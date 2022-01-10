About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
เปิดประตูตู้เย็นดูของที่แช่ไว้ด้านใน

เลือกตู้เย็นกี่คิวดี?
ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน ไม่เปลืองไฟ

10/01/2022

เลือกซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดคิวที่เหมาะสมเพื่อความคุ้มค่าการใช้งาน

How To เลือกตู้เย็นอย่างไร ให้เหมาะกับบ้านคุณ

ทุกวันนี้มีตู้เย็นให้เลือกซื้อมากมายหลากรูปแบบและหลายขนาด เป็นผลให้เวลาตัดสินใจซื้อตู้เย็นใหม่สักเครื่อง นอกจากคำถามที่ว่าซื้อตู้เย็นยี่ห้อไหนดี ผู้ซื้อยังต้องพิจารณาเรื่องขนาด ราคา ความประหยัดไฟ และเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานของตู้เย็น เนื่องจากข้อจำกัดเหล่านี้ช่วยให้คุณเลือกตู้เย็นที่ตอบโจทย์กับความต้องการได้มากที่สุด และวันนี้ LG ขอพาทุกคนที่วางแผนเปลี่ยนตู้เย็นใหม่ไปดูกันว่าควรเลือกตู้เย็นขนาดกี่คิว ถึงจะเหมาะกับจำนวนสมาชิกในครอบครัว

ไขข้อข้องใจ ขนาดของตู้เย็น ทำไมถึงเป็นเรื่องสำคัญ

การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีขนาดและฟังก์ชันตอบโจทย์การใช้งานถือเป็นเรื่องสำคัญมาก เพราะถ้าซื้อตู้เย็นที่มีขนาดเล็กเกินไป ใส่ของที่ต้องการแช่ได้ไม่หมด หรือตู้เย็นมีขนาดใหญ่เกินความจำเป็น แต่กลับแช่เพียงขวดน้ำและผลไม้แค่ไม่กี่อย่าง นี่ถือเป็นการใช้งานตู้เย็นที่ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ ทั้งอาจทำให้เปลืองค่าไฟโดยใช้เหตุ เพื่อให้ได้ขนาดความจุของตู้เย็นที่พอดี มาดูวิธีคำนวณขนาดของตู้เย็นกัน

สูตร

ความกว้าง (ฟุต) x ความสูง (ฟุต) x ความลึก (ฟุต) = ขนาดคิวบิกฟุต

ตัวอย่าง

ตู้เย็น มีความกว้าง 1 ฟุต 7 นิ้ว x สูง 3 ฟุต 9 นิ้ว x ลึก 1 ฟุต 7 นิ้ว = 9.4 คิวบิกฟุต

ซื้อตู้เย็นกี่คิว ตอบโจทย์คนในครอบครัว

หากอยู่คนเดียวการเลือกตู้เย็นคงไม่ใช่เรื่องยาก เพราะย่อมรู้ว่าตนมีพฤติกรรมการกินแบบไหน ชื่นชอบการทำอาหารหรือไม่ แต่ถ้าที่บ้านมีสมาชิกมากกว่า 1 คน อาจต้องพิจารณาอย่างถี่ถ้วนว่า สมาชิกภายในครอบครัวชื่นชอบอะไร เช่น ชอบทานผักและผลไม้เป็นหลัก อาจเลือกตู้เย็นที่มีพื้นที่จัดเก็บผักและผลไม้โดยเฉพาะ หาก ซื้อของสดเข้าบ้านเป็นจำนวนมากในแต่ละครั้ง เพื่อเก็บไว้ทำอาหารทานเอง ควรมองหาตู้เย็นที่มีช่องเก็บผักและเนื้อสัตว์ที่แยกเป็นสัดส่วนชัดเจนทั้งมีคิวเยอะ ๆ เพื่อให้เพียงพอต่อการเก็บอาหาร แต่ถ้าทานอาหารแช่แข็งเป็นประจำ ให้เลือกตู้เย็นที่มีช่องแช่แข็งขนาดใหญ่แทน โดยขนาดตู้เย็นที่เหมาะสมกับจำนวนคนในบ้าน สามารถประมาณได้คร่าว ๆ ดังนี้

● มีสมาชิกจำนวน 1-2 คน ควรใช้ตู้เย็น ขนาดประมาณ 7-13 คิว
● มีสมาชิกจำนวน 3 คน แต่ไม่เกิน 5 คน ควรใช้ตู้เย็น ขนาดประมาณ 12-18 คิว
● มีสมาชิกจำนวน 6 คนขึ้นไป ควรใช้ตู้เย็น ขนาด 15 คิวขึ้นไป

