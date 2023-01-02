About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายกำลังเปิดแอร์ในห้องนั่งเล่น

แอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลม แก้ไขอย่างไร ปัญหาที่ไม่ควรนิ่งนอนใจ

02/01/2023

ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นทำให้การพักผ่อนไม่มีประสิทธิภาพ

วิธีเช็คเบื้องต้น สาเหตุเครื่องปรับอากาศไม่เย็น

ปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นสร้างความหนักใจให้กับใครหลายคน เพราะอย่างที่ทราบกันดีว่าประเทศไทยเป็นเมืองร้อน อุณหภูมิส่วนใหญ่จะร้อนอบอ้าวทั้งกลางวันและกลางคืนตลอดทั้งปี โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหากนับกันแบบเรียลไทม์นี่ก็ใกล้จะเข้าหน้าร้อนแล้ว จำเป็นที่จะต้องเตรียมเครื่องปรับอากาศให้พร้อมสำหรับสู้กับความร้อนที่กำลังจะมาถึง ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้การดำเนินชีวิตประจำวันราบรื่นทั้งเรื่องงานและเรื่องส่วนตัว สำหรับปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นออกแต่ลมเกิดจากสาเหตุอะไรบ้างวันนี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำวิธีเช็คสาเหตุเบื้องต้นทำเองได้ง่าย ๆ มาดูกันหน่อยว่าจะมีวิธีใดบ้าง

ข้อควรรู้ แอร์ไม่เย็นเกิดจากสาเหตุใดได้บ้าง

หากพบว่าเครื่องปรับอากาศภายในห้องของคุณทำความเย็นได้ช้าหรือไม่มีความเย็นเลย ก่อนโทรเรียกช่างแอร์มาเช็คอาการเรามีเทคนิคง่าย ๆ สำหรับตรวจเช็คเบื้องต้น เผื่อว่าอาจเกิดจากสาเหตุดังต่อไปนี้

1. ขนาด BTU แอร์ไม่สัมพันธ์กับขนาดห้อง

การเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศสิ่งที่ต้องคำนึงเป็นอย่างแรกเลยก็คือขนาดของ BTU จะต้องเหมาะสมกับขนาดของห้องที่ใช้ติดตั้ง ทั้งนี้เพื่อให้ทำความเย็นได้ดังใจของผู้ใช้ หลายครั้งพบว่า แอร์ไม่เย็นมาจากการเลือก BTU ที่ไม่เหมาะสมกับขนาดของห้องนั่นเอง วิธีคำนวณค่า BTU ของแอร์ให้สัมพันธ์กับขนาดของห้อง ขอแนะนำดังนี้
แอร์ขนาด 9,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 12-15 ตร.ม
แอร์ขนาด 12,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 16-20 ตร.ม
แอร์ขนาด 18,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 24-30 ตร.ม
แอร์ขนาด 21,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 28-35 ตร.ม
แอร์ขนาด 24,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 32-40 ตร.ม
แอร์ขนาด 25,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 35-44 ตร.ม
แอร์ขนาด 30,000 BTU เหมาะสำหรับห้องขนาด 40-50 ตร.ม

2. การตั้งค่าที่ผิด

หลายครั้งพบว่าปัญหาแอร์ไม่เย็นบางทีก็เกิดจากเส้นผมบังภูเขา กล่าวคือผู้ใช้งานปรับโหมดใช้งานผิด ทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศทำงานไม่ตรงตามวัตถุประสงค์ เช่น ปรับเป็นโหมดพัดลม (Fan Mode) โดยเข้าใจว่าเป็นโหมดเย็น (Cool Mode) วิธีแก้ไขคือศึกษาคู่มือการใช้งานให้เข้าใจอย่างถูกต้อง

3. ไส้กรองสกปรก

แอร์เมื่อใช้งานไปนาน ๆ สิ่งสกปรกจะเข้าไปสะสมในไส้กรองอากาศ เป็นเหตุให้เกิดการอุดตันทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศระบายความร้อนได้ไม่เต็มที่ ส่งผลต่อความเย็นที่ได้ ที่สำคัญยังเป็นต้นเหตุการสะสมของเชื้อโรคและเชื้อแบคทีเรียต่าง ๆ อันมีผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ ดังนั้นควรหมั่นล้างแอร์ตามระยะเวลาที่กำหนดประมาณ 4-6 เดือน/ครั้ง

4. น้ำยาแอร์ไม่เพียงพอ

น้ำยาแอร์หรือสารทำความเย็น เป็นตัวกลางคอยทำหน้าที่ดูดเอาความร้อนภายในห้องออกมานอกห้อง หากน้ำยาแอร์หมดหรือต่ำกว่าค่าที่กำหนด การทำความเย็นของเครื่องปรับอากาศจะลดประสิทธิภาพลงตามไปด้วย ส่งผลให้ทำความเย็นได้ช้าหรือไม่สามารถทำความเย็นได้ น้ำยาแอร์ควรเติมหลังใช้งานแอร์ไปแล้วประมาณ 4-5 ปี รวมทั้งควรตรวจเช็คน้ำยาแอร์ว่ามีการรั่วหรือมีการอุดตันของท่อส่งน้ำยาแอร์หรือไม่ร่วมด้วย

5. จำนวนคนในห้อง

จำนวนคนในห้องที่มากเกินไปมีผลต่ออุณหภูมิภายในห้อง เนื่องจากอุณหภูมิในร่างกายคนเราแต่ละคนสูงกว่าอุณหภูมิห้อง ในกรณีนี้วิธีแก้ไขคือปรับลดอุณหภูมิให้ต่ำกว่าปกติหรืออาจต้องรอเวลาสักระยะเพื่อให้ได้ความเย็นตามต้องการ

