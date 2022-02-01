About Cookies on This Site

อาหารแช่อยู่ในตู้เย็น

แนะนำ ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ระบบ Inverter ประหยัดไฟ ดีไซน์สวยทันสมัย

02/2022/10

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB ดีไซน์สวย ประหยัดพลังงาน

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู แช่อาหารสดใหม่ พร้อมโหมดประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็นไม่เพียงแต่จะช่วยในเรื่องของการถนอมอาหารสดเท่านั้น แต่ยังช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของผัก ผลไม้ แช่น้ำดื่มเย็น ๆ และประโยชน์อื่นอีกหลายประการ ดังนั้นคงตอบคำถามได้แล้วว่าทำไมตู้เย็นถึงเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีกันแทบทุกครัวเรือน ซึ่งหลักการเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นให้ตรงใจและเหมาะกับการใช้งานมีหลายข้อ หนึ่งในนั้นคือเรื่องของ ‘ขนาด’ โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่พักอาศัยอยู่ในพื้นที่จำกัด เช่น หอพัก คอนโด หรืออพาร์ทเมนท์ เรื่องขนาดตู้เย็นถือเป็นปัจจัยข้อแรกที่ต้องพิจารณาก่อนเสมอ เพราะหากเลือกตู้เย็น 2 ประตู หรือตู้เย็นไซซ์ใหญ่อาจทำให้ไม่มีพื้นที่สำหรับการจัดวาง

ซึ่งตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสำหรับการใช้งานในพื้นที่จำกัดและมีจำนวนคนใช้ไม่เยอะ คือตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ตู้เย็นขนาดกำลังดีที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้หลากหลาย แต่นอกจากเรื่องขนาดที่ต้องพิจารณาก่อนการซื้อแล้ว LG พาทุกคนไขคำตอบวิธีเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน เพื่อช่วยลดค่าใช้จ่ายที่ไม่จำเป็นให้ได้มากที่สุด พร้อมบอกต่อตู้เย็น 1 ประตูที่มีโหมดประหยัดไฟจาก LG

อาหารแช่อยู่ในตู้เย็น

ซื้อตู้เย็นขนาด 1 ประตูต้องพิจารณาอะไรบ้าง

เลือกตู้เย็น 1 ประตูแบบไหนให้เหมาะกับบ้าน คุ้มค่า ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

1. เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นจากขนาดความจุ

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตูส่วนใหญ่มักมีขนาดความจุที่ไม่ใหญ่มากนัก ดังนั้นสามารถเลือกซื้อได้ตามความเหมาะสม โดยพิจารณาจากจำนวนสมาชิกในบ้านและความถี่ในการใช้งาน

2. เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นจากฟังก์ชันพื้นฐาน

เพื่อให้คุ้มค่ากับราคาตู้เย็น 1 ประตู ฟังก์ชันพื้นฐานของตู้เย็นเป็นอีกข้อที่ควรพิจารณาด้วยเสมอ เพราะหากไม่มีฟังก์ชันพื้นฐานต่าง ๆ เช่น ชั้นวางที่ถอดได้ ชั้นวางขวดน้ำ ช่องแช่แข็ง ช่องใส่ผัก หรือช่องแยกภายใน อาจทำให้การใช้งานไม่สะดวกเท่าที่ควร

3. เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นจากฟังก์ชันเสริม

ในตอนนี้ตู้เย็น 1 ประตูไม่ได้มีเพียงแค่ช่องทำความเย็นธรรมดา ๆ เท่านั้น แต่ปัจจุบันยังมาพร้อมฟังก์ชันเสริมที่ช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนยุคใหม่ โดยเฉพาะโหมดประหยัดพลังงานที่ช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานที่ไม่จำเป็น กินไฟน้อย และช่วยเซฟค่าใช้จ่ายในแต่ละเดือนได้เป็นอย่างดี รวมไปถึงฟีเจอร์ถนอมอาหารในช่องแช่ผักที่ช่วยคงความสดใหม่และยืดเวลาไม่ให้ผักผลไม้เน่าเสียได้ง่าย ๆ

4. เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่ทำงานเสียงเงียบ ไม่รบกวน

เนื่องจากตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ต้องเปิดไว้ตลอดเวลา ดังนั้นควรเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นรุ่นที่การันตีเรื่องความเงียบของเสียง เพราะหากมีเสียงดังอาจรบกวนการใช้ชีวิตของผู้ใช้บางคนได้ เพราะฉะนั้นใครที่มีความกังวลเรื่องเสียงควรสอบถามพนักงานขายก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเสมอ

5. เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นจากแบรนด์ที่น่าเชื่อถือ

การพิจารณาแบรนด์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม เพราะข้อนี้ช่วยการันตีเรื่องประสิทธิภาพและความปลอดภัยในการใช้งานได้เป็นอย่างดี ที่สำคัญต้องพิจารณารายละเอียดข้อมูลของตู้เย็นและคู่มือแนะนำการใช้งานอย่างครบถ้วน เช่น วิธีการใช้งาน วิธีการติดตั้ง อุปกรณ์ควบคุม การบำรุงรักษา ฯลฯ และต้องเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีระบบไฟฟ้าเหมาะสมกับที่อยู่อาศัยเพื่อความปลอดภัย

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG ฟังก์ชันแน่น คุ้มค่า ประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็นเป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าประจำบ้านที่ต้องเสียบปลั๊กและทำงานตลอดเวลา ดังนั้นนอกจากเรื่องขนาดและฟังก์ชันการใช้งานแล้ว ควรพิจารณาเรื่องโหมดประหยัดไฟด้วยเสมอ เพื่อเป็นการประหยัดพลังงานและประหยัดค่าไฟฟ้าในทุกเดือน สำหรับแบรนด์ LG มีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นให้เลือกหลายดีไซน์ หลายฟังก์ชัน แต่ในส่วนของตู้เย็น LG 1 ประตู ขอแนะนำ ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB ตู้เย็น LG 6.1 คิวราคาคุ้มค่า ที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น 36% ด้วย Smart Inverter Compressor คอมเพลสเซอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ของ LG ที่ช่วยปรับระดับความเย็นภายในตู้เย็นตามจำนวนของอาหารที่แช่ภายใน และอุณหภูมิภายนอก คอมเพลสเซอร์ทำงานเงียบ ไม่รบกวนเวลาพักผ่อนของคุณ อีกทั้งยังรับประกันคอมเพลสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG วางอยู่ในห้องครัว

ตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-Y201CLBB ช่วยถนอมอาหารให้สดใหม่

มาพร้อมช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่แบบ Moist Balance Crisper™ ที่ช่วยคงระดับความชุ่มชื้นภายในช่องแช่ผัก ซึ่งด้านบนของช่องแช่ผักจะมีลักษณะเหมือนรังผึ้งที่ทำหน้าที่กักเก็บน้ำไม่ให้หยดลงมาโดนอาหาร จึงมั่นใจได้เลยว่าผักผลไม้ที่แช่อยู่มีความสดใหม่และไม่เน่าเสียง่าย ๆ แน่นอน


หากถามว่าตู้เย็น LG ดีไหม? คำตอบคือ ‘ดี’ เพราะ LG มีตัวเลือกตู้เย็นให้เลือกหลายขนาด หลายดีไซน์ หลายฟังก์ชัน ซึ่งตู้เย็นแต่ละรุ่นมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีต่าง ๆ ที่ถูกปรับให้เข้ากับการใช้งานของคนยุคใหม่ อีกทั้งยังมีความโดดเด่นในเรื่องของความอัจฉริยะ ความทนทาน และประหยัดไฟ รับรองว่าช่วยให้คุณประหยัดเงินในบัญชีได้แน่นอน หากต้องการเช็คราคาตู้เย็น 1 ประตู LG หรือมีข้อสงสัยเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.