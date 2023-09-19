About Cookies on This Site

31" 12MP (4200x2800) IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography with Multi-resolution Modes, Pathology Mode, Self-calibration, Focus View, PBP and Dual Controller

31” 12MP (4200x2800) IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography with Multi-resolution Modes, Pathology Mode, Self-calibration, Focus View, PBP and Dual Controller

31HN713D-W

31” 12MP (4200x2800) IPS Diagnostic Monitor for Mammography with Multi-resolution Modes, Pathology Mode, Self-calibration, Focus View, PBP and Dual Controller

pc lazyloaded
31-inch 12MP IPS Display

Designed for
Mammography

The 12MP display creates a clear image that allows details to be visible.

Accuracy

31-inch 12MP IPS Display
Self-calibration with Front Sensor

Efficiency

Focus View
Picture by Picture & Dual Controller

Convenience

6 Hot Key
Ergonomic Design

Accurate Imaging

pc lazyloaded
Multi-resolution Mode

Multi-resolution Mode for Compatibility

Diagnostic monitors often need to be connected to various modalities, sometimes with differing resolutions. The 31HN73D-B has a multi-resolution mode you can adjust to optimize to the connected device.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

pc lazyloaded
Pathology Mode

Realistic Color Reproduction

In Pathology Mode, the 31HN713D-B Diagnostic Monitor reproduces virtually the same level of detail and color as seen directly under a microscope.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

pc lazyloaded
Self-calibration

Consistency in Medical Images

The front-sensor allows for automatic, self-calibration without the need for additional measuring equipment. Get quality and consistency of medical images that are displayed by maintaining accurate values.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

pc lazyloaded

Presence Sensor

The Presence Sensor on the 31HN713D-B diagnostic monitor automatically turns off the display when no motion is detected. Be more secure against exposing patient information and other sensitive data with this feature.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

pc lazyloaded

Auto Luminance Sensor

Auto Luminance sensor measures the backlight brightness stability and automatically compensates for brightness fluctuations caused by aging for a consistently stable display during the usage life.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

pc lazyloaded
Focus View

Fully Focus on the Important part

LG 31HN713D-B includes the Focus View Mode which allows you to review a specific part of the medical image more closely. This allows professionals to focus fully on the important part of the image to help achieve a more accurate and efficient diagnosis.

*Image for illustration purposes only.

Down Lighting & Wall Lighting

Optimal Reading Condition

Down and Wall Lighting Modes help reduce the contrast between the monitor brightness and ambient lighting conditions, allowing you to work comfortably without having to adjust the lighting to view paper documents in the darkroom.

pc lazyloaded

6 Hot Keys

Intuitive Control

The 31HN713D-B's 6 Hot Keys make changing between screen modes easy. The 6 Hot Keys are quick and easy to operate while working, allowing you to change mode, screen resolution, and lighting settings without disrupting your workflow.

pc lazyloaded

Easy to Install and Ergonomic Design

The One-Click Stand and ultra-lightweight body make installing the 31HN713D-B simple. The ergonomically designed stand allows users to freely adjust the tilt, height, and swivel.

pc lazyloaded

Print

All Spec

POWER

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

DC Output

24V, 7.5A

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Max.)

180W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

Qubyx

YES

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

Weight in Shipping [kg]

21.5

Weight without Stand [kg]

10.7

Weight with Stand [kg]

14

MECHANICAL

Borderless Design

Normal

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

Machanical Power Switch

YES

OneClick Stand

YES

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

DISPLAY

Aspect Ratio

`3:2

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

1200

Color Bit

10bit

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 97% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1500:1

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.1554 x 0.1554

Resolution

4200 x 2800

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [Inch]

31

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

ACCESSORY

Adapter

YES

Calibration Report (Paper)

YES

Display Port

YES

DVI-D (Color/Length)

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI (Color/Length)

NO

Power Cord

YES

USB3.0 Upstream Cable

YES

STANDARD

CE

YES

EN (EN 60601-1 / EN 60601-1-2)

YES

EN (EN 60950-1 / EN 55032, 55024)

YES

FDA

Class II

GMP

YES

IEC (IEC 60601-1 / IEC 60601-1-2)

YES

IEC (IEC 60950-1 / IEC 55032, 55024)

YES

IP(Front/Except for front)

NO

ISO13485

YES

KC (for Rep. of Korea)

NO

KGMP

YES

MFDS

YES

REACH

YES

RoHS

YES

UL (cUL)

YES

Vandal-proof

NO

WEEE

YES

CONNECTIVITY

12G-SDI

NO

3G-SDI

NO

Component (Resolution)

NO

Composite (Resolution)

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(2ea)

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Headphone out

YES

RS-232

NO

S-Video

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB Downstream Port

YES(3ea/ver3.0)

USB Upstream Port

YES(1ea/ver3.0)

FEATURES

Auto Luminance Sensor

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Brightness stabilization

YES

Color Temperature

6500K/7500K/9300K/Manual(5000K~10000K)

DICOM Compliant

YES

Failover Input Switch

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

Focus View

YES

Front Sensor

YES

HDR 10

NO

HDR Effect

NO

Hot Key

YES(6keys)

HW Calibration

YES

Lighting

YES

Light Box Mode

YES

Pathology Mode

YES

PBP

2PBP

PIP

NO

Presence Sensor

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Rotation & Mirror Mode

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.