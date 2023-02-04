About Cookies on This Site

ทีวี LG วางบนโต๊ะวางทีวีในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว ราคาเท่าไหร่ ดีไซน์สวย ภาพเสียงคมชัด

04/02/2023

สมาร์ททีวี LG ให้ภาพละเอียดคมชัด สีสวยสดใสสมจริง

แนะนำ Smart TV จอ 42 นิ้ว ภาพสวยดูซีรีส์เพลิน

ปัจจุบัน Smart TV เป็นอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ที่มีฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ตอบโจทย์คนรุ่นใหม่ได้ดีกว่าเดิม ทั้งเรื่องของประเภทหน้าจอ ขนาด ความคมชัด ควบคุมง่ายผ่านทางรีโมตที่เชื่อมต่อเข้ากับอินเทอร์เน็ตหรืออุปกรณ์อื่น ๆ ที่สมาร์ททีวีรองรับ เช่น สมาร์ทโฟน หรือแล็ปท็อป อีกทั้งสมาร์ททีวีส่วนใหญ่มาพร้อมกับฟังก์ชันที่ทำให้เราสามารถรับชมสื่อออนไลน์ต่าง ๆ ได้พร้อม ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการดูภาพยนตร์ การสตรีมมิ่ง หรือท่องเว็บไซต์ที่น่าสนใจต่าง ๆ และเพื่อรับชมความบันเทิงบนหน้าจออย่างเพลิดเพลิน ขนาดหน้าจอทีวีก็มีความสำคัญไม่น้อย โดยทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว มีขนาดที่กว้างกำลังพอดี สามารถแชร์ภาพให้สมาชิกในครอบครัวดูพร้อมกันได้ ไม่แปลกหลายบ้านเลือกใช้ทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว มาถึงตรงนี้ใครที่กำลังวางแผนอยากซื้อ Smart TV แต่ไม่รู้จะเริ่มต้นอย่างไร วันนี้ LG มาแนะนำวิธีเลือกซื้อให้ได้ทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว ที่คุ้มค่าต่อการใช้งาน

เลือกซื้อทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว อย่างไรให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

ก่อนไปเลือกซื้อทีวีจอแบน ขนาด 42 นิ้ว เครื่องใหม่มาใช้งานที่บ้านหรือคอนโด มาทำความเข้าใจก่อนว่า ทีวีจอแบน เป็น Smart TV ที่มีความกว้าง ความคมชัด และมีขนาดบางกว่าทีวีประเภทอื่น เพราะถูกพัฒนาขึ้นมาเพื่อให้ผู้ใช้งานสามารถรับชมความบันเทิงได้อย่างจุใจและเต็มตายิ่งขึ้น เนื่องจากทีวีจอแบนมีการกระจายแสงและสีไปทั่วจอ ทำให้ไม่ว่านั่งอยู่มุมไหนของทีวีก็มองเห็นภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอได้อย่างชัดเจน และเพื่อให้ง่ายต่อการตัดสินใจตามมาดูวิธีพิจารณาในการเลือกซื้อทีวีกัน

(1) ประเภทหน้าจอทีวี

การเลือกประเภทหน้าจอทีวีเป็นอีกสิ่งที่ไม่ควรละเลย เพราะ Smart TV ในปัจจุบันมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีจอภาพหลากหลายรูปแบบ ซึ่งแต่ละแบบมีคุณสมบัติที่โดดเด่นและฟังก์ชันที่น่าสนใจไม่แพ้กัน โดยหน้าจอ TV ที่กำลังได้รับความนิยม มีดังนี้

• เทคโนโลยีจอภาพ LCD เป็นจอภาพที่ให้ความคมชัดและสีสันสดใส แต่มีข้อเสียตรงต้องนั่งรับชมบริเวณด้านหน้า TV เท่านั้น หากมุมมองการรับชมผิดไปจากแนวตรงภาพที่ปรากฏด้านข้างจอจะมืด และมีความหนากว่าจอ LED

