along with the motorized stand in an event hall.
Easy Installation
This consists of total 3 steps' images for securing two cabinets, attaching LED modules, and connecting the power cable.
** Network based control
Magic Remote for Easy of Use
The functions of the LG Magic Remote are shown in two images. The left image show the Magic Remote’s function which allow it to be used as a laser pointer on the LAEC screen. The right image is the Freeze Function, and when the Freeze button on the Magic Remote is pressed, the LAEC screen installed on the conference room wall is paused.
** The FREEZE function is only available when the LAEC is connected to an external input signal.
All Spec
-
Pixel Configuration
-
Single SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
1.56
-
Screen Resolution (WxH)
-
1,920x1,080
-
Module Dimensions (WxH, mm)
-
250 x 281.25
-
No. of Modules per Screen (WxH)
-
12 x 6 (Total 72)
-
Screen Dimension (W x H x D,mm)
-
3,004 × 1,692 × 36.5 (Thickest 70)
-
Screen Surface Area (㎡)
-
5.06
-
Screen Weight (kg)
-
135
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
-
409,600
-
Flatness of Unit Case (mm)
-
±0.2
-
Unit Case material
-
Aluminum
-
Service access
-
Front
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
-
500 nit
-
Color Temperature
-
3,200~9,300
-
Visual Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
160° x 160°
-
Brightness Uniformity
-
98%
-
Color Uniformity
-
±0.015Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
-
3,000:1
-
Processing Depth (bit)
-
16 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Max.)
-
1,700
-
Power Consumption (W/Screen, Avg.)
-
560
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
-
336
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Max.)
-
5,801
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/Screen, Avg.)
-
1,911
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
-
1,146
-
Power Supply (V)
-
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
-
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
-
≥2880
-
LED Lifetime (Half brightness)
-
100,000
-
Operating Temperature(℃)
-
0℃ to +40℃
-
Operating Humidity
-
<90%RH(without condensation)
-
IP rating Front
-
IP30
-
IP rating Rear
-
IP20
-
Speaker
-
Built-in(9W+9W)
-
Certification
-
CE,FCC,ETL,CB
-
Environment
-
RoHS, REACH
-
Controller
-
Embedded
-
