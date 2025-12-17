MULTI V i Tropical

1) Full Cooling Capacity and Continuous Operation Test Result

a)Full Cooling Capacity Test Result

-Certification / Test Lab: TÜV Rheinland

-Test Standard: ISO 15042:2017/Amd1:2020, SASO 2874:2016

-Test Method: Units operated continuously for 1 hour without protective device tripping, followed by power interruption and resumption within 30 minutes

-Test Environment: Outdoor 35°C and 46°C, 400 V / 60 Hz

-Tested Models: ARUN***LTG (*** : 080, 100, 120, 140, 160, 180, 200, 220)

-Test Result: All models maintained full (100%) cooling capacity at 46°C and operated continuously without protective device tripping

b) Continuous Operation Test Result

-Test Lab: Internal

-Test Standard: Outdoor 55/32°C, Indoor 27/19°C

-Test Method: Units operated for 1 hour, powered off, then restarted and verified to operate continuously for 2 hours without shutdown or abnormal operation

-Test Environment: One outdoor unit connected with 8–16 indoor units under high-temperature conditions

-Tested Models: ARUN***LTH6 (*** : 080, 100, 120, 140, 160, 180, 200, 220)

-Test Result: Completed initial 1-hour operation and additional 2-hour continuous operation after restart without abnormal operation

2)Actual performance may vary depending on installation and operating conditions

3) Power consumption was reduced by 21.3% compared to MULTI V 5 under equivalent test conditions

4) Rated EER was tested under the following conditions

-T1 Condition: Indoor temperature 27°C Dry Bulb / 19°C Wet Bulb, Outdoor temperature 35°C Dry Bulb / 24°C Wet Bulb

-T3 Condition: Indoor temperature 29°C Dry Bulb / 19°C Wet Bulb, Outdoor temperature 46°C Dry Bulb / 24°C Wet Bulb

5) Values are based on the 10 HP model

6) AI Engine (PACTLAA00) sold separately