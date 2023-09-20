About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 12,000 BTU รุ่น ICL13M LG DUALCOOL Pro

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 12,000 BTU รุ่น ICL13M LG DUALCOOL Pro

ICL13M

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ 12,000 BTU รุ่น ICL13M LG DUALCOOL Pro

รูปภาพแสดงเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีตัวกรองเบื้องต้นอยู่ด้านบน มีส่วนวงกลมขยายที่แสดงให้เห็นว่ามีการดักจับฝุ่นไว้ในตัวกรองขั้นต้น อ่าน Pre-Filter ด้านซ้ายบน

Pre-Filter

ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ตั้งแต่เริ่มกระบวนการ

ดักจับฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่เนื่องจากเป็นด่านชั้นแรก

ฝุ่นละอองแสดงให้เห็นผ่านด้านนอกของเครื่องที่มองไม่เห็น ฝุ่นละอองและเศษผงถูกดักจับก่อนที่อากาศจะไหลออก อ่าน Fine Dust Filter ในด้านมุมบนซ้าย
FineDust Filter

ดักจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 2.5 เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาด

กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก เพื่ออากาศที่สะอาดและบริสุทธิ์
เป่าลมภายในเครื่อง เพื่อลดความชื้น และกำจัดฝุ่น ด้วยระบบ Auto Cleaning จะกำจัดและทำความสะอาดเครื่อง ตามที่แสดงให้เห็นด้วยแสงไฟที่สว่างภายใน อ่าน Auto Cleaning ในด้านมุมบนซ้าย
Auto Cleaning

การทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ

ทำความสะอาดเครื่องปรับอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้ตัวเครื่องด้านในไม่เป็นแหล่งสะสมของเชื้อโรค และแบคทีเรียในตัวเครื่อง

เย็นเร็ว ทำงานเงียบ

ไม่รบกวนการพักผ่อน หลับสบายเด้วยเสียงแอร์ที่เบาแบบไม่รู้สึก

Volt Care ปลอดภัยจากความผันผวนของแรงดันไฟฟ้า

ด้วยแผงวงจร PCB ที่ทนทานต่อไฟตกไฟกระชากที่แรงด้นไฟที่เพิ่มสูงขึ้นถึง 450 โวลต์ ซึ่งมากกว่าค่าเฉลี่ยโดยทั่วไปของเครื่องปรับอากาศประมาณ 14%*

*เงื่อนไขการทดสอบ: การทดสอบภายในของแอลจี 450 V withstand spike.

คอมเพรสเซอร์ DUAL Inverter รับประกัน 10 ปีเต็ม

คอมเพรสเซอร์ DUAL Inverter รับประกัน 10 ปีเต็ม

รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ของเครื่องปรับอากาศนานถึง 10 ปี ทำให้ผู้ใช้งานสบายใจได้ว่าจะได้รับการคุ้มครอง อย่างยาวนานตลอดอายุการใช้งาน
Gold Fin™
พิมพ์

สเปคทั้งหมด

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

ต้องการความช่วยเหลือ

สนับสนุน

ติดต่อเรา