เลือกตู้เย็นรุ่นไหนดี ประหยัดไฟ ให้ความเย็นทั่วถึง
ตู้เย็นสำหรับบ้านที่มีสมาชิก 1-2 คน
ตู้เย็น LG รุ่น GN-B372SLCG

ตู้เย็น LG รุ่น GN-B372SLCG

ตู้เย็น LG กระจายความเย็นได้ทั่วถึง พร้อม Moist Balance Crisper™ ช่วยคงความสดของอาหาร

เริ่มต้นด้วยตู้เย็น LG รุ่น GN-B372SLCG ขนาด 11 คิว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Linear Cooling™ ทำหน้าที่ควบคุมความเย็นภายในตู้เย็น จึงช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของวัตถุดิบที่ใช้ปรุงอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน ขณะที่ระบบ Door Cooling+™ ช่วยให้กระจายความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็วและทั่วถึงทุกช่อง มั่นใจได้ว่าอาหารและเครื่องดื่มที่แช่อยู่เย็นรวดเร็วทันใจแน่นอน ส่วนคนที่ชื่นชอบการทำอาหารน่าจะถูกใจช่องแช่ผักขนาดใหญ่ ที่ให้คุณเก็บผัก และผลไม้ได้มากขึ้นกว่าเดิม ที่สำคัญตู้เย็น 2 ประตูของ LG รุ่นนี้ มีระบบ Moist Balance Crisper™ สำหรับกักเก็บความชุ่มชื้น ให้ผักคงความสดใหม่ได้นานยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงมีไฟ LED ช่วยส่องสว่างมองเห็นอาหารได้ง่าย ทั้งยังประหยัดพลังงานไม่ว่าจะเปิดกี่ครั้งก็ไม่ต้องกลัวเปลืองค่าไฟ ถ้ามองหาตู้เย็นขนาดกำลังพอดีเหมาะกับบ้านที่อยู่กัน 1-2 คน นี่คือตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจไม่น้อยทีเดียว

ตู้เย็นสำหรับบ้านที่มีสมาชิก 3-5 คน
ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B392PLBK

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B392PLBK

ตู้เย็น LG มาพร้อม Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดพลังงานมากกว่าเดิม

หากบ้านของคุณมีสมาชิกอยู่ประมาณ 3-4 คน ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น 2 ประตู LG รุ่น GN-B392PLBK ขนาด 14 คิว ที่พร้อมให้คุณจัดสรรพื้นที่เพื่อแช่ผัก ผลไม้ เนื้อสัตว์ หรือเครื่องดื่มได้อย่างจุใจมากขึ้น ทั้งไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องความสดใหม่ เพราะตู้เย็น 2 ประตู จากแบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ มีเทคโนโลยีอันทันสมัยอย่าง LinearCooling™ ที่รักษาความสดใหม่ของวัตถุดิบรวมถึงรสชาติได้ยาวนานกว่าที่เคย หรือระบบ Hygiene Fresh มาช่วยขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ได้สะอาดหมดจด นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยเซฟค่าไฟกับระบบ Smart Inverter Compressor ที่ช่วยลดการใช้พลังงานไฟฟ้าจึงประหยัดไฟขั้นสุด ถือว่าเป็นตู้เย็น LG อีกรุ่นที่ตอบโจทย์ได้ครบทั้งเรื่องฟังก์ชันและความจุ

ตู้เย็นสำหรับบ้านที่มีสมาชิก 5-6 คนขึ้นไป
ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL

ตู้เย็น LG Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL

เทคโนโลยี Linear Cooling™ ของตู้เย็น LG ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของอาหาร

สำหรับตู้เย็น Multi Door รุ่น GC-X22FTQKL ขนาด 17.4 คิว มีความกว้างเพียง 835 มิลลิเมตร ซึ่งเล็กกว่าตู้เย็น 4 ประตูปกติ ทำให้คุณสามารถจัดสรรพื้นที่เพื่อวางตู้เย็นแอลจีรุ่นนี้ภายในครัวได้อย่างลงตัว สามารถควบคุมความเย็นให้คงที่และได้สม่ำเสมอด้วยเทคโนโลยี Linear Cooling™ มีฟังก์ชัน Hygiene Fresh +™ ทำหน้าที่ขจัดแบคทีเรียและลดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ในตู้เย็น รวมถึงเทคโนโลยี NatureFRESH™ ที่สามารถเก็บรักษาอาหารให้คงความสดใหม่ได้ตลอดเวลา นอกจากนี้ตัวเครื่องถูกออกแบบให้เพิ่มความสะดวกในการใช้งาน เช่น มีชั้นวางพับเก็บได้ ระบบทำน้ำแข็งแบบใช้พื้นที่น้อย และมีไฟ LED ที่ช่วยอำนวยความสะดวกให้คุณมองเห็นแสงสว่างทั่วทั้งตู้เย็น หากบ้านไหนที่มีสมาชิก 5-6 คน อย่าลืมเก็บตู้เย็น 4 ประตูของแบรนด์ LG รุ่นนี้ไว้พิจารณา

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV

ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV

ตู้เย็น LG แค่เคาะก็เห็นด้านใน มีเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้น

หากบ้านคุณเป็นครอบครัวใหญ่ ทั้งชื่นชอบการทำอาหารทานเอง ตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่น GC-X247CSAV ขนาด 21.7 คิว ถือเป็นตัวเลือกที่น่าสนใจ นอกจากมีดีไซน์สวยหรูสามารถเข้ากับทุกการตกแต่งได้อย่างลงตัวแบบไม่มีที่ติ ยังมาพร้อมระบบเทคโนโลยีตู้เย็นสุดล้ำ ด้วยการเพิ่มกระจกแบบพิเศษบนบานประตูอย่าง Door-in-Door™ ที่เมื่อเพียงคุณเคาะสองครั้งก็สามารถมองเห็นด้านในโดยไม่ต้องเปิดประตู ทั้งสามารถประหยัดพลังงานเพิ่มขึ้นถึง 32% ด้วยระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor ขณะเดียวกันแบรนด์แอลจีได้ออกแบบระบบทำน้ำแข็ง SpacePlus™ ให้มีขนาดเล็กไว้หลังประตู ไม่กินพื้นที่ภายในช่องแช่แข็ง ทำให้คุณเก็บอาหารได้มากเท่าที่ต้องการ

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES

ตู้เย็น LG ช่วยให้คุณดื่มน้ำที่สะอาดปลอดภัยมากขึ้นด้วยเทคโนโลยี UVnano™

หากคุณกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นขนาด 22.4 คิว ขอแนะนำตู้เย็น LG Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ที่มาพร้อม Inverter Linear Compressor เทคโนโลยีที่ถูกคิดค้นมาเพื่อช่วยเรื่องของการประหยัดพลังงาน มีระบบ Hygiene Fresh+ ที่ช่วยในการขจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็น นอกจากนี้ช่องกดน้ำและน้ำแข็งจากหน้าประตู มาพร้อม UVnano™ ที่ช่วยทำความสะอาดหัวฉีดน้ำได้อัตโนมัติด้วยแสงยูวี มั่นใจได้ว่าน้ำที่คุณดื่มสะอาดและปลอดภัยอย่างแท้จริง ทั้งยังสามารถควบคุมการสั่งงานเพียงปลายนิ้วได้ด้วยสมาร์ทโฟนผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ™

มาถึงตรงนี้เชื่อว่าหลายคนได้คำตอบแล้วว่า ควรซื้อตู้เย็นขนาดกี่คิว ถึงตรงกับไลฟ์สไตล์การใช้ชีวิตของตนเองและสมาชิกในครอบครัวมากที่สุด และเพื่อช่วยประหยัดไฟให้ตู้เย็น แถมยังช่วยถนอมตู้เย็นให้ใช้ไปได้อีกนานด้วย แนะนำว่าควรแช่ของให้พอดีและไม่นำของร้อนจัดเข้าตู้เย็น เพราะจะทำให้ตู้เย็นใช้พลังงานเยอะเกินไป ผู้ที่สนใจผลิตภัณฑ์แบรนด์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ได้ที่ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน ตั้งแต่เวลา 08.00-18.00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

7 สาเหตุของปัญหาตู้เย็นที่ต้องเจอ รู้ก่อน รับมือทัน
รวมข้อดีตู้เย็น LG 14 คิว เลือกแบบไหนประหยัดพลังงาน
แนะนำตู้เย็น LG Side By Side รุ่นใหม่ล่าสุด ดีไซน์สวย ฟังก์ชันครบ/a>