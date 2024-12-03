We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ceiling Concealed Duct
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct offers cooling and heating for optimal temperature control without compromising interior aesthetics.
Why LG Ceiling Concealed Duct
Easy Control with ESP Control Function
The ESP function adjusts air volume via a remote controller, while the BLDC motor controls fan speed and air volume. A wired remote control automatically sets external static pressure regardless of pipe length, providing easy installation.
Optimal Temperature Control with Two Thermistors
Monitored via the remote control and the indoor unit, the two thermistors can optimize the indoor temperature by sensing temperatures from different positions and automatically setting the optimal temperature for users.
Simultaneous Operation of Multiple Spaces
Simultaneous operation of cooling and heating for multiple rooms is achieved by using a spiral duct(embedded or flexible type) and a steam chamber.
Compact Size for Flexible Placement
New mid-static ducts1) provide an ideal solution for installation in limited space.
1. Conventional models are ARNU28GBGA2, ARNU36GBGA2, ARNU42GBGA2 and new models are ARNU28GM2A4, ARNU36GM2A4, ARNU42GM2A4.
Flexible Installation
(Low Static Duct Only)
The new low static duct allows the air intake at the rear or bottom under installation condition.