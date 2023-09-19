We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Water-cooled Screw Heat Pump
These LG Water Cooled Heat Pumps are the ideal cooling solution for your business. Discover how LG uses powerful technology to deliver incredible results, LG makes life good. Discover more below.
Noise Reduction
It minimized turbulence in intake port and reduced inconvenience of noise by preventing outflow.