เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare ตั้งอยู่ในห้องนั่งเล่น

ข้อควรรู้ 4 ประโยชน์เครื่องฟอกอากาศ คนเป็นภูมิแพ้ต้องมี

07/05/2022

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG มอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ให้ทุกคนในบ้าน

Article (เนื้อหาบทความ):เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ดีต่อสุขภาพมากกว่าที่คิด

ต้องยอมรับว่าทุกวันนี้อากาศรอบตัวเราเต็มไปด้วยมลพิษทางอากาศที่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ โดยเฉพาะผู้ที่มีภูมิคุ้มกันต่ำหรือเป็นภูมิแพ้ เมื่อร่างกายสัมผัสกับอากาศที่ปนเปื้อนมลพิษเหล่านี้ อาจก่อให้เกิดอาการภูมิแพ้ ระคายเคืองดวงตา ไอจาม หรือปวดศีรษะได้ แน่นอนว่าหลายคนเวลาอยู่นอกบ้านก็จะเลือกใช้หน้ากากฟอกอากาศป้องกันฝุ่น PM 2.5 หรือ PM10 และใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศเพื่อกรองอากาศภายในบ้าน ส่งผลให้ "เครื่องฟอกอากาศ" เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอีกชนิดที่ควรมีติดบ้านไว้ เพื่อลดฝุ่นและกำจัดเชื้อโรคที่เป็นอันตรายต่อร่างกาย
และวันนี้ LG ขอมาแนะนำประโยชน์ของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ข้อดีและข้อควรรู้ที่ต้องระวังในการใช้งานมาฝากไว้ให้พิจารณาก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อ จะได้รู้ว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยลดฝุ่นได้จริงไหม และจำเป็นต่อบ้านของคุณแค่ไหน

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ คืออะไร

เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ช่วยกำจัดสิ่งที่ปนเปื้อนมาในอากาศ เช่น ฝุ่น แบคทีเรีย ไวรัส หรือกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ต่าง ๆ อย่างกลิ่นควันบุหรี่ กลิ่นรองเท้า กลิ่นอาหาร หรือกลิ่นจากสัตว์เลี้ยง ขนสัตว์ โดยหลักการทำงานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศคือการดูดอากาศที่ปนเปื้อนเข้าตัวเครื่อง เพื่อเข้าสู่กระบวนการกรองฝุ่นละอองและเชื้อโรคต่าง ๆ ก่อนปล่อยอากาศบริสุทธิ์ออกมาแทน ทำให้ช่วยลดโอกาสเจ็บป่วยจากโรคในระบบทางเดินหายใจ

 


ข้อดี และข้อควรระวังในการใช้งานเครื่องฟอกอากาศ มีอะไรบ้าง

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG ช่วยปกป้องครอบครัวของคุณจากเชื้อโรคร้าย

ข้อดี

• ช่วยกรองฝุ่นขนาดใหญ่ ขนสัตว์ กำจัดฝุ่นละออง แบคทีเรีย เชื้อไวรัสและสารก่อภูมิแพ้ในกาอากาศภายในห้อง นอกจากได้รับอากาศบริสุทธิ์เข้าสู่ร่างกาย ยังไม่ต้องตื่นกลางดึกขึ้นมาไอจามอยู่ตลอดเวลาจนไม่ได้พักผ่อนอย่างเต็มที่

• เครื่องฟอกอากาศช่วยกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในบ้าน ทำให้ได้อากาศบริสุทธิ์มาหายใจได้อย่างสดชื่นมากขึ้น

• ช่วยกำจัดก๊าซอันตราย สารก่อควันพิษ (SO2, NO2) ที่อยู่ในอากาศได้

• สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายไปอีกห้อง เมื่อต้องการใช้งานในอีกห้องหนึ่งของตัวบ้านได้

ข้อควรระวัง

• มีพื้นที่การใช้งานที่จำกัด หากต้องการฟอกอากาศให้กับบ้านทั้งหลังที่มีขนาดใหญ่เกินพื้นที่ใช้งานของเครื่อง จำเป็นต้องใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศมากกว่า 1 ตัว และสิ่งที่ตามมาคือค่าใช้จ่ายที่เพิ่มขึ้น แนะนำให้ทำความสะอาดบ้านควบคู่กันไปด้วย

