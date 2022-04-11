About Cookies on This Site

แม่ลูกกำลังจับเสื้อผ้าที่หอม

วิธีเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามาตรฐาน
ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซัก

11/04/2022

เคล็ดลับเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้าให้ตอบโจทย์การใช้งาน

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดไหนให้ใช่ที่สุด เหมาะสมกับการใช้งาน

พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านทุกคนทราบกันดีว่าเครื่องซักผ้าเป็นไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ช่วยให้การซักเสื้อผ้าเป็นเรื่องง่าย ที่สำคัญเครื่องซักผ้าสมัยใหม่ไม่ได้มีแค่ดีไซน์ที่สวยงามน่าซื้อเท่านั้น แต่ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีเจ๋ง ๆ ที่ช่วยให้ผ้าในถังซักสะอาดมากยิ่งขึ้น ทั้งยังมอบความสะดวกสบายและแบ่งเบาภาระให้กับผู้ใช้งานได้เป็นอย่างดี แต่ถึงอย่างไรการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่ดีนอกจากจะพิจารณาเรื่องวัสดุ ราคา และฟังก์ชันในการซักผ้าแล้ว “ขนาดเครื่องซักผ้า” เป็นอีกข้อที่ควรพิจารณาก่อนตัดสินใจซื้อเสมอ

เพราะหากเลือกขนาดหรือความจุเครื่องซักผ้าที่ไม่เหมาะสมกับปริมาณเสื้อผ้าที่ซัก ไม่พอดีกับพื้นที่จัดวางภายในบ้าน เลือกขนาดเล็กหรือใหญ่เกินความจำเป็น นอกจากจะใช้งานไม่ตรงตามความต้องการแล้ว อาจทำให้คุณเสียเงินโดยเปล่าประโยชน์ด้วยเช่นกัน แต่หมดห่วงไปได้เลยเพราะวันนี้ LG มีวิธีเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามาตรฐาน ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซักมาแนะนำ เพื่อให้คุณตัดสินใจเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่ใช่มากที่สุด

เลือกเครื่องซักผ้ากี่กิโลให้ได้ขนาดกำลังดี ตอบโจทย์การซัก สำรวจพื้นที่ในการจัดวาง

ก่อนอื่นให้เริ่มจากการสำรวจพื้นที่ภายในบ้านเสียก่อน ว่ามีพื้นที่สำหรับการจัดวางมากน้อยแค่ไหน เพราะบางคนอาจมีพื้นที่ในบ้านค่อนข้างจำกัด เช่น บ้านขนาดเล็ก หรือที่อยู่อาศัยประเภทหอพัก คอนโด เป็นต้น ดังนั้นหากเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้าไม่สัมพันธ์กับขนาดพื้นที่ ในอนาคตอาจเกิดปัญหายิบย่อยได้ นอกจากพื้นที่ในการจัดวางตัวเครื่องแล้ว พื้นที่ใช้สอยรอบ ๆ ตัวเครื่องก็มีความสำคัญมากเช่นกัน ตัวอย่าง หากต้องการซื้อเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า 15 กิโล แต่พื้นที่ไม่เอื้อต่อการเปิดฝาเครื่องซักผ้า ทำให้ใช้งานได้ไม่สะดวกเท่าที่ควร อาจต้องเปลี่ยนแผนใหม่ไปใช้เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบนที่มีขนาดไล่เลี่ยกันแทน วิธีนี้จะช่วยให้คุณประหยัดพื้นที่และใช้งานเครื่องซักผ้าได้สะดวกมากขึ้น

หมายเหตุ : หากมีเครื่องซักผ้าเครื่องเก่าอยู่แล้ว สามารถเปรียบเทียบขนาดเครื่องเก่ากับเครื่องใหม่ได้ทันที แต่ทั้งนี้ก็ต้องไม่ลืมเรื่องขนาดที่เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานด้วยเช่นกัน

เครื่องซักผ้า LG

ความจุถังซักต้องเหมาะสมกับปริมาณผ้า

เลือกขนาดความจุของเครื่องซักผ้า

หน่วยกิโลกรัมบนเครื่องซักผ้า เช่น 10 Kg. 15Kg. 20 Kg. ฯลฯ ไม่ได้หมายถึงน้ำหนักของตัวเครื่อง แต่หมายถึงน้ำหนักผ้าที่เครื่องซักผ้ารับไหว และสามารถซักผ้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพที่สุดต่อการซักแต่ละครั้ง ยิ่งตัวเครื่องมีขนาดใหญ่เท่าไหร่ก็จะใส่ผ้าได้จำนวนที่เยอะขึ้นเท่านั้น ดังนั้นหากเลือกความจุไม่พอดีอาจทำให้มีปัญหาตามมา เช่น ผ้าไม่สะอาด เปลืองพื้นที่ในการจัดวาง ใช้พลังงานมากเกินไป กินไฟเกินความจำเป็น ฯลฯ โดยน้ำหนักผ้าในที่นี้หมายถึง “น้ำหนักผ้าแห้ง” เท่านั้น ซึ่งตามมาตรฐานแล้วจำนวนผ้ากับความจุถังซักหน่วยเป็นกิโลกรัม ควรมีความสัมพันธ์กัน ดังนี้

• ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 5 – 7 กิโลกรัม = จำนวนผ้าแห้งประมาณ 25 – 30 ชิ้น
• ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 7 – 9 กิโลกรัม = จำนวนผ้าแห้งประมาณ 30 – 45 ชิ้น
• ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 9 – 11 กิโลกรัม = จำนวนผ้าแห้งประมาณ 50 – 65 ชิ้น
• ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 11 กิโลกรัมขึ้นไป = จำนวนผ้าแห้ง 50 ชิ้นขึ้นไป

ปริมาณผ้าแห้งข้างต้นเป็นเพียงการประมาณเท่านั้น ทั้งนี้ต้องเช็คด้วยว่าผ้าที่ซักเป็นผ้าประเภทไหน เช่น เสื้อยืด เสื้อเชิ้ต กางเกงยีนส์ กระโปรง ฯลฯ ดังนั้นน้ำหนักและจำนวนชิ้นในการซักย่อมแตกต่างกันตามประเภทของผ้าเสมอ แต่หากต้องการซักผ้านวมแนะนำว่าให้เลือกเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าขนาด 15 กิโลกรัมขึ้นไป จะเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าซักผ้านวมได้สะอาดและมีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่าเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดเล็ก (ขึ้นอยู่กับขนาดของผ้านวม)

ความถี่ในการซักผ้า/สัปดาห์

ความถี่ในการซักผ้าเป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ต้องนำมาพิจารณา เพราะหากซักผ้าหลายครั้งต่อสัปดาห์ การมีเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดเล็กจะเหมาะสมมากกว่า แต่หากซักผ้าเพียงสัปดาห์ละครั้งเครื่องซักผ้าขนาดใหญ่ที่จุผ้าได้เยอะจะตอบโจทย์มากกว่าเช่นกัน ดังตัวอย่าง

• ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 5 – 7 กิโลกรัม เหมาะกับการซักผ้าน้อยกว่า 4 ครั้ง/สัปดาห์
• ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 7 - 9 กิโลกรัม เหมาะกับการซักผ้า 4 – 6 ครั้ง/สัปดาห์
• ความจุเครื่องซักผ้า 10 กิโลกรัมขึ้นไป เหมาะกับการซักผ้ามากกว่า 6 ครั้ง/สัปดาห์

เลือกตามประเภทการใช้งาน

เมื่อคำนวณพื้นที่การจัดวาง ความจุของถังซัก และความถี่ในการซักผ้าแล้ว สิ่งสุดท้ายคือการเลือกประเภทเครื่องซักผ้าตามต้องการ สำหรับประเภทเครื่องซักผ้ามีให้เลือกทั้งหมด 3 ประเภท ได้แก่ เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน และเครื่องซักผ้าสองถัง โดยเครื่องซักผ้าแต่ละประเภทมีข้อดี ข้อจำกัด ฟังก์ชันการใช้งาน และราคาที่แตกต่างกัน ดังนั้นข้อนี้ขึ้นอยู่กับความต้องการและดุลยพินิจของผู้ใช้งานเป็นสิ่งสำคัญ

ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นวิธีเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามาตรฐานที่เรานำมาแนะนำทุกคน แต่ละวิธีเป็นเคล็ดลับง่าย ๆ ที่ช่วยให้คุณตัดสินใจเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าที่ใช่ให้กับตัวเองได้มากที่สุด ซึ่งนอกจากวิธีการเลือกใช้เครื่องซักผ้าและขนาดเครื่องซักผ้าให้เหมาะสมกับการใช้งานแล้ว ฟังก์ชันเครื่องซักผ้าเป็นข้อพิจารณาสำคัญที่ช่วยให้การซักผ้าของคุณสะดวกสบาย ทุ่นแรง และประหยัดเวลามากขึ้นได้ โดย LG มีตัวอย่างเครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน และเครื่องซักผ้าสองถังมาแนะนำ รับรองว่าดีไซน์สวย วัสดุทนทาน มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกการซักผ้าของคุณแน่นอน

เครื่องซักผ้าดีไซน์สวย ฟังก์ชันจัดเต็มเลือกเครื่องซักผ้า LG
เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG รุ่น F2515STPW

