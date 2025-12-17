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MULTI V i Tropical
Key Features
Powerful Performance, Built to Last
LG MULTI V i Tropical delivers full cooling capacity at outdoor temperatures up to 46°C and supports continuous operation under extreme conditions up to 55°C.1), 2) All outdoor unit chassis feature a 4-sided heat exchanger and an increased height, making the UXA chassis 22% larger and the UXB chassis 18% larger than the MULTI V 5 model.
Building-Wide Comfort, Powered by AI
AI Smart Care detects temperature, humidity, and load conditions to automatically optimize cooling and heating, delivering both energy savings and comfort, while AI Space Care coordinates multiple indoor units to maintain uniform temperatures throughout the building and efficiently distribute energy by zone.3)
Outstanding Energy Efficiency
LG MULTI V i Tropical incorporates upgraded components and a streamlined fan design to enhance energy efficiency, delivering up to 10% improvement under T1 test conditions and up to 6% improvement under T3 test conditions.4), 5)
AI Intelligence for Optimized Energy Use
With AI Energy Management, users can set energy targets while the system automatically adjusts performance using data. Energy use is monitored through the remote controller, and the unit operates independently without a central control system. Connected to real-time weather data, it applies optimized strategies to improve energy efficiency.6)
1) Full Cooling Capacity and Continuous Operation Test Result
a)Full Cooling Capacity Test Result
-Certification / Test Lab: TÜV Rheinland
-Test Standard: ISO 15042:2017/Amd1:2020, SASO 2874:2016
-Test Method: Units operated continuously for 1 hour without protective device tripping, followed by power interruption and resumption within 30 minutes
-Test Environment: Outdoor 35°C and 46°C, 400 V / 60 Hz
-Tested Models: ARUN***LTG (*** : 080, 100, 120, 140, 160, 180, 200, 220)
-Test Result: All models maintained full (100%) cooling capacity at 46°C and operated continuously without protective device tripping
b) Continuous Operation Test Result
-Test Lab: Internal
-Test Standard: Outdoor 55/32°C, Indoor 27/19°C
-Test Method: Units operated for 1 hour, powered off, then restarted and verified to operate continuously for 2 hours without shutdown or abnormal operation
-Test Environment: One outdoor unit connected with 8–16 indoor units under high-temperature conditions
-Tested Models: ARUN***LTH6 (*** : 080, 100, 120, 140, 160, 180, 200, 220)
-Test Result: Completed initial 1-hour operation and additional 2-hour continuous operation after restart without abnormal operation
2)Actual performance may vary depending on installation and operating conditions
3) Power consumption was reduced by 21.3% compared to MULTI V 5 under equivalent test conditions
4) Rated EER was tested under the following conditions
-T1 Condition: Indoor temperature 27°C Dry Bulb / 19°C Wet Bulb, Outdoor temperature 35°C Dry Bulb / 24°C Wet Bulb
-T3 Condition: Indoor temperature 29°C Dry Bulb / 19°C Wet Bulb, Outdoor temperature 46°C Dry Bulb / 24°C Wet Bulb
5) Values are based on the 10 HP model
6) AI Engine (PACTLAA00) sold separately
FAQs
What is a VRF outdoor unit?
A VRF outdoor unit is the central hub of a Variable Refrigerant Flow system, circulating refrigerant to multiple indoor units. It manages cooling and heating capacity for multiple zones in commercial buildings, offering energy-efficient and flexible climate control. LG MULTI V i combines these functions with advanced inverter technology and AI-based energy management.
What are the main components of a VRF outdoor unit?
A VRF outdoor unit includes a compressor, heat exchanger, expansion valves, motor and fan. These components work together to circulate refrigerant and transfer heat, enabling efficient cooling and heating. Beyond these core functions, LG MULTI V i applies AI-based data analysis and indoor temperature optimization to enhance performance and energy efficiency in diverse building types.
Can LG MULTI V i Tropical units be combined for higher capacity?
Yes, LG Multi V i Tropical supports both standard and flexible combinations of 2 to 4 units, delivering scalable capacity up to 88 HP with a standard combination and up to 84 HP with a flexible combination for large commercial buildings. This modular design is tested for reliable performance and allows HVAC engineers to optimize installation for hotels, offices, and other facilities. LG MULTI V i Tropical ensures both capacity expansion and stable operation in diverse building projects.
How does LG MULTI V i Tropical resist corrosion in tropical climates?
LG MULTI V i Tropical is engineered for tropical climates with corrugated and black fins that resist corrosion under extreme climate conditions. Corrosion resistance is certified by TÜV. The panels are further protected with Hydrophilic Film Coating, Complex Resin Coating, and Aluminum Fin, helping to ensure reliable cooling performance in coastal and humid regions.
How does LG MULTI V i Tropical make maintenance easier?
LG MULTI V i Tropical simplifies maintenance with AI Smart Diagnosis, LGMV, and BECON Cloud. The system monitors refrigerant, compressors, and sensors to detect issues early, while remote upgrades and real-time monitoring ensure reliable, flexible maintenance.