• เครื่องฟอกอากาศไม่สามารถรักษาโรคได้ เพราะทำหน้าที่ดักจับฝุ่นหรือสารก่อภูมิแพ้อื่น ๆ ที่อยู่ในอากาศเท่านั้น

• ไม่ใช่เครื่องฟอกอากาศทุกเครื่องที่สามารถกำจัดฝุ่น PM 2.5 PM1.0 หรือกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้อย่างหมดจด

มาดู 4 ประโยชน์ของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ ที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 ช่วยส่งอากาศบริสุทธิ์ไปยังพื้นที่ต่าง ๆ ภายในห้อง

 

(1) ช่วยลดอาการภูมิแพ้ อันมีสาเหตุมาจากไรฝุ่น หรือฝุ่นละอองต่าง ๆ ที่อยู่ในอากาศ เพราะเครื่องฟอกอากาศจะดักจับ ฝุ่นละอองขนาดใหญ่และขนาดเล็กภายในอากาศเข้าไปในตัวเครื่องเพื่อผ่านกระบวนการฟอกอากาศ แล้วจึงปล่อยอากาศบริสุทธิ์ออกมา ทำให้ช่วยป้องกันอาการภูมิแพ้ได้

(2) เครื่องฟอกอากาศลดสาเหตุของอาการภูมิเเพ้ อย่างเช่นอาการคันจมูก จาม หรือน้ำมูกไหลที่รบกวนการพักผ่อนของคุณ จากไรฝุ่นหรืออนุภาคฝุ่นขนาดเล็กที่ฟุ้งกระจายอยู่ในห้อง ทำให้บางครั้งหลับไม่สนิท หรือหลับ ๆ ตื่น ๆ ตลอดทั้งคืนเพราะเกิดการระคายเคืองของระบบทางเดินหายใน เมื่อใช้เครื่องฟอกอากาศในห้องนอนจะทำให้มีอากาศสะอาดบริสุทธิ์ปราศจากฝุ่นละออง ขนสัตว์ สารก่อภูมิแพ้ ช่วยให้คุณหลับสนิทตลอดคืน

(3) ช่วยกำจัดก๊าซอันตรายต่างๆได้อย่างหมดจด รวมถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ (Acetaldehyde, Ammonia) กลิ่นสีกลิ่นบ้านใหม่ (Formaldehyde, Toluene) สารก่อควันพิษ (SO2, NO2) ซึ่งเป็นอันตรายต่อระบบทางเดินหายใจ

(4) ช่วยดูแลสุขภาพของสมาชิกในครอบครัวระยะยาว เพราะการได้รับอากาศบริสุทธิ์ที่ปราศจากมลพิษทางอากาศ เมื่อหายใจดีขึ้นก็รู้สึกกระฉับกระเฉง อารมณ์แจ่มใส ทั้งยังช่วยลดความเสี่ยงโรคต่าง ๆเกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจ โรคเส้นเลือดสมอง โรคหัวใจและโรคหลอดเลือด อีกด้วย

วิธีการเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศ
(1) ขนาดห้อง

ทริคการเลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศมีความใกล้เคียงกับการเลือกซื้อ เครื่องปรับอากาศ นั่นคือต้องพิจารณาขนาดห้องที่จะใช้งานว่ามีขนาดกี่ตารางเมตร ซึ่งสเปคของเครื่องฟอกอากาศส่วนใหญ่จะมีระบุพื้นที่ตารางเมตรในการใช้งานอยู่ เมื่อรู้ขนาดห้องการระบุสเปคเครื่องฟอกอากาศให้ครอบคลุมกับขนาดห้องก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก เช่น ห้องมีพื้นที่ 20 ตารางเมตร แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ระบุว่า เหมาะกับห้องขนาด 25-30 ตารางเมตร นอกจากได้เครื่องฟอกอากาศที่เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง ยังช่วยให้เครื่องทำงานในการฟอกอากาศได้อย่างเต็มประสิทธิภาพอีกด้วย

