Bangkok, 17 October 2024 – LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd. (LG), a global leader in innovative home appliance technology, is elevating its brand promise, "Life's Good." with the launch of "LG Subscribe." Unveiled at the "LG Subscribe: The Smartest Way to Own Appliance" event, this initiative represents a major step towards sustainable business growth through a subscription-based model.

LG Subscribe redefines consumer access to LG's premium products and services via flexible monthly payment plans. This innovative approach caters to the modern lifestyle, prioritizing convenience and value for a new generation of consumers. Key features of LG Subscribe include a comprehensive range of products from small to large appliances, expert maintenance services, and full warranty coverage throughout the contract period. This worry-free ownership model offers consumers unparalleled value and peace of mind.

The event also showcased LG's latest water purifier models: the LG PuriCare ATOM 4D+ and LG PuriCare Objet Collection ATOM V. These cutting-edge innovations further demonstrate LG's commitment to its mission of "Innovation for a Better Life."

Mr. Sunghan Jung, President of LG Electronics (Thailand) Co., Ltd., highlighted the global success and potential of the subscription model: "The subscription business trend is rapidly expanding worldwide, and LG sees great potential for growth in this sector. We first launched LG Subscribe in South Korea in 2009, where it has been well-received by over 3 million customers, generating annual sales of $866 million. We have also seen success in Malaysia, where the service was introduced in 2019 and now has over 100,000 customers, generating more than $20 million in annual sales."

Mr. Jung expressed optimism about the Thai market, stating, "For Thailand, the LG Subscribe business is still relatively new, but we see significant growth potential. While we're confident in its potential, we aim to position this business as a strong player in the market over the next three years. We anticipate that within this period, the LG Subscribe business in Thailand could potentially reach total sales of $100 million."

"LG Subscribe" redefines the subscription business model by offering an extensive range of products. The service covers small appliances such as water purifiers, vacuum cleaners, air purifiers, and televisions, as well as large appliances like washing machines, dryers, clothing care solutions (Styler), refrigerators, and air conditioners. In total, LG Subscribe offers 9 product categories with 36 different models, making it one of the most comprehensive appliance subscription services in the market.

Key features of LG Subscribe include expert maintenance from LG's professional technicians throughout the contract period (5-7 years) and full warranty coverage, ensuring quality and safety for consumers. This makes premium LG appliances more accessible and a cost-effective solution for a broader range of customers.

The event also highlighted LG's latest water purifiers, the LG PuriCare ATOM 4D+ and LG PuriCare Objet Collection ATOM V. These models stand out with their stunning design, versatile enough to fit any space and accommodate diverse lifestyles. They feature advanced technology, including an automatic self-sterilization system for enhanced cleanliness and safety, and offer smart convenience through easy control and management via the ThinQ app. As part of the LG Subscribe service, water purifiers start at 399 baht per month, including the product, filter replacements, and maintenance services, making LG's state-of-the-art water purification technology both affordable and convenient for consumers.

Another highlight of the event was a talk session featuring Worawech “Dan” Danuwong and Ungsumalynn “Pattie” Sirapatsakmetha, representatives of the new generation. They shared their experiences in selecting home appliances that reflect a lifestyle focused on value, convenience, and trust in professional-grade quality. Their insights perfectly align with the needs of modern families.