6. ภายในห้องมีช่องโหว่

อีกหนึ่งสาเหตุที่ทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็นก็คือภายในห้องมีช่องโหว่ที่ทำให้ลมแอร์ลอดผ่านออกไปได้ เช่น ปิดประตูหรือหน้าต่างไม่สนิท หรือช่องว่างของประตูห้องที่อยู่เหนือระดับพื้นห้องมากเกินไป รอยแตกหรือรอยแยกบริเวณรอยต่อของผนังห้อง เป็นต้น
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ 6 สาเหตุที่มีผลทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศทำความเย็นได้ไม่เต็มประสิทธิภาพ มีผลทำให้ห้องไม่เย็น สามารถนำไปเช็คอาการเบื้องต้นได้ด้วยตนเองเพื่อเตรียมตัวให้พร้อมสำหรับหน้าร้อนที่กำลังมาถึง และสำหรับท่านใดที่กำลังมองหาเครื่องปรับอากาศเอาไว้ใช้งาน ขอแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ แอลจี ที่มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ใช้งานง่าย เย็นเร็ว และประหยัดไฟ

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ART COOL อากาศสะอาดเย็นเร็วทันใจ

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN

LG ART COOL™ ดีไซน์สวยด้วยสีใหม่เขียวมหาสมุทร

แอร์ LG อินเวอร์เตอร์ ARTCOOL GREEN รุ่น IAQ18G1เย็นเร็วทันใจ ทนทานและประหยัดพลังงาน มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster™ Ionizer++ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่ยึดเกาะพื้นผิวได้กว่า 99.9% พร้อมกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ อากาศสะอาดและปลอดเชื้อโรคด้วย Pre-Filter แผ่นกรองฝุ่นช่วยดักจับฝุ่นอนุภาคใหญ่และเล็กอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ มีระบบ Auto Cleaning ไล่ความชื้นภายในเครื่องอัตโนมัติ
แผงคอยล์ทองแดงแท้เคลือบสาร Gold Fin พร้อมแผง PCB ทนต่อไฟตกและไฟกระชากช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งาน ควบคุมง่ายด้วย Voice Assistant เพียงพูดว่า “เปิดหรือปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศ” ลำโพงอัจฉริยะจะรับคำสั่งและเปิด-ปิดเครื่องปรับอากาศอัตโนมัติ ควบคุมสั่งการ ติดตามการทำงาน และตรวจสอบการใช้พลังงานได้จากทุกที่ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ™ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

เครื่องปรับอากาศ Dual Inverter ประหยัดพลังงานและเย็นเร็วขึ้น

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG Dual Inverter รุ่น IW13R

แอร์ LG Dual Inverter ออกแบบอย่างมีสไตล์

แอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ Dual Inverter 12,000 BTU รุ่น IW13Rทำความเย็นด้วยความเร็วสูงสุด ห้องเย็นเร็วขึ้น แถมยังประหยัดไฟ มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Plasmaster Ionizer Plus ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรีย และกลิ่นที่ไม่พึงประสงค์ อากาศสะอาดปราศจากเชื้อโรคสูงสุด 99% ระบบระบายความร้อนที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้นช่วยลดการใช้พลังงาน มีแผ่นกรองฝุ่นละออง PM 2.5ควบคุมการทำงานของเครื่องปรับอากาศด้วย LG ThinQ™ รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG DUAL COOL อากาศสะอาดดีต่อสุขภาพ

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1

แอร์ LG ทำความเย็นเร็วและประหยัดพลังงานกว่าเดิม ด้วยระบบ Dual Inverter

แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1ทำงานด้วยระบบ Dual Inverter มอเตอร์ Rotary ประสิทธิภาพสูงคู่กันสองตัวจึงช่วยให้ประหยัดพลังงานได้สูงสุดถึง 70% ทำความเย็นได้เร็วกว่าเดิม 40% มีระบบฟอกอากาศสามารถตรวจับฝุ่นละอองขนาดเล็ก PM 1.0รวมทั้งกำจัดกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ เพื่อมอบความสดชื่นขณะใช้งาน
แอร์ LG DUAL COOL รุ่น IPQ13R1 ยังมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Allergy Filter ทำหน้าที่กรองสารก่อภูมิแพ้ขณะใช้งาน อีกทั้งยังมีระบบทำความสะอาดตัวเองอัตโนมัติ คอยทำหน้าที่ไล่ความชื้นออกจากแผงคอยล์เย็น เพื่อลดการสะสมของเชื้อแบคทีเรียและฝุ่นละอองต่าง ๆ อันเป็นอีกหนึ่งสาเหตุที่ทำให้เครื่องปรับอากาศไม่เย็นและมีกลิ่นอับเมื่อเปิดใช้งานใหม่ ๆ
และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือการตอบคำถามแอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลม แก้ไขอย่างไร ได้ทราบถึงวิธีตรวจเช็คเบื้องต้นด้วยตัวเองง่าย ๆ เพื่อประหยัดเวลาและค่าใช้จ่ายจากการเรียกช่างมาซ่อม รวมถึงแนะนำเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG นวัตกรรมเครื่องปรับอากาศแห่งอนาคตมาพร้อมเทคโนโลยีทันสมัย ใช้งานง่าย ทนทาน แถมยังประหยัดไฟ สนใจซื้อเครื่องปรับอากาศ รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่นสามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

