แล็ปท็อป LG

แล็ปท็อปรุ่นไหนดี ทำงาน เล่นเกม ภาพลื่นไหล ขนาดพกพาสะดวก

04/02/2023

แล็ปท็อป อุปกรณ์เคลื่อนที่ขนาดกะทัดรัด สามารถใช้งานได้ไม่ต่างจากคอมพิวเตอร์

แนะนำแล็ปท็อปน่าใช้ ซื้อแล้วคุ้ม ตอบโจทย์ความต้องการ

ทุกวันนี้การทำงานหรือการเรียนการสอนล้วนต้องพึ่งพาคอมพิวเตอร์ตั้งโต๊ะและแล็ปท็อปควบคู่กันไป เนื่องจากปัจจุบันไฟล์บทเรียนหรือไฟล์งานมาในรูปแบบไฟล์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ นอกจากง่ายต่อการส่งต่อข้อมูล แก้ไข หรือจัดทำรายงาน แล็ปท็อปยังเป็นอุปกรณ์ที่หลายคนใช้เพื่อความบันเทิงอย่างดูซีรีส์ ฟังเพลง รวมถึงเล่นเกมออนไลน์หลังเรียนหรือทำงานมาตลอดทั้งวัน แต่สำหรับมือใหม่ที่กำลังมองหา Laptop สักเครื่องไว้ใช้งาน แต่ไม่รู้ว่าควรเลือกซื้ออย่างไรให้ได้เครื่องที่คุ้มค่ากับราคาที่จ่ายไป ตามทีมงาน LG ไปหาคำตอบกัน

เลือกซื้อแล็ปท็อปอย่างไร ให้ตรงการใช้งาน

ก่อนเลือกซื้อแล็ปท็อปสักเครื่องมีเรื่องต้องพิจารณามากมาย นอกเหนือไปจากงบประมาณเพราะแต่ละคนมีงบไม่เท่ากัน ประกอบกับ Laptop ที่วางจำหน่ายในท้องตลาดมีมากมายหลากรุ่นหลายราคา เพื่อให้ทุกคนตัดสินใจได้ง่ายขึ้นมาดูวิธีเลือกแล็ปท็อปให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานได้หลากหลายกัน
หน้าจอแสดงผล
หน้าจอแสดงผล ถือเป็นจุดที่ผู้ใช้งานควรให้ความสำคัญ เพราะไม่ว่าจะทำงาน เล่นเกม หรือดูหนังล้วนต้องใช้หน้าจอแสดงผลภาพต่าง ๆ ทั้งสิ้น ดังนั้นความละเอียดหน้าจอที่ควรเลือกเพื่อให้ได้ภาพสวยงามและมีความคมชัด ก็คือมาตรฐาน Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel) แต่ถ้าอยากสัมผัสประสบการณ์ความฟินกับทุกความบันเทิงมากกว่าเดิมแนะนำระดับ Quad HD (2560 ×1440 pixel) ที่ให้ความละเอียดภาพและความแม่นยำของสีที่สูงขึ้น นอกจากใช้งานทั่วไปหรือเพื่อความบันเทิง ยังตอบโจทย์คนที่ต้องการเครื่องไว้ทำงานตกแต่งภาพหรืองานกราฟฟิกต่าง ๆ
ชิปประมวลผล
ชิปประมวลผลหรือหน่วยประมลผลกลาง (CPU) ที่บ่งบอกถึงประสิทธิของแล็ปท็อปเครื่องดังกล่าวว่าสามารถประมวลผลข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ได้ดีแค่ไหน เหมาะซื้อมาใช้งานประเภทใด โดยทุกวันนี้มีชื่อแบรนด์ CPU ที่คุ้นหูกัน ดังนี้

