LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

27HJ713C-W

LG 8MP Clinical Review Monitor

Brighter and More Precise1
350nits (Typ.) & sRGB 99%

Brighter and More Precise

350nits (Typ.) brightness and sRGB 99% of the color space guarantee brighter, more vivid color expression and better resolution for greater image accuracy.
Compliance with Medical Standards1
DICOM Part 14

Compliance with Medical Standards

The DICOM Part 14 Gamma adjusts the greyscale levels of medical images from various medical imaging modalities, helping more accurate review. Also, it ensures a 250 nit brightness compliant to the ACR-AAPM-SIIM secondary review brightness guideline*.
Consistently Stable Display1
Brightness Stabilization

Consistently Stable Display

A sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by display aging for a consistently stable display throughout the usage lifespan.
Ergonomic Design1
Two-Way Pivot

Ergonomic Design

The Ergonomic Stand with Two-Way Pivot adjustment realizes an optimized diagnostic workspace. Rotate two monitors in portrait and use side-by-side for the ultimate reading experience.
Print

All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

19V, 3.42A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

65W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

YES

Qubyx

NO

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

10.3

Weight without Stand [kg]

4.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

7.5

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Machanical Power Switch

NO

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 99% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

27

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

YES

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class I

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

YES

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

NO

Black Stabilizer

NO

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/8500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

NO

Front Sensor

NO

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

NO

HW Calibration

HW Calibration Ready

Lighting

NO

Light Box Mode

NO

Pathology Mode

NO

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

NO

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.