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า LG

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA มีเทคโนโลยีขจัดไรฝุ่น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาหน้า รุ่น FV1413H2BA ซักทำความสะอาดเสื้อผ้าด้วยเทคโนโลยี AIDD™ เป็นระบบซักผ้าอัจฉริยะ ที่ให้ประสิทธิภาพการซักผ้าที่เหนือกว่าด้วยการตรวจจับความนุ่มของผ้าอัตโนมัติ และช่วยถนอมผ้าได้มากขึ้น 18% พร้อมมอบความสะอาดอย่างทั่วถึงภายในเวลา 39 นาทีด้วย TurboWash™360° ปกป้องเนื้อผ้าที่มากกว่า หัวฉีดน้ำ 3D หลายหัวฉีดครอบคลุม 4 ทิศทาง เข้าถึงทุกตารางนิ้วของเสื้อผ้าภายในเครื่อง ลดรอยยับย่นของผ้า 30% และลดไรฝุ่นในผ้า 99.9% ด้วยเทคโนโลยี Steam+™ ความจุถังซักมากขึ้นแต่ขนาดเครื่องเท่าเดิม อีกทั้งยังเป็นเครื่องซักผ้าอบผ้าในตัว ที่ให้ความจุในการอบมากถึง 8 กิโลกรัม สะดวก คุ้มค่า และยังสามารถควบคุมการใช้งานผ่าน LG ThinQ ได้อีกด้วย

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J

เครื่องซักผ้า LG ฝาบน

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J มีรูปแบบการซักผ้า 6 แบบช่วยให้สะอาดและถนอมผ้ามากขึ้น

เครื่องซักผ้าฝาบน รุ่น TV2520SV7J ระบบ Inverter Direct Drive ที่มีฟังก์ชันพิเศษช่วยปรับเปลี่ยนการเคลื่อนไหวอัตโนมัติตามน้ำหนักและชนิดของผ้า ช่วยถนอมผ้าในถังซักได้มากขึ้นถึง 24% อีกทั้งยังช่วยปรับสมดุลการสั่นสะเทือนและความเร็วในการปั่น สะอาดหมดจดภายใน 39 นาทีด้วย TurboWash มีรูปแบบการซัก 6 แบบโดยอาศัย Inverter Direct Drive Motor™ เพื่อออกแบบการซักที่เหมาะสมกับเนื้อผ้าในแต่ละครั้ง ขจัดคราบ สารก่อภูมิแพ้ และแบคทีเรียด้วยไอน้ำ มาพร้อมตัวกรองใยผ้าขนาดใหญ่ที่ช่วยให้ถังซักและเสื้อผ้าของคุณสะอาดมากขึ้น เชื่อมต่อและควบคุมการทำงานได้ทุกที่ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT15NARG

how-to-choose-standard-washing-machine-size-M4

เครื่องซักผ้า 2 ถัง รุ่น TT15NARG ใช้จานซักระบบ Roller Jet อันทรงพลัง โดยจานซักจะทำการถูผ้าไปพร้อมกับการหมุนขจัดคราบสกปรกและอ่อนโยนกับเนื้อผ้า ผู้ใช้สามารถเลือกโปรแกรมซักได้ 3 แบบ (Gentle, Normal, Strong) โดยแต่ละโปรแกรมถูกออกแบบมาให้เหมาะสมกับการซักผ้าแต่ละชนิด มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Wind Jet Dry ที่ช่วยลดความชื้นออกจากเสื้อผ้าในขั้นตอนการปั่นแห้ง ช่วยให้ผ้าแห้งเร็วขึ้น และยังช่วยป้องกันเชื้อราในถังซักได้อีกด้วย ดีไซน์สวย ตัวเครื่องแข็งแรงทนทาน ผลิตจากพลาสติกพิเศษของแอลจีที่มีความหนาถึง 3 มม.

การเลือกขนาดเครื่องซักผ้ามาตรฐานจำเป็นต้องใช้หลายปัจจัยในการพิจารณา ดังนั้นจึงไม่สามารถสรุปคำตอบได้ว่าเครื่องซักผ้าแบบไหนเหมาะกับบ้านของคุณมากที่สุด เนื่องจากความต้องการใช้งานของแต่ละบ้านไม่เหมือนกัน แต่หากต้องการเลือกเครื่องซักผ้าให้ได้ขนาดและฟังก์ชันการใช้งานที่ถูกใจ แต่ยังตัดสินไม่ได้ว่าซื้อเครื่องซักผ้ารุ่นไหนดี LG ยินดีให้คำแนะนำเกี่ยวกับการซื้อของคุณ โดยคุณสามารถติดต่อสอบถามข้อมูลได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