หน่วยประมวลผลกลางของแล็ปท็อป

CPU อุปกรณ์ชิ้นเล็ก ๆ ที่ทำหน้าที่ประมวลผลของแล็ปท็อป

• Intel Core i3 และ AMD Ryzen 3 เป็นซีพียูระดับเริ่มต้น หากคุณต้องการแล็ปท็อปมาใช้ทำงานทั่วไป สามารถเลือกเครื่องที่ใช้ CPU ระดับนี้ก็ได้
• Intel Core i5 และ AMD Ryzen 5 คือระดับ CPU ที่เหมาะใช้ทำงานและเล่นเกมได้อย่างสบาย ๆ ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่กำลังมองหาแล็ปแท็ปไว้ทำงานหรือเล่นเกม
• Intel Core i7 และ AMD Ryzen 7 แต่ถ้าคุณอยากได้แล็ปท็อปสเปกแรง เอาไว้ทำงานกราฟิก ตัดต่อวิดีโอ และเล่นเกมได้อย่างลื่นไหลโดยไม่กังวลว่าภาพแตกหรือภาพดีเลย์ ขอแนะนำให้เลือกแล็ปท็อปที่ใช้ CPU ระดับนี้ รับรองว่าตอบโจทย์ครบทุกการใช้งาน
• Intel Core i9 และ AMD Ryzen 9 เป็นซีพียูระดับท็อป นอกจากสเปกเครื่องแรง ประมวลผลข้อมูลได้อย่างรวดเร็ว แต่ราคาแล็ปท็อปที่ใช้ CUP ตัวนี้ก็ค่อนข้างสูงเช่นกัน เหมาะใช้กับงานเฉพาะทาง เช่น การออกแบบ 3 มิติ หรือการตัดต่อวิดีโอที่มีขนาดใหญ่
RAM
ในอดีตแรม 4GB หรือ 8GB อาจเพียงพอต่อการใช้งาน และเพื่อให้ครอบคลุมทุกการทำงานไม่ว่าจะเล่นเกม ใช้งานทั่วไป หรือใช้ในงานตัดต่อ ควรเลือกซื้อแล็ปท็อปที่มีเเรม 16GB ถ้าเป็นสายเกมเมอร์แนะนำให้เลือกเครื่องที่มี RAM 32GB เพื่อความลื่นไหลเวลาสตรีม
การ์ดจอ (Graphic Card)
การ์ดจอ (Graphic Card) เป็นฮาร์ดแวร์ที่มีหน้าที่นำข้อมูลที่ได้รับมาจาก CPU มาประมวลผลต่อ เพื่อแปลงออกมาเป็นภาพ จากนั้นก็ส่งข้อมูลต่อไปยังหน้าจอแสดงผล หากคุณใช้แล็ปท็อปทำงานด้านกราฟิก ตัดต่อวิดีโอ หรือนำไปเล่นเกมที่มีกราฟฟิกสูง ๆ การเลือกการ์ดจอจึงมีความสำคัญมาก แต่ถ้าใช้ทำงานพื้นฐานทั่วไป เช่น พิมพ์งาน ค้นหาข้อมูลในอินเนอร์เน็ต หรือดูซีรีส์เกาหลี บนเว็บสตรีมมิ่งต่าง ๆ ไม่จำเป็นต้องเน้นเรื่องการ์ดจอ เพราะแค่มีหน่วยประมวลผลกลาง (CPU) ก็เพียงพอต่อการใช้งาน
ฮาร์ดดิสก์
ฮาร์ดดิสก์
ฮาร์ดดิสก์หรือหน่วยเก็บข้อมูลควรเลือกที่เป็นแบบ SSD (Solid State Drive) ซึ่งมีความเร็วในการทำงานที่สูงกว่า HDD หลายเท่า นอกจาก SSD มีขนาดเล็กน้ำหนักเบาเเละประหยัดเนื้อที่ ยังช่วยให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถเปิดเครื่อง เปิดโปรแกรม หรือคลิปวิดีโอต่าง ๆ ได้เร็วกว่าเดิม โดยความจุฮาร์ดดิสก์ที่แนะนำอยู่ที่ 1 1TB
ระบบเสียง
หากคุณใช้แล็ปท็อปเพื่อความบันเทิงเป็นหลัก ระบบเสียงที่มาพร้อมตัวเครื่องก็มีความสำคัญมากทีเดียว ดังนั้นก่อนซื้อควรสอบถามเรื่องระบบเสียงกับพนักงานขายอย่างละเอียดว่า ตัวเครื่องที่สนใจให้เสียงคมชัดทุกมิติหรือไม่ เพื่อจะได้ดูหนังหรือฟังเพลงได้อย่างสบายใจ

