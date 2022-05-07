About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ครอบครัวนั่งในห้องนั่งเล่นที่มีเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG

10 วิธีแก้ไขแอร์ติดผนังไม่เย็น พร้อมบอกสาเหตุที่ควร

07/05/2022

วิธีแก้ไขแอร์ติดผนังไม่เย็น

แอร์ติดผนังไม่เย็น ออกแต่ลมแก้ไขอย่างไรดี

ท่ามกลางสภาพอากาศที่ร้อนของเมืองไทย ‘แอร์’ หรือเครื่องปรับอากาศ เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าจำเป็นที่ขาดไปไม่ได้ ซึ่งปัญหาใหญ่ที่หลายคนไม่อยากเผชิญในช่วงหน้าร้อนมากที่สุดคือแอร์ติดผนังไม่เย็น หรือแอร์บ้านไม่เย็นมีแต่ลมร้อน ที่แม้จะเปิดแอร์ทิ้งไว้เป็นชั่วโมงเพื่อให้แอร์ได้ทำงานเต็มที่ แต่สุดท้ายแล้วกลับมีเพียงแค่ลมออกมาเท่านั้น ไม่ได้มีความเย็นสดชื่นออกตามมาด้วย

เมื่อเกิดปัญหาดังกล่าวขึ้นหลายคนจึงตัดสินใจเรียกช่างแอร์มาแก้ไข เพราะกังวลว่าหากปล่อยไว้อาจทำให้แอร์เสียหายจนต้องเสียเงินซื้อเครื่องใหม่ แต่จริง ๆ แล้วการที่แอร์ไม่เย็นแต่ลมออก อาจเกิดมาจากสาเหตุเล็ก ๆ ที่คุณสามารถแก้ไขได้ด้วยตัวเอง วันนี้ LG พร้อมไขข้อข้องใจว่าแอร์ไม่เย็น เกิดจากอะไร และมีวิธีแก้ไขอย่างไรบ้าง

แอร์ไม่เย็นมีสาเหตุมาจากอะไร?ฟิลเตอร์สกปรก

ฟิลเตอร์หรือแผ่นกรองอากาศสกปรกเป็นสาเหตุอันดับแรกที่ทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็น เพราะฝุ่นหรือสิ่งสกปรกต่าง ๆ ที่เข้าไปอุดตันเป็นต้นเหตุทำให้ลมระบายออกมายาก มิหนำซ้ำอาจเกิดปัญหาอื่นตามมา โดยเฉพาะการที่คอยล์เย็นสกปรกจนตันและทำให้มีน้ำแข็งเกาะแน่นจนกันความเย็นออกมาไม่ได้ ท้ายที่สุดอาจนำไปสู่ปัญหาน้ำแอร์หยดที่ทั้งเปียกชื้นและสกปรก

ขนาดแอร์ (BTU) ไม่เหมาะกับขนาดห้อง

แอร์บางรุ่นมีขนาด BTU เล็กเกินไปทำให้ไม่เหมาะกับพื้นที่ที่ต้องการใช้ จึงเป็นเหตุผลทำให้แอร์กระจายความเย็นได้ไม่ทั่วถึง แต่ทั้งนี้การเลือก BTU ใหญ่เกินกว่าห้องก็ไม่ใช่เรื่องดี เพราะแอร์จะมีการตัดบ่อย สตาร์ทเครื่องใหม่ทั้ง ๆ ที่ห้องยังไม่เย็น ทำให้กินพลังงานและเปลืองไฟมากขึ้น ดังนั้นเลือกแอร์ให้เหมาะกับขนาดห้องตั้งแต่เริ่มติดตั้งดีที่สุด

