รูปมือบนกระจกที่มีไอน้ำ

ความชื้นในอากาศ ภัยร้ายที่ต้องระวัง สุขภาพเสียไม่รู้ตัว

08/03/2022

ความชื้นในอากาศส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพ

กำจัดความชื้นส่วนเกินในอากาศ เพื่อสุขภาพที่ดีของคนในบ้าน

ความชื้นในอากาศที่มากเกินไปเป็นปัญหาใหญ่ที่ส่งผลเสียต่อสุขภาพในระยะยาว แต่ทุกคนรู้หรือไม่ว่าความชื้นในอากาศไม่ได้เกิดขึ้นแค่ในฤดูฝนเท่านั้น เพราะสภาพอากาศในเมืองไทยในทุกวันมีทั้งความร้อนและความชื้นปะปนรวมกันเสมอ ซึ่งความชื้นในอากาศสูงนอกจากจะส่งผลทำให้บ้านและวัสดุต่าง ๆ สึกกร่อนจนแตกร้าวได้แล้ว ยังทำให้เกิดการสะสมของแบคทีเรีย เชื้อรา ไรฝุ่น จุลินทรีย์ และสารก่อภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตรายอีกด้วย

ความชื้นภายในบ้านเป็นสิ่งที่ยากจะหลีกเลี่ยง เพราะสาเหตุที่ทำให้บ้านเกิดความชื้นมีหลายประการ ทั้งจากสภาพอากาศภายนอก การซักล้าง การอาบน้ำ การทำความสะอาด เหงื่อ หรือแม้แต่อุณหภูมิจากผู้อยู่อาศัย ล้วนเป็นสาเหตุทำให้เกิดความชื้นภายในบ้านได้ทั้งสิ้น บทความนี้ LGจะมาบอกต่อวิธีลดความชื้นในบ้านให้เหมาะสม เพื่อผลดีต่อตัวบ้านและสุขภาพของคนในครอบครัว

วิธีลดความชื้นภายในบ้านง่าย ๆ ปลอดภัย ได้ผลดี

ความชื้น (Humidity) คือความเข้มข้นของไอน้ำที่มีอยู่ในอากาศ โดยระดับความชื้นในอากาศที่เหมาะสม และช่วยให้ร่างกายรู้สึกสบายตัวมีค่าเฉลี่ยอยู่ที่ 40% RH – 60% RH และหากในบ้านมีความชื้นมากเกินไปนอกจากจะทำให้ร่างกายรู้สึกอึดอัดแล้ว ยังทำให้อากาศภายในห้องเกิดไอน้ำ คราบน้ำ หรือละอองน้ำจำนวนมาก ส่งผลให้วัสดุที่เป็นผ้า พรม เฟอร์นิเจอร์ หรือแม้แต่เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าอย่าง ทีวี ตู้เย็น เครื่องปรับอากาศ มีความชื้นสะสมจนได้รับความเสียหาย

ตัวอักษรภาษาอังกฤษบนกระจก

วิธีลดความชื้นในอากาศแบบได้ผล

อีกหนึ่งผลกระทบที่ต้องระวัง คือ เชื้อราและแบคทีเรียจะเจริญเติบโตได้ดีในที่ที่มีความชื้น ที่นอกจากจะส่งกลิ่นเหม็นอับแล้ว สปอร์ของเชื้อรายังเป็นภัยคุกคามที่เข้าไปกระตุ้นโรคภูมิแพ้และหอบหืด อีกทั้งยังทำให้ร่างกายเหนียวเหนอะหนะและรู้สึกไม่สบายตัวอีกด้วย ดังนั้นการลดความชื้นในอากาศให้เหมาะสมจึงเป็นสิ่งที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม โดยวิธีการลดความชื้นในอากาศทำได้หลายวิธี ดังนี้

