Perfectly 360° Circular Airflow

Round Cassette

The circular-shaped LG Round Cassette supplies 360° airflow in all directions, cascading cool air down into every inch of the space.

The LG Round Cassette is centrally installed in a sunlit room with high ceilings, blending modern design with the room's elegant wood accents and large hanging light fixtures.

Why LG Round Cassette

Elegant Round Design

360° Circular Airflow

Quiet Operation

Easy Installation

Elegant Round Design

The aesthetic LG Round Cassette presents a more luxurious and inviting space. With a body height reduced by about 10%1), it makes the room feel taller and more spacious.

The aesthetic LG Round Cassette presents a more luxurious and inviting space. With a body height reduced by about 10%1), it makes the room feel taller and more spacious.

1. The body height of LG Round Cassette(330mm) is lower than that of the competitor's comparable model(365mm).

Slim and Compact Size

The LG Round Cassette reduces its body height to 330mm, enabling the interior space maintain a sense of openness.

Minimal Exposure Design

LG Round Cassette conceals clunky components behind a smooth surface to provide streamlined aesthetics to the living area. 

6-Step Vane Control

The crystal vanes enable 6-step precision control to circulate cool and warm airflow in every direction.

Perfectly Round for 360° Circular Airflow

LG Round Cassette covers a large area with its perfect circular shape. Moreover, powerful airflow and detailed air direction spread the wind evenly and extensively.

It is much easier to reach the desired temperature due to 30%2) faster cooling up. 3), 4)

The LG Round Cassette is showcased with a dynamic, blue radial background to emphasize its perfectly round design for 360° circular airflow, alongside icons highlighting its capabilities for precise and faster cooling.

2. Experimental environment: Height 3.2m, 14.5kW, cooling mode, high flow rate, horizontal airflow direction.

3. Based on test results from LG chamber.

4. The actual performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment.

Whisper-quiet Operation, Powerful Airflow

With its Full 3D Fan, the airflow rate rises by 5% compared to the conventional 4-way cassette. Along with this, the operation noise level is reduced to 39dB(A)5), creating a comfortable and quieter atmosphere.

Installed on a library ceiling, the LG Round Cassette is highlighted for its low noise level of 39 dB, which is quieter than a library at 40 dB, making it ideal for environments that require minimal sound disruption.

5. Noise level is measured at 14.5kW low flow rate. 

Easy Installation & Maintenance

The drain and refrigerant pipes are attached in the same direction and position, enabling quick and easy installation. By placing the control box on the product's exterior, installers are able to provide services more easily. 

A technician easily installs the LG Round Cassette, which features an external control box and two aligned pipes mounted on a gray ceiling in a modern interior setting.

Discover More about LG Round Cassette

Download Resources

Discover a variety of information here, including product catalogues and installation manuals. 

See All Resources

Engineering Support

Experience the resources and support we provide to help your business stay ahead.

Get All Support

HVAC Blog

Read the latest articles, news, and more on our blog.

See All Articles

Two virtual hologram windows which are chatting and contact us float next to the laptop and hands are placed behind them.

Contact US

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you.

Contact US CONTACT US