เปิดใช้งานโหมดพัดลม

โหมดพัดลมทำหน้าที่ลดกลิ่นอับ ยืดอายุการใช้งานของคอยล์เย็น และช่วยขับไล่ความชื้นสะสมด้านในได้จริง แต่ถึงอย่างไรโหมดพัดลมไม่สามารถกระจายความเย็นได้ดีเท่าโหมด Cool และเป็นเหตุผลทำให้อากาศในห้องร้อนทั้ง ๆ ที่เปิดแอร์ ดังนั้นตรวจสอบรีโมตแอร์ให้แน่ใจเสียก่อนว่าไม่ได้เปิดโหมดพัดลมทิ้งไว้

คอมเพรสเซอร์ไม่ทำงาน

แอร์ไม่เย็นเพราะคอมเพรสเซอร์ไม่ทำงานเป็นอีกปัญหาที่ต้องรีบแก้ไข ซึ่งคอมเพรสเซอร์เป็นตัวระบายความร้อนที่ถูกติดตั้งไว้นอกตัวอาคาร เพื่อดึงความร้อนภายในผ่านพัดลมระบายอากาศและส่งความเย็นเข้ามาแทนที่ ดังนั้นหากคอมเพรสเซอร์ไม่ทำงานก็เท่ากับว่าไม่มีตัวดึงความร้อนออกนอกห้องและส่งผลทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็น

น้ำยาแอร์รั่ว

อาจเกิดมาจากการติดตั้งแอร์ไม่ได้มาตรฐาน แรงดันน้ำยาภายในระบบ หรือแอร์รุ่นเก่าเกินไป ที่แม้ว่าจะเติมน้ำยาแอร์เข้าไปใหม่และได้ความเย็นในช่วงแรก แต่เวลาผ่านไปสักพักอาจทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็นหรือออกแต่ลมเหมือนเดิม

 

 

วิธีทำให้แอร์เย็นด้วยตัวเอง

แอร์ไม่เย็นมีแต่ลม แก้ได้ด้วยวิธีเหล่านี้

 

 

1. ล้างแอร์ตามระยะเวลากำหนด

 

ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแอร์เก่าหรือแอร์ใหม่ หากไม่ได้ล้างแอร์นานกว่า 6 เดือน มีส่วนทำให้เกิดฝุ่นสะสมและแอร์ไม่เย็นได้ ดังนั้นเพื่อลดการสะสมของฝุ่นที่เข้าไปอุดตันด้านใน แนะนำให้ล้างแอร์ทุก ๆ 4 – 6 เดือน

2. เลือกโหมดทำงานของแอร์ให้ถูกต้อง

ตรวจสอบรีโมตแอร์ดูว่าไม่ได้เลือกผิดไปใช้ Dry Mode หรือ Fan Mode ที่ให้ความเย็นได้ไม่ดีเท่ากับ Cool Mode และ Auto Mode หากเลือกผิดสามารถปรับเปลี่ยนโหมดเองได้ตามคู่มือการใช้งานของแอร์รุ่นนั้น ๆ

3. เลือกขนาดของ BTU ให้เหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง

 

BTU หรือ British Thermal Unit จะต้องเหมาะสมกับขนาดห้อง ลักษณะการใช้งานของห้อง และตำแหน่งของห้องว่าโดนแดดมากน้อยแค่ไหน จึงจะช่วยให้ทำความเย็นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ตัวอย่าง แอร์ 9,000 BTU เหมาะกับห้องขนาด 12 – 15 ตารางเมตร (หากห้องโดนแดด ขนาดห้องที่เหมาะจะลดลงมาเป็น 11-14 ตารางเมตร) แอร์ 24,000 BTU เหมาะกับห้อง 32 – 40 ตารางเมตร (หากห้องโดนแดด ขนาดห้องที่เหมาะจะลดลงมาเป็น 28-36 ตารางเมตร) เป็นต้น หากเลือกขนาดอย่างถูกต้อง จะช่วยเซฟเรื่องค่าไฟและช่วยให้แอร์ไม่ทำงานหนักมากเกินไป

4. ปิดประตูหน้าต่างให้สนิทก่อนเปิดแอร์

 