(2) ระบบกรองอากาศหรือไส้กรอง

ระบบกรองอากาศหรือไส้กรองที่อยู่ด้านในเปรียบเสมือนหัวใจของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ หากต้องการเครื่องที่สามารถดักจับสิ่งสกปรก สารก่อภูมิแพ้ในอากาศที่มีขนาดเล็ก 0.3 ไมครอน ควรเลือกฟิลเตอร์กรองอากาศแบบเทคโนโลยี HEPA เพื่อทำให้อากาศภายในบ้านสะอาดสดชื่น หรือหากต้องการให้ฝุ่นละอองในอากาศตกลงสู่พื้น เพื่อลดการฟุ้งกระจายอยู่ในอากาศ แนะนำให้เลือกซื้อเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีระบบไอออนไนเซอร์ที่มีเทคโนโลยีการปล่อยประจุไอออนออกมา นอกจากดับจับฝุ่นในอากาศแล้วยังช่วยลดปริมาณเชื้อแบคทีเรียและไวรัสในอากาศได้อีกด้วย

(3) ฟังก์ชันเสริมต่าง ๆ

ทุกวันนี้เครื่องฟอกอากาศหลาย ๆ รุ่น ไม่ได้ทำหน้าที่แค่การกรองอากาศหรือกำจัดกลิ่น บางรุ่นยังมีฟังก์ชันเสริมที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อย เช่น เซนเซอร์ตรวจวัดคุณภาพอากาศ การแจ้งเตือนเมื่อถึงเวลาเปลี่ยนไส้กรอง การควบคุมความแรงลม หรือตรวจสอบการทำงานและสั่งงานผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน ซึ่งฟังก์ชันเสริมต่างๆเหล่านี้ก็ช่วยให้คุณสะดวกสบายมากยิ่งขึ้น

(4) ค่า CADR

สำหรับค่า CADR (Clean Air Delivery Rate) เป็นค่าตัวเลขที่ได้จากการวัดปริมาตรอากาศบริสุทธิ์ที่เครื่องฟอกอากาศสามารถผลิตได้ต่อนาที ดังนั้น ถ้าเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่คุณเลือกมีค่า CADR สูงมาก แปลว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศทำงานได้ดีมากนั่นเอง โดยสามารถดูค่า CADR ได้จากข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์หรือคู่มือการใช้งานของเครื่องฟอกอากาศ

(5) ค่า Airflow หรือ Air Volume

เป็นค่าความเร็วในการกรองอากาศ ยิ่งมีค่า Airflow สูงก็หมายความว่าเครื่องฟอกอากาศรุ่นนั้นมีประสิทธิภาพในส่งอากาศสะอาดได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทั่วถึง ทั้งนี้ในปัจจุบันมีเครื่องฟอกอากาศบางรุ่นที่ผู้ใช้งานสามารถปรับความเร็วลมเองได้ หรือตัวเครื่องปรับค่าความเร็วลมได้อัตโนมัติ เมื่อพบว่าสภาพอากาศในห้องมีสิ่งแปลกปลอมมากเกินไป

 


(6) ระดับเสียง

หากต้องการนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศไปวางไว้ในห้องนอน ควรเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีระดับเสียงต่ำหรือมีโหมดเงียบ (sleep mode) เพื่อไม่ให้เสียงของเครื่องฟอกอากาศรบกวนการนอน หรือการพักผ่อนของคุณ

(7) ประหยัดไฟ

เพื่อลดการใช้ไฟฟ้าในการทำงาน ควรเลือกเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่ใช้มอเตอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ซึ่งจะช่วยในเรื่องของการประหยัดไฟได้ดีขึ้น มาถึงตรงนี้หลายคนที่เคยตั้งคำถามว่า เครื่องฟอกอากาศ ช่วยลดฝุ่นได้จริงไหม คงได้คำตอบกันแล้ว ส่วนใครที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีประสิทธิภาพดี ฆ่าเชื้อไวรัส กำจัดฝุ่น PM 2.5 และก๊าซอันตรายในบ้านได้ ขอแนะนำเครื่องฟอกอากาศแอลจีที่น่าสนใจ 2 รุ่นด้วยกัน ได้แก่

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศแบบ 360 องศา ของ LG PuriCare ที่กำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0 ได้เล็กถึง 0.01 ไมครอน

LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS10GDSH0 เหมาะกับห้องที่ใหญ่ได้ถึง 100 ตร.ม. มาพร้อมคุณสมบัติพิเศษที่น่าสนใจมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นกระจายอากาศ 360 องศาด้วยเทคโนโลยีใบพัดแบบอากาศยาน มีโหมด Clean Booster ซึ่งช่วยส่งอากาศบริสุทธิ์ได้ไกลถึง 7.5 เมตรจากตำแหน่งของเครื่อง ทำให้สามารถมอบอากาศสะอาดได้ครอบคลุมพื้นที่ใช้สอยมากกว่าเดิม และเป็นเครื่องฟอกอากาศที่มีระบบการกรองอากาศหลายขั้นตอน

