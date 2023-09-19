We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5'' UHD 4K HDR monitor with USB Type-C™
Details mastered
The 31.5-inch UHD 4K (3840x2160) large display reproduces detailed images and accurate color with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.). And its HDR10 delivers a dramatic, dynamic immersive visual experience.
Immersive viewing experience
31.5” UHD 4K (3840x2160)
DCI-P3 90% (Typ.) & HDR10
Work efficiency
USB Type-C™
Multiple ports
Comfortable workstation
Ergonomic Stand
Reader Mode & Flicker Safe
HDR10 with DCI-P3 90% (Typ.)
See amazing colors
HDR technology is now applied to various content. This monitor is compatible with industry standard HDR10 (High Dynamic Range), based on the DCI-P3 90% color gamut, supporting specific levels of color and brightness that enables viewers to enjoy the dramatic colors of the content.
*Brightness: 250nits (Typ.), Color Gamut: DCI-P3 90% (Typ.).
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Built-in speakers with MaxxAudio®
Clutter-less desk setup
This monitor supports a built-in stereo speaker with MaxxAudio® that helps you save desk space and delivers audio clarity.
USB Type-C™
Easy control and connectivity
USB Type-C™ ports allow 4K display, data transfer, and connected device charging (up to 65W), enabling support for your laptop all at the same time over a single cable.
*To work properly, the USB Type-C™ cable included in the package is required to connect the USB Type-C™ port to the monitor.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Multi ports
A variety of interface
This monitor offers USB Type-C™, DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB (Downstream3.0) compatible with existing devices for a smooth display and headphone out port support hardware connectivity.
*USB Type-C™ and HDMI cable are included in the package (DisplayPort, USB cable are NOT included).
Ergonomic design
Easy and comfy
Achieve suitable positioning with the Ergonomic Stand: easily adjust Height, Tilt, and Pivot for your ideal viewing experience.
Protect your eyes
Reader Mode
Reader Mode adjusts color temperature and luminance that helps to lessen eye fatigue and provide eye comfort while reading documents on a monitor.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.06053 x 0.18159 mm
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 80% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
2100:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
3000:1
-
Response Time
-
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes(1ea)
-
USB-C
-
YES(1ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES(via USB-C)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
-
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
YES
-
Maxx Audio
-
YES
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
45W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
135W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
0.5W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3*597.1*239.3 (UP)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
714.3*420.1*45.7
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
821*507*226
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
7.0kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
10.6Kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
5.2kg
-