นอกจากเช็คประตูและหน้าต่างแล้ว ต้องเช็คตามขอบยางประตูหรือแผงกั้นแอร์ ว่ามีส่วนไหนชำรุดหรือเสื่อมสภาพหรือไม่ หากมีปัญหาจะทำให้ความร้อนในห้องมีมากเกินไปจนทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็น

5. ไม่ติดตั้งแอร์ตรงที่ที่รับแสงแดดมากเกินไป

 

หลีกเลี่ยงการติดตั้งแอร์ในจุดที่โดนแสงแดดมากเกินไป ทางประตูเข้า - ออก หรือตรงบริเวณที่มีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าความร้อนสูง เพราะนอกจากจะทำให้แอร์ไม่เย็นแล้ว ยังทำให้แอร์ทำงานหนัก เปลืองไฟและเสี่ยงต่ออายุการใช้งานที่สั้นลงด้วย

6. ติดตั้งแอร์ตามลักษณะของห้อง

วิธีนี้จะช่วยให้ทิศทางของลมกระจายได้อย่างเต็มที่ ตัวอย่างเช่นการติดตั้งแอร์เป็นแนวยาวในห้องสี่เหลี่ยมผืนผ้า ช่วยให้แอร์สามารถกระจายทิศทางลมซ้ายขวาได้มีประสิทธิภาพมากกว่า และลักษณะการใช้งานของห้อง เช่น ห้องนอนก็จะมีการทำกิจกรรมน้อยกว่าและมีเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ทำให้เกิดความร้อนน้อยกว่าห้องทำงานหรือห้องออกกำลังกายเป็นต้น

7. ไม่ติดตั้งวัตถุที่ขวางทางลมแอร์

 

หลีกเลี่ยงการนำตู้ ชั้นวางของ หรือวัตถุชิ้นใหญ่มาบังทิศทางของลม เพราะจะทำให้แอร์ไม่สามารถส่งลมเย็นออกมาได้อย่างเต็มที่ วิธีนี้ช่วยเซฟค่าไฟและช่วยให้แอร์ไม่ต้องทำงานหนัก

8. สับเบรกเกอร์ใหม่หลังไฟตก

 

หลังไฟตกมักเกิดปัญหาคอยล์เย็นในบ้านทำงานปกติ แต่คอยล์ร้อนนอกบ้านไม่ทำงาน หากเป็นเช่นนั้นแก้ได้ด้วยสับเบรกเกอร์แอร์ลงแล้วสับขึ้นไปใหม่ เท่านี้จะช่วยให้ความเย็นกลับมาเหมือนเดิม แต่หากแอร์ยังไม่กลับมาทำงานหลับสับเบรกเกอร์ ควรเรียกช่างมาดูอีกครั้ง

9. ทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองอากาศ

 

การทำความสะอาดแผ่นกรองอากาศสามารถทำได้ด้วยตัวเอง เพียงแค่ถอดแผ่นกรองออกมาแล้วล้างทำความสะอาดด้วยน้ำเปล่า รอให้แห้ง จากนั้นนำกลับเข้าไปใส่ตามเดิมก็ช่วยให้แอร์กลับมาเย็นเหมือนเดิม

10. เช็กท่อน้ำยาแอร์

หากเพิ่งล้างแอร์ไปได้ไม่นานแต่แอร์ไม่เย็น อาจเกิดมาจากการที่น้ำยาแอร์รั่วซึมออกมาจากท่อ จนทำให้น้ำยาแอร์ขาดและมีแต่ลมออกมาโดยไม่มีความเย็นของแอร์ ถ้าเป็นในกรณีที่ไม่มีอุปกรณ์สำหรับตรวจเช็ค แนะนำให้เรียกช่างมาตรวจสอบจะได้รับวิธีแก้ไขที่ดีกว่า
ทั้งหมดนี้เป็นสาเหตุของแอร์ไม่เย็นออกแต่ลม พร้อมด้วยวิธีแก้ไขแอร์ติดผนังไม่เย็น เทคนิคง่าย ๆ ที่แก้ไขได้เองเบื้องต้นแบบไม่ต้องเรียกช่าง แต่ถึงอย่างไรหากมีปัญหาอื่น ๆ ที่ไม่สามารถแก้ไขได้ เช่น แอร์มีกลิ่นไหม้ มีกลิ่นควัน หรือปัญหาที่เกินกว่าจะแก้ไขเองได้ แนะนำเรียกช่างให้เข้ามาตรวจสอบปัญหาจะช่วยให้แก้ไขได้อย่างตรงจุดและปลอดภัยมากกว่าทำเอง