• เทคโนโลยีจอภาพ LED ได้รับการพัฒนามาจากเทคโนโลยีจอภาพแบบเดิมอย่าง LCD ภาพคมชัดสมจริงกว่าเดิม มีอัตราการตอบสนองที่รวดเร็ว และจอทีวี LED มีขนาดบางและน้ำหนักเบา ทำให้สามารถจัดวางได้ทั้งบนโต๊ะหรือติดผนังห้อง

• เทคโนโลยีจอภาพ OLED เป็นหน้าจอ TV ที่มีความยืดหยุ่นสูง ทำให้สมาร์ททีวี OLED มีหน้าจอโค้งและเข้ารูปกับการใช้งานได้อย่างดี ทั้งแสดงสีภาพได้อย่างแม่นยำและเป็นธรรมชาติ ช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสและการรับชมที่เพลิดเพลิน

(2) คุณภาพเสียง

ทุกวันนี้ระบบเสียงสมาร์ททีวีเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ถูกนำมาพิจารณาเวลาเลือกซื้อ TV เครื่องใหม่มาใช้งาน เพราะถ้าภาพคมชัดสมจริงแต่ระบบเสียงทีวีไม่ดี ทั้งเสียงแตก ปรับระดับความดังยังไงก็ฟังเสียงสนทนาไม่รู้เลย ทำให้อรรถรสในการรับชมเสียไป ฉะนั้นเพื่อให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับทุกคอนเทนต์ควรเลือกสมาร์ททีวีที่มีเสียงคุณภาพและชัดเจน ทั้งเสียงเบส เสียงพูด รวมถึง Sound Effect มีความสมดุลและไม่มีเสียงแตก

สมาร์ททีวี LG ในห้องนั่งเล่น

ทีวี LG ดีไซน์สวย ใช้งานได้หลากหลาย

(3) ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน

ตามที่ทราบกันดีว่า Smart TV เป็นอุปกรณ์ให้ความบันเทิงที่ผู้ผลิตได้สอดแทรกเทคโนโลยีใหม่ ๆ เข้ามามากมาย เพื่อเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายให้แก่ผู้ใช้งานทุกเพศทุกวัย ไม่ว่าจะควบคุมการใช้งานผ่านสมาร์ทโฟน เมจิกรีโมท หรือสั่งงานด้วยเสียง

(4) ราคาสมาร์ททีวี

ก่อนเลือกซื้อ Smart TV ขนาด 42 นิ้ว ควรกำหนดงบประมาณขั้นต่ำไปจนถึงตัวเลขสูงสุดที่สามารถรับได้ จากนั้นให้พิจารณาเปรียบเทียบ Smart TV แต่ละรุ่นที่สนใจ ว่ามีคุณภาพตอบโจทย์ความต้องการมากน้อยเพียงใด และราคาทีวีสอดคล้องกับสเปกและฟังก์ชันจริงหรือไม่ เพื่อให้การซื้อทีวีจอแบนเต็มไปด้วยความคุ้มค่า

(5) บริการหลังการขาย

เมื่อตัดสินใจเลือกทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้วได้แล้ว อันดับถัดไปคือการสอบถามพนักงานขายถึงการให้บริการหลังการขายว่าเป็นอย่างไร มีการรับประกันตัวเครื่องกี่ปี สามารถส่งซ่อมได้ที่ไหน รวมถึงการแก้ปัญหาเมื่อเกิดเหตุขัดข้อง

ทีวี 42 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี ราคาโดนใจ สเปกคุ้มค่า

