We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Perfectly 360° Circular Airflow
Round Cassette
The circular-shaped LG Round Cassette supplies 360° airflow in all directions, cascading cool air down into every inch of the space.
Why LG Round Cassette
Elegant Round Design
The aesthetic LG Round Cassette presents a more luxurious and inviting space. With a body height reduced by about 10%1), it makes the room feel taller and more spacious.
1. The body height of LG Round Cassette(330mm) is lower than that of the competitor's comparable model(365mm).
Slim and Compact Size
The LG Round Cassette reduces its body height to 330mm, enabling the interior space maintain a sense of openness.
Minimal Exposure Design
LG Round Cassette conceals clunky components behind a smooth surface to provide streamlined aesthetics to the living area.
Perfectly Round for 360° Circular Airflow
LG Round Cassette covers a large area with its perfect circular shape. Moreover, powerful airflow and detailed air direction spread the wind evenly and extensively.
It is much easier to reach the desired temperature due to 30%2) faster cooling up. 3), 4)
2. Experimental environment: Height 3.2m, 14.5kW, cooling mode, high flow rate, horizontal airflow direction.
3. Based on test results from LG chamber.
4. The actual performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment.
Whisper-quiet Operation, Powerful Airflow
With its Full 3D Fan, the airflow rate rises by 5% compared to the conventional 4-way cassette. Along with this, the operation noise level is reduced to 39dB(A)5), creating a comfortable and quieter atmosphere.
5. Noise level is measured at 14.5kW low flow rate.
Easy Installation & Maintenance
The drain and refrigerant pipes are attached in the same direction and position, enabling quick and easy installation. By placing the control box on the product's exterior, installers are able to provide services more easily.