 

 

เครื่องปรับอากาศ LG ใช้คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบดูอัลอินเวอร์เตอร์แบบโรตารี่คู่

 

สำหรับความทนทานของเครื่องปรับอากาศ ควรเลือกเครื่องปรับอากาศที่ใช้คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ อย่างแอร์แอลจีที่คอมเพรสเซอร์เป็นระบบดูอัลอินเวอร์เตอร์ที่มากกว่าแค่อินเวอร์เตอร์เพราะใช้เป็นโรตารี่คู่ จึงสามารถรักษาระดับความเย็นของแอร์ให้คงที่ ช่วยในเรื่องการประหยัดไฟ ความทนทานของคอมเพรสเซอร์ที่มากขึ้นพร้อมการรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ยาวนานถึง 10 ปี

 

 

แอร์ LG ใช้คอยล์ทองแดง 100% พร้อมเคลือบสาร Gold Fin™ กันสนิม

นอกจากนี้ยังมี Volt Care แผง PCB ที่ทนไฟตกไฟกระชาก และคอมเพรสเซอร์แอร์แอลจีทุกรุ่นใช้ท่อน้ำยาทองแดงแท้ ทนทานและถ่ายเทความร้อนได้ดีกว่า อีกทั้งยังเคลือบสาร Gold Fin™ ป้องกันสนิมเพื่อให้ฟินคอยล์ร้อนมีอายุการใช้งานที่ยาวนานขึ้นกว่าเดิม และอย่างที่ทราบกันว่าเทคโนโลยีแอร์ในปัจจุบันไม่ได้มอบแค่อากาศที่เย็นสบายเท่านั้น แต่ยังมีประสิทธิภาพในการกรองอากาศ กรองฝุ่น และมอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ให้กับทุกคนในบ้านอีกด้วย

 

 

แอร์ที่มีระบบเพื่ออากาศสะอาด 5 ขั้นตอน มอบอากาศบริสุทธิ์ให้กับทุกคนในบ้าน

อย่างแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ DUAL COOL รุ่น IVQ13S1 ที่นอกจากจะมอบความเย็นได้อย่างรวดเร็ว และมีประสิทธิภาพในการประหยัดไฟด้วยระบบ DUAL Inverter แล้ว ยังมาพร้อมระบบเพื่ออากาศสะอาด 5 ขั้นตอน ดังนี้

 

1.Safe Plus Pre-Filter ช่วยกรองฝุ่นละอองและเชื้อแบคทีเรียในขั้นตอนแรก

2. ฟิลเตอร์กรองฝุ่น PM2.5 ช่วยดักจับฝุ่นละอองอนุภาคขนาดเล็ก

3. UVnano™ กำจัดแบคทีเรียภายในพัดลมโพรงกระรอกด้วยแสง UVC ได้มากถึง 99.99%*

4. Plasmaster™ Ionizer⁺⁺ ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียและกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ มั่นใจได้กับอากาศสะอาดและปลอดภัยต่อทุกคนในบ้าน

5. Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้แผงคอยล์เย็นแห้งหลังจากปิดเครื่อง ช่วยป้องกันการเกิดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียสะสมด้านในเครื่อง

หากสนใจหรือต้องการทราบข้อมูลเครื่องปรับอากาศ LG เพิ่มเติม ติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

*จากผลการทดสอบในห้องปฏิบัตรการ TUV Rheinland (ประเทศเกาหลีใต้)

 