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 42LX1QPSA

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 42LX1QPSA

ทีวี LG ให้แสงสีเสียงคมชัดด้วย Gen5 AI Processor 4K และเล่นเกมได้ลื่นไหล

พบกับ ทีวี LG OLED 42 นิ้ว ที่มีดีไซน์สุดโดดเด่นไม่ซ้ำใคร แถมมีสเปกสุดคุ้มค่า โดยสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED Objet Collection, Posé รุ่น 42LX1QPSA สามารถตั้งวางพื้นได้ง่าย ๆ ด้วยขาตั้ง ทั้งผสานการทำงานของโหมด Art Gallerly ทำให้สามารถแสดงผลงานศิลปะแบบดิจิทัลบนหน้าจอทีวีได้อย่างกลมกลืนและลงตัว นอกจากนี้บริเวณชั้นวางทีวีด้านหลังยังปรับเปลี่ยนให้เป็นพื้นที่สำหรับวางหนังสือ นิตยสาร หรือใช้เป็นบอร์ดเพื่อติดโปสการ์ด แปะกระดาษโน้ตได้ตามต้องการ ที่สำคัญแบรนด์ LG ได้เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการแสดงภาพให้ดีขึ้นด้วยเทคโนโลยี Self-Lighting OLED สร้างความดำสนิทและให้สีสันสมจริง มี Gen5 AI Processor 4K เพื่อดื่มด่ำประสบการณ์การรับชมภาพยนตร์หรือซีรีส์เรื่องโปรด ส่วนใครที่เป็นสายเกมเมอร์ที่ชื่นชอบการเล่นเกมบนจอทีวี ขอบอกว่าสมาร์ททีวี LG OLED รุ่นนี้ไม่ทำให้คุณผิดหวัง เพราะมี G-Sync & AMD FreeSync Premium ช่วยให้เล่นเกมได้อย่างต่อเนื่องและราบรื่น ทั้งยังมี Apple Airplay 2 ที่ช่วยให้คุณแชร์ข้อมูลจากไอโฟนสู่หน้าจอทีวีได้ เรียกได้ว่ามีฟังก์ชันมาให้เลือกใช้อย่างหลากหลาย ตอบโจทย์ได้ทุกความต้องการ ในราคา 49,990 บาท

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED42C2

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED42C2

ทีวี LG ช่วยเปลี่ยนการดูหนังแบบเดิมให้น่าสนใจขึ้น ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Self-lighting OLED

สมาร์ททีวี LG OLED 4K รุ่น OLED42C2 เป็นอีกรุ่นที่มีการใช้เทคโนโลยี Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro หน่วยประมวลผล α9 Gen5 AI และ Self-lighting OLED เข้ามาช่วยสร้างความดำสนิทให้เม็ดสี ทำให้ภาพที่ปรากฏบนหน้าจอไม่ว่าจะนั่งรับชมความบันเทิงมุมไหน ก็เห็นภาพที่มีสีสันดูอิ่มและคมชัดสมจริงมากยิ่งขึ้น พร้อมระบบเสียงที่มีคุณภาพสูง กระจายเสียงได้รอบทิศทาง ช่วยให้คุณสัมผัสกับประสบการณ์การรับชมที่แตกต่างไปจากเดิม เสมือนหลุดเข้าไปอยู่ในฉากของภาพยนตร์เลยทีเดียว และด้วยดีไซน์หน้าจอทีวี LG แบบไร้รอยต่อและเพรียวบาง ทำให้ผสานเข้ากับการตกแต่งบ้านทุกสไตล์
จะเห็นได้ว่าการเลือกทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว ไม่ได้พิจารณาแค่ว่าเป็น Smart TV 42 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี ? ยังต้องดูองค์ประกอบต่าง ๆ ควบคู่เพื่อให้ได้ TV ที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกความต้องการใช้งาน เริ่มตั้งแต่ขนาดของทีวีที่เหมาะสมกับพื้นที่ติดตั้ง ความละเอียดจอภาพ ระบบเสียงที่สมจริง การเชื่อมต่ออินเทอร์เน็ต ไปจนถึงราคาทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว คุ้มค่ากับสเปกเครื่องมากน้อยเพียงใด สำหรับใครที่สนใจทีวีจอแบน 42 นิ้ว หรือเครื่องเสียงคุณภาพดีของแบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

