ผู้ชายกำลังนั่งตัดต่อรูปภาพและวิดีโอ

รวมโปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ ใช้งานง่าย ตอบโจทย์สำหรับมือใหม่

11/06/2022

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอมีส่วนช่วยให้คอนเทนต์มีความน่าสนใจมากยิ่งขึ้น

แนะนำโปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอฟรีสำหรับคนเพิ่งเริ่มต้น

ปฎิเสธไม่ได้ว่าในสังคมปัจจุบันข้อมูลข่าวสารและความบันเทิงในรูปแบบคลิปวิดีโอสั้น ๆ ได้รับความนิยมบนโซเชี่ยลมีเดียอย่างมาก แต่การจะให้ได้เนื้อหาที่มีคุณภาพทั้งภาพและเสียงรวมถึงลำดับเรื่องราวที่น่าสนใจได้นั้น จำเป็นต้องผ่านการตัดต่อด้วยโปรแกรมตัดต่อคลิปวิดีโอ หรือทำ กราฟิก สวย ๆ เพื่อดึงดูดความน่าสนใจ วันนี้จะมาแนะนำ 5 โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอดาวน์โหลดฟรีใช้งานง่าย เหมาะสำหรับมือใหม่จะมีอะไรบ้างตามมาดูกันเลย

แนะนำ 5 โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอฟรีใช้งานง่าย

1. Lightworks

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ Lightworks

โปรแกรมตัดต่อ Lightworks ใช้งานง่าย ลูกเล่นเยอะ ภาพจาก : software.thaiware.com

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ Lightworks มีฟีเจอร์และเครื่องมือมากมายเทียบเท่าโปรแกรมระดับสูงเลยก็ว่าได้ ตัดต่อได้ทั้งงาน Audio และ Video แบบ Real-Time สามารถอัปโหลดวิดีโอขึ้น Facebook Youtube หรือ Twitter ได้ทันที รองรับการทำงาน ทั้ง Windows macOS และ Linux สำหรับความละเอียดของวิดีโอนั้นสามารถทำได้ตั้งแต่ SD HD Full HD QHD ไปจนถึง 4K

2. VSDC

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ VSDC

โปรแกรมตัดต่อ VSDC รองรับไฟล์ได้หลากหลาย ภาพจาก : software.thaiware.com

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ VSDC มีเครื่องมือมากมายให้เลือกใช้งาน อาทิ การใส่เอฟเฟกต์วิดีโอ การแก้ไขสีของวิดีโอ การใส่ฟิลเตอร์ การใช้ Video Masking รวมไปถึงการแปลงไฟล์วิดีโอนามสกุลต่าง ๆ เช่น AVI MPG MOV WMV MKV RM SWF และ FLV นอกจากนี้ยังรองรับการทำงานกับวิดีโอความละเอียดสูงระดับ 4K โปรแกรม VSDC มีทั้งเวอร์ชันดาวน์โหลดฟรีและเสียค่าใช้จ่าย สำหรับเวอร์ชันฟรีมีการจำกัดบางฟีเจอร์ไว้

3. DaVinci Resolve

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ DaVinci Resolve

โปรแกรมตัดต่อ DaVinci Resolve ตัดต่อไฟล์วิดีโออย่างมืออาชีพ ภาพจาก : software.thaiware.com

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ DaVinci Resolve มีประสิทธิภาพมากเหมาะกับทั้งมือใหม่และมืออาชีพ สามารถแก้ไขเฉดสีของวิดีโอได้ด้วยเครื่องมือ Color Grading ที่ให้คุณภาพสูงระดับ 32-bit นอกจากนี้ยังสามารถตัดต่อวิดีโอ หนังสั้น ทำ ภาพยนตร์ ฯลฯ รองรับระบบปฏิบัติการ Windows macOS Linux สำหรับโปรแกรม DaVinci Resolve มีทั้งเปิดให้ดาวน์โหลดใช้ฟรีและเสียค่าใช้จ่าย สำหรับเวอร์ชันฟรีมีการจำกัดบางฟีเจอร์ไว้

4. HitFilm Express

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ HitFilm Express

โปรแกรมตัดต่อ HitFilm Express ครอบคลุมทั้งการตัดต่อและแก้ไข ภาพจาก : software.thaiware.com

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ HitFilm Express เป็นอีกหนึ่งโปรแกรมที่น่าใช้มาก สามารถแก้ไขและการใส่ Visual Effects ทั้งแบบ 2 มิติ และ 3 มิติลงบนวิดีโอประเภทต่าง ๆ โปรแกรมมีการจัดเรียงเครื่องมืออย่างเป็นระเบียบเข้าใจง่าย มีฟังก์ชันหลัก ๆ สำหรับโปรแกรมฟรีค่อนข้างครบ อาทิ รวมวิดีโอ เพิ่มเพลง การครอบวิดีโอ เพิ่ม Transition/Credit เพิ่มมาสก์ เพิ่มเอฟเฟคท์ที่เราสามารถสร้างเองก็ได้ และปรับสีของวิดีโอได้ตามต้องการ รองรับระบบปฏิบัติการ Windows macOS มีทั้งเวอร์ชันฟรีและเสียค่าใช้จ่าย สำหรับเวอร์ชันฟรีมีการจำกัดบางฟีเจอร์ไว้

5. iMovie

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ iMovie

โปรแกรมตัดต่อ iMovie ตัดต่อวิดีโอ สไลด์โชว์ ระดับสตูดิโอ ภาพจาก : software.thaiware.com

โปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอ iMovie ถือเป็นโปรแกรมเบสิคที่ต้องมีติดเครื่องสำหรับผู้ใช้ผลิตภัณฑ์ของ Apple ไม่ว่าจะเป็น iPhone iPad หรือ macOS คุณสมบัติพิเศษของโปรแกรมนี้คือใช้งานง่ายและใช้ได้หลากหลายอุปกรณ์ สามารถตัดต่อวิดีโอบนมือถือไอโฟนได้ ตอบโจทย์สำหรับสายโซเชียลมีเดียที่ชอบอัปโหลดคลิปสั้น ๆ ลง TikTok Facebook หรือ IG รองรับวิดีโอความละเอียดสูงถึงระดับ 4K สามารถจัดเก็บไฟล์ที่ตัดต่อเสร็จแล้วบน iCloud ได้ รองรับระบบปฏิบัติการ iOS iPadOS macOS

และทั้ง 5 โปรแกรมดังกล่าวข้างต้นคือโปรแกรมตัดต่อวิดีโอยอดนิยมที่สามารถดาวน์โหลดมาใช้ได้แบบฟรี ๆ ล้วนมีฟีเจอร์ที่ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานสำหรับผู้ใช้ทุกกลุ่ม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นนักเรียน นักศึกษา และคนทำงาน ซึ่งแน่นอนว่าถ้าต้องการประสิทธิภาพในการตัดต่อวิดีโอเพื่อให้ดูมีความเป็นมืออาชีพที่สุด จำเป็นต้องอาศัยคอมพิวเตอร์หรือ แล็ปท็อป ที่มีคุณสมบัติรองรับการทำงานกราฟิกหนัก ๆ เพื่อให้งานเสร็จเร็วไม่มีสะดุด ขอแนะนำโน้ตบุ๊กตัดต่อวิดีโอ 2022 ที่น่าสนใจดังต่อไปนี้

แล็ปท็อป LG สเปกแรง ดีไซน์สวย ตัวจริงเรื่องงานกราฟิก

LG gram 17” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop

โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram น้ำหนักเบา ดีไซน์บางเฉียบ

1. โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram 17Z95P-G.AH79A6

โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram ขนาดหน้าจอ 17 นิ้ว รุ่น 17Z95P-G.AH79A6 มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่แต่มีน้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.35 กิโลกรัม ดีไซน์ขอบจอบางเฉียบ 4 ทิศทาง จอแสดงผล WQXGA (2560x1600) มีความละเอียดเป็นสองเท่าของ Full HD ถ่ายทอดสีชัดเจนและสดใส มาพร้อม Intel Core i7-1195G7 แบบ 4 คอร์ 8 เธรด ความเร็ว 2.9-5.0GHz และการ์ดจอ Intel Iris Xe เปิดโปรแกรมและงานบนหน้าจอได้หลายโปรแกรมไม่มีกระตุก ช่วยให้ตัดต่อวิดีโอ ภาพถ่าย รวมถึงเล่นเกมกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ได้อย่างลื่นไหล

LG gram 16” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop

โน้ตบุ๊ก LG น้ำหนักเบาและบาง พกพาไปไหนมาไหนได้สะดวก

2. โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram 16Z95P-G.AF78A6

โน้ตบุ๊ก LG gram ขนาดหน้าจอ 16 นิ้ว รุ่น 16Z95P-G.AF78A6 เป็นโน้ตบุ๊กสเปคแรงมาพร้อมกับ Intel Evo Gen11 ที่พร้อมให้คุณลุยงานได้แบบจัดเต็ม ตัวเครื่องทั้งหมดทำจากแมกนีเซียมอัลลอยด์ (Magnesium Alloy) วัสดุเดียวกับเครื่องบิน บางเบากว่าอลูมิเนียมอัลลอยด์ 33% ดีไซน์เพรียวบางเพื่อความคล่องตัวพกพาสะดวก ช่วยให้ทำงานได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา แข็งแรงทนทานและร้อนช้า ประหยัดแบตเตอรี่แถมมีหน่วยความจำในเครื่องสูงมากด้วย SSD ความจุ 1TB และ RAM 32GB เหมาะกับงานกราฟิก อาทิ ตัดต่อวิดีโอ หนังสั้น ภาพยนตร์ รวมทั้งเล่นเกมกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ได้ไหลลื่นไม่มีกระตุก

LG gram 15.6” Ultra-Lightweight and Slim Laptop

โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram 15 น้ำหนักเบาสามารถทำงานได้ทุกที่ ทุกเวลา

3. โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram 15Z95P-G.AH54A6

โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram ขนาดหน้าจอ 15.6 นิ้ว รุ่น 15Z95P-G.AH54A6 มาพร้อมหน้าจอคมชัดระดับ Full HD ขุมพลังการประมวลผล Intel Core i5-1155G7 รันบน Windows 11น้ำหนักเบาเพียง 1.12 กิโลกรัมพกพาไปไหนมาไหนได้สะดวก เชื่อมต่อได้ทั้ง Wi-Fi 6 และ Bluetooth 5.0 มีพอร์ต Type-C ความจุ 512GB และ RAM 16GB จัดเก็บข้อมูลได้เยอะ เชื่อมต่อสมาร์ทโฟนได้อย่างง่ายดาย เหมาะสำหรับใช้ทำงานกราฟิกทุกชนิด
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือโปรแกรมตัดต่อคลิปวิดีโอที่สามารถดาวน์โหลด์ได้ฟรี ใช้งานได้ทั้งคอมพิวเตอร์ PC และโน้ตบุ๊ก พร้อมแนะนำ โน้ตบุ๊ก LG Gram ตัวจริงเรื่องงานกราฟิกต่าง ๆ สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น. เพื่อให้ได้โน้ตบุ๊กรุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการของคุณอย่างแท้จริง