แล็ปท็อปรุ่นไหนดี ฟังก์ชันครบ น่าสอยมาใช้งาน
แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G

แล็ปท็อป LG ดีไซน์เรียบหรู ตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งาน

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 17Z95P-G มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 17 นิ้ว เหมาะสำหรับใช้งานทั่วไปหรือทำงานกราฟิก ด้วยใช้ซีพียู Intel Core i7-1195G7 การ์ดจอ Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics และ RAM 16GB ทำให้สามารถเปิดใช้งานโปรแกรมหรือเกมออนไลน์ที่มีภาพกราฟิกหนัก ๆ ได้อย่างสบาย นอกจากนี้แล็ปท็อป LG gram ยังมาพร้อม Reader mode ที่ช่วยถนอมสายตาไม่ให้ตาล้าแม้จะทำงานอยู่หน้าจอต่อเนื่องหลายชั่วโมง ถ้าอยากได้แล็ปท็อปเกมมิ่งเหมาะทั้งเล่นเกม ทำงานกราฟิก ตัดต่อวิดีโอ หรือรีทัชภาพ นี่ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจมากทีเดียว

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G

แล็ปท็อป LG ช่วยให้คุณมีอิสระในการทำงานมากกว่าเดิม

สำหรับใครที่กำลังมองหาแล็ปท็อปเกมมิ่ง ขอแนะนําแล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 16Z95P-G มาพร้อมหน้าจอ IPS ขนาด 16 นิ้ว ความละเอียด 2560x1600 pixel ให้ภาพสีชัดเจนสดใส และแสดงรายละเอียดภาพได้มากกว่า Full HD ถึงสองเท่า ทั้งยังใช้ Intel Core i7-1195G7 การ์ดจอ Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics และ RAM 16GB ทำให้สามารถใช้ทำงานทั่วไปได้สบาย ๆ ไม่ว่าจะพิมพ์งาน รีทัชภาพ ตัดต่อวิดีโอ เขียนโค้ด หรือแม้แต่เล่นเกมออนไลน์ก็สบาย ประกอบกับตัวเครื่องมีน้ำหนักเพียง 1.19 กิโลกรัม จึงสามารถทำงานหนักได้ทุกที่ทุกเวลา

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G

แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G

แล็ปท็อป LG จะใช้เล่นเกมหรือทำงานก็ลงตัว

หากคุณกำลังมองหาแล็ปท็อปที่มีดีไซน์เรียบ ๆ มาพร้อมหน้าจอขนาด 15.6 นิ้ว ความละเอียด Full HD ขอแนะนำ
แล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่น 15Z95P-G มีน้ำหนัก 1.12 กิโลกรัม ด้วยขนาดเครื่องที่ไม่ใหญ่เกินไปสามารถพก LG Gram ไปได้ทุกที่ ส่วนประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของแล็ปท็อป LG รุ่นก็จัดเต็มไม่แพ้กัน ไล่ตั้งแต่ซีพียู Intel Core i5-1155G7 การ์ดจอ Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics แถม RAM 16GB เมื่อพิจารณาจากสเปก CPU ต้องบอกว่าแล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่นนี้เหมาะใช้ทำงานและเล่นเกมกราฟิกเบา ๆ มาก
เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง กับวิธีเลือกซื้อ Laptop คุณภาพดี สักเครื่องที่นำมาฝาก นอกจากช่วยให้คุณพิจารณาสเปกแล็ปท็อปด้วยตัวเองได้ง่าย ๆ แล้ว ยังตรงความต้องการใช้งานแล้วยังคุ้มค่ากับเงินที่จ่ายไปแน่นอน แต่ถ้าไม่รู้ซื้อแล็ปท็อปรุ่นไหนดี ? ไว้ทำงานหรือเพื่อความบันเทิง สามารถพิจารณาแล็ปท็อป LG gram รุ่นที่แนะนำข้างบนได้เช่นกัน รับรองว่าแต่ละรุ่นตอบโจทย์ครบทั้งทำงาน เล่นเกม ดูหนัง และซีรีส์ ทั้งนี้หากสนใจสินค้าไอที LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