ระบายอากาศในห้องต่าง ๆ อย่างเหมาะสม
สังเกตว่าในห้องต่าง ๆ ภายในบ้านมีการระบายอากาศที่ดีหรือไม่ หากห้องไหนมีประตูหรือหน้าต่างควรเปิดไว้เพื่อระบายอากาศ ที่สำคัญไม่ควรวางเฟอร์นิเจอร์ชิ้นใหญ่ขวางทางลม เพราะจะทำให้ลมไม่สามารถเข้ามาไล่ความอับชื้นภายในบ้านได้ดีเท่าที่ควร

รับแสงแดดธรรมชาติ
แสงแดดธรรมชาติมีส่วนในการช่วยลดความชื้นที่สะสมอยู่ในบ้าน และยังช่วยกำจัดเชื้อโรคและแบคทีเรียได้ดีอีกด้วย ฉะนั้นเปิดประตู หน้าต่าง หรือผ้าม่านเพื่อรับแสงแดดจะช่วยลดความชื้นได้ดี

วางต้นไม้ในจุดที่เหมาะสม
ต้นไม้ไม่เพียงแต่จะช่วยให้บ้านเรือนดูสวยงามและสดชื่นเท่านั้น เพราะต้นไม้บางชนิดยังช่วยดูดความชื้นในอากาศได้ดี เช่น ลิ้นมังกร มอนสเตอร่า เดหลี ฯลฯ แต่ทั้งนี้จำเป็นต้องวางต้นไม้ในตำแหน่งที่เหมาะสม เช่น พื้นที่ใกล้หน้าต่าง ประตูทางเข้าออก หรือจุดที่อากาศถ่ายเทได้สะดวก และหลีกเลี่ยงการนำต้นไม้ที่คายน้ำเยอะไว้ในบ้าน เพราะจะเป็นการเพิ่มความชื้นให้กับบ้านเรือนได้

ติดตั้งเครื่องลดความชื้นในอากาศ
ไอเทมชิ้นสำคัญที่ช่วยลดความชื้นภายในบ้านได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ โดยหลักการทำงานของเครื่องลดความชื้น คือจะดูดความชื้นในอากาศกลั่นออกมาเป็นน้ำเก็บไว้ในแทงก์ภายในตัวเครื่อง หรือระบายออกทางท่อน้ำทิ้ง อย่าง เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare หรือ LG PuriCare Dehumifier เทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยลดความชื้นที่มากเกินไปในอากาศ ช่วยให้คุณและคนครอบครัวใช้ชีวิตได้สบายขึ้น หายใจสะดวก และลดโอกาสการก่อสารเกิดภูมิแพ้ที่เป็นอันตราย

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare ตัวช่วยลดความชื้นภายในบ้าน

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare เป็นเครื่องลดความชื้นที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้สะดวกต่อการใช้งาน สามารถวางได้ในทุกพื้นที่ทั้งห้องนอน ห้องรับแขก ห้องน้ำ ห้องเก็บของ หรือที่ที่มีความชื้นสะสม โดยมีเทคโนโลยีที่ช่วยลดความชื้นได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ อีกทั้งผลิตและออกแบบด้วยวัสดุที่มีความปลอดภัยสูง เครื่องลดความชื้น LG มีให้เลือกทั้งหมด 2 รุ่น คือ LG PuriCare Dehumifier19 รุ่น MD19GQGA1.ATH ขนาด 19 ลิตร และ LG PuriCare Dehumifier16 รุ่น MD16GQSA1.ATH ขนาด 16 ลิตร

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG อยู่ในห้องนอนเด็ก

LG PuriCare Dehumidifier ทำงานด้วยคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter

สำหรับจุดเด่นของเครื่องลดความชื้น LG คือใช้คอมเพรสเซอร์รุ่นใหม่ Dual Inverter หรือคอมเพรสเซอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์แบบโรตารี่คู่ ที่ช่วยเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่เหนือระดับ แข็งแรงทนทาน และไม่มีเสียงรบกวน ช่วยให้นอนหลับสบายตลอดคืน อีกทั้งยังช่วยลดความชื้นในอากาศได้มากถึง 30 ลิตรต่อวัน หรือเทียบเท่ากับปริมาณน้ำ 250 มิลลิตร 120 ขวด (เฉพาะสินค้ารุ่น MD19GQGA1 เท่านั้น) พร้อมรับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี มาพร้อมระบบ Auto Cleaning ช่วยไล่ความชื้นภายในตัวเครื่องด้วยการเป่าลม กำจัดความชื้นทุกครั้งที่ปิดการใช้งาน ช่วยลดการสะสมของเชื้อราและกลิ่นอับ และระบบไอออนไนซ์เซอร์ช่วยกำจัดแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายออกจากอากาศ ช่วยให้คุณมั่นใจทั้งเรื่องการลดคามชื้นและอากาศที่สะอาด

ที่สำคัญเครื่องลดความชื้น LG ไม่ได้มีประสิทธิภาพแค่การลดความชื้นในอากาศเท่านั้น แต่ยังมาพร้อมอุปกรณ์เสริมอย่างสายเป่ารองเท้ารูปตัว Y (Shoe Dry Y-Hose) และ สายเป่าในตู้เสื้อผ้า รูปตัว T (Closet Dry T-Hose) ที่ช่วยลดความชื้นและกลิ่นอับในตู้เสื้อผ้า และลิ้นชักได้อีกด้วย

สำหรับคนที่กังวลเรื่องการซักผ้าตากผ้าในช่วงหน้าฝน หรือมีพื้นที่จำกัดในการตากผ้า ก็ยังมีฟังก์ชัน Laundry ที่ช่วยให้คุณตากผ้าให้แห้งรวดเร็วทันใจได้ในห้องหรือในบ้านแม้ในวันที่ฝนตก เรียกได้ว่าเป็นไอเทมดีๆที่ได้รับการดีไซน์มาเพื่อตอบโจทย์ได้อย่างรอบด้านสำหรับประเทศร้อนชื้นอย่างบ้านเรา

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG และอุปกรณ์เสริม

LG PuriCare Dehumifier รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์ 10 ปี

ควบคุมการทำงานได้ง่าย ๆ ผ่านแอปพลิเคชันอัจฉริยะ LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน โดยคุณสามารถควบคุมระดับความชื้น คำนวณค่าไฟ ตั้งเวลาทำงาน เช็คระบบแจ้งเตือนด้านความปลอดภัย และตรวจสอบข้อมูลอื่น ๆ ที่เป็นประโยชน์ได้อย่างง่ายดายด้วยปลายนิ้ว

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare ดีไซน์สวย ด้ามจับถนัดมือ ล้อเลื่อนหมุนได้แบบ 360 องศาช่วยให้สะดวกต่อการเคลื่อนย้าย ถังเก็บน้ำแบบใสช่วยให้เห็นระดับน้ำภายในถังได้จากหลายมุมมอง สามารถถอดออกได้ง่าย มาพร้อมดีไซน์แบบ built-in ป้องกันน้ำรั่วซึม อีกทั้งยังมีระบบแจ้งเตือนและหยุดการทำงานทันทีเมื่อน้ำเต็มถัง หมดห่วงเรื่องน้ำล้น หรือหากต้องการระบายน้ำอย่างต่อเนื่องสามารถใช้สายยางเสียบตรงช่องระบายน้ำด้านหลัง เพื่อให้เครื่องทำงานได้อย่างต่อเนื่อง

ความชื้นในอากาศเป็นปัญหาใหญ่ที่นอกจากจะทำให้บ้านและข้าวของเครื่องใช้เกิดความเสียหายแล้ว หากไม่รีบกำจัดตั้งแต่เนิ่น ๆ อาจส่งผลกระทบต่อสุขภาพร่างกายได้ในระยะยาว ดังนั้นหากต้องการลดความชื้นในบ้านอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare เป็นอีกหนึ่งทางเลือกดี ๆ ที่อยากแนะนำ หากสนใจเครื่องลดความชื้น LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์จาก LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.