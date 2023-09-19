About Cookies on This Site

31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™

31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™

32BR55U-B

31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™

Details mastered

The 31.5-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.

 

Immersive viewing experience

31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) & HDR10

Work efficiency

USB Type-C™
Multiple ports

Comfortable workstation

Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)

 

See amazing colors

HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).

OnScreen Control

 

Streamlined control

Easily control display settings with a few clicks using OnScreen Control software. You can also readily divide the whole display area with Screen Split.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®

 

Clutter-less desk setup

This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

USB Type-C™

 

Easy control and connectivity

USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.

Multi ports

 

A variety of interface

This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort, USB cable are NOT included).

Ergonomic design

 

Easy and comfy

Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.

One Click Stand

  • Easy installation

     

  •  

  •  

Tilt

  • -5~20˚

     

  •  

  •  

Pivot

  • 90°, Clockwise

     

  •  

  •  

Height

  • 110mm

     

Protect your eyes

Reader Mode

Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.

 

Flicker Safe

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen, which helps reduce eye strain. It provides a comfortable working environment for a long time.

 

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5

Size [cm]

80

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.06053 x 0.18159 mm

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

200 cd/m²

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

250 cd/m²

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

2100:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Response Time

4ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

AMD FreeSync™

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

DisplayPort

Yes(1ea)

USB-C

YES(1ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

60Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Upstream Port

YES(via USB-C)

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

Headphone out

Yes

SOUND

Speaker

YES

Maxx Audio

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (Typ.)

45W

Power Consumption (Max.)

135W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

0.5W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3*597.1*239.3 (UP)

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.3*420.1*45.7

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

821*507*226

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.0kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.6Kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.2kg

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.