 


 

 

- กรองฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดใหญ่และขนสัตว์ด้วยแผ่นกรองขั้นต้นที่สามารถถอดเปลี่ยนหรือถอดทำความสะอาดได้

- กรองฝุ่นอนุภาคขนาดเล็กถึง 0.01 ไมคอนได้ถึง 99.999%*** ด้วย Safe Plus + Allergy Care ลดปัญหาภูมิแพ้ด้วยแผ่นกรอง HEPA H13 Class กำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียในอากาศได้ถึง 99.9%*และกำลังเชื้อไวรัสได้ 99.9%**

- กรองกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ ช่วยกำจัดก๊าซอันตรายต่างๆ เช่นกลิ่นสีบ้านใหม่ สารก่อควันพิษที่เป็นอันตรายต่อสุขภาพอย่างหมดจด

- ลดปริมาณเชื้อไวรัสและแบคทีเรีย รวมถึงช่วยทำให้ฝุ่นไม่ฟุ้งกระจายด้วยระบบ Plasmaster Ionizer ปล่อยประจุเพื่อช่วยดักจับฝุ่นในอากาศได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ

 

 

ขณะเดียวกันยังสามารถตรวจสอบคุณภาพอากาศภายในห้องได้อย่างเรียลไทม์ด้วยจอแสดงผลอัจฉริยะผ่านสี 4 สี ผ่านระบบเซนเซอร์ตรวจจับ PM 1.0 อีกด้วย

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0

 

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG พร้อมมอบอากาศที่สะอาดสำหรับทุกพื้นที่ในบ้าน

  •  

เครื่องฟอกอากาศ LG PuriCare New 360 รุ่น AS65GDSH0 ซึ่งเป็นเครื่องฟอกอากาศขนาดเล็กลงมา เหมาะกับห้องขนาดใหญ่สุดได้ถึง 61.2 ตารางเมตร ฟอกฝุ่น PM2.5 PM 1.0 ได้เล็กถึง 0.01 ไมครอน พร้อมการเชื่อมต่อผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน ช่วยเพิ่มความมั่นใจถึงอากาศสะอาด ไร้แบคทีเรีย ฝุ่นละออง สารก่อภูมิแพ้และก๊าซอันตรายภายในบ้านของคุณ สำหรับใครที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.

 

 

 

*กำจัดเชื้อแบคทีเรียได้ถึง 99.9% (’20.4.3). ทดสอบโดยสถาบัน KTR (Korea Teasting and research institute) ประเทศเกาหลีใต้ แบคทีเรียที่ใช้ในการทดสอบ: Staphylococcus aureus / Klebsiella pneumoniae / Escherichia coli. วิธีทดสอบ: ISO 20743 (การทดสอบเชิงปริมาณเพื่อตรวจสอบฤทธิ์ต้านแบคทีเรียของผลิตภัณฑ์สิ่งทอต้านเชื้อแบคทีเรียทั้งหมดรวมถึงผ้าไม่ทอ)

**กำจัดเชื้อไวรัสได้ถึง 99.9% (’20.4.14). ทดสอบโดย บัณฑิตวิทยาลัยสาธารณสุขศาสตร์ มหาวิทยาลัย แห่งชาติโซล ไวรัสที่ใช้ในการทดสอบ: mouse hepatitis virus (MHV; murine coronavirus) (เชื้อโคโรนาไวรัสที่สามารถถ่ายทอดสู่มนุษย์ได้). วิธีทดสอบ: ISO 20743.

***ทดสอบโดยศูนย์วิจัย KCL (Korea Conformity Laboratories) ประเทศเกาหลีใต้ พบว่าสามารถกำจัดฝุ่นละอองขนาด 0.01μm ได้ถึง 99.999% ภายใน 60 นาทีหลังจากใช้งานในโหมด clean booster เป็นเวลา 20 นาที สินค้าที่ใช้ทดสอบ: PuriCare™ รุ่น S309DWA สภาพแวดล้อมในการทดสอบ: ห้องขนาด 30.3m3