About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ครอบครัวนั่งชมซีรีส์ Netflix ด้วยกัน

10 ซีรีส์เกาหลี 2022 Netflix จัดเต็มความสนุกทุกแนว

09/03/2022

ฟินเต็มอิ่มความบันเทิงช่วงวันหยุด กับซีรีส์เกาหลีบน Netflix

ซีรีส์เกาหลีกระแสมาแรง สนุกสุดฟิน

สำหรับคอซีรีส์ที่เพิ่งสมัคร Netflix (เน็ตฟลิกซ์) บริการสตรีมมิ่งความบันเทิงระดับโลกเมื่อไม่นานมานี้ เพื่อหวังดูซีรีส์เกาหลีกันอย่างจุใจแต่เน็ตฟลิกซ์ก็มีซีรีส์น่าดูหลายเรื่อง ทั้งมีหลากหลายแนวไม่ว่าจะเป็นแนวซอมบี้ โรแมนติก แอ็คชั่น แฟนตาซี หรือแนวดราม่าก็มีให้ได้เลือกชมกันตามความชอบ วันนี้ LG จะมาแนะนำซีรีส์เกาหลี 2022 ใน Netflix น่าดูที่กำลังออนแอร์หรือจบไปแล้ว รับรองว่าสนุกถูกใจคอซีรีส์แน่นอน

เตรียมดูกันยาว ๆ 10 ซีรีส์เกาหลี Netflix น่าดู สนุกครบรส

1. Alchemy of Souls

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Alchemy of Souls

สายแฟนตาซีไม่ควรพลาด คาถาแปรวิญญาณที่จะเปลี่ยนแปลงชะตาชีวิตของเหล่าจอมเวท ภาพจาก netflix.com

เริ่มต้นกันด้วยซีรีส์แนวโรแมนติกแฟนตาซีชวนติดตาม อย่าง Alchemy of Souls หรือเล่นแร่แปรวิญญาณ ที่พาทุกคนเดินทางไปยังประเทศแดโฮ ดินแดนสมมติที่มีสำนักเวทย์เป็นใจกลางสำคัญ จุดเริ่มต้นของเล่นแร่แปรวิญญาณ เมื่อ นักซู จอมเวทสาวได้ใช้โอกาสสุดท้ายในการร่ายมนตร์ เพื่อรักษาดวงวิญญาณของตัวเอง แต่เกิดข้อผิดพลาดระหว่างแปรวิญญาณ จนทำให้ดวงวิญญาณนักซูติดอยู่ในร่างของ มูด็อก หญิงสาวตาบอดและมีร่างกายแสนอ่อนแอ ระหว่างที่เธอพยายามหาวิธีเรียกคืนพลังงานได้กลายคนรับใช้ของจางอุก นายน้อยตระกูลจางที่เติบโตมาด้วยความรู้สึกโดดเดี่ยวและเต็มไปด้วยบาดแผลทางใจเกี่ยวกับชาติกำเนิดอันมีเงื่อนงำ แถมยังถูกผู้ที่เป็นบิดาปิดกั้นการใช้พลังเวทย์มาตั้งแต่เกิด ส่งผลให้จางอุกไม่สามารถเปิดประตูพลังได้เหมือนคนอื่น ซึ่งการพบกันระหว่างจางอุกและมูด็อกทั้งคู่ได้ตกลงมาเป็นอาจารย์กับลูกศิษย์เพื่อเรียนรู้วิชาเวท และตลอดจนการต่อสู้ทั้งสองคนก็ต่างพึ่งพิงในช่วงเวลาที่ต้องการกันจนเกิดเป็นความรัก

2. Extraordinary Attorney Woo

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Extraordinary Attorney Woo

สนุกไปกับเรื่องวุ่น ๆ อูยองอู ของทนายออทิสติกคนแรกของเกาหลี ภาพจาก netflix.com

มาต่อกันที่ซีรีส์แนวกฎหมายกับเรื่องราวของ อูยองอู ทนายสาววัย 27 ปี ที่มีภาวะแอสเพอร์เกอร์ โรคในกลุ่มสเปกตรัมเดียวกับออทิสติก แต่เธอเป็นอัจฉริยะที่มีไอคิวสูงถึง 164 มีความทรงจำที่ดีเลิศ และกระบวนการความคิดที่เยี่ยมกว่าคนปกติเสียอีก ถึงขั้นสร้างตำนานในการจบคณะนิติศาสตร์มหาวิทยาลัยโซลด้วยเกียรตินิยมอันดับ 1 และสอบเนติบัณฑิตได้คะแนนเกิน 1500 คะแนน แม้อูยองอูจะเก่งกาจขนาดไหนแต่สกิลการเข้าสังคมของเธอกลับมีปัญหาอย่างหนัก นอกจากผู้ชมจะได้ดูการปรับตัวเพื่อเข้าสังคมของอูยองอูแล้ว เนื้อหาของซีรีส์ Extraordinary Attorney Woo ยังมีการบอกเล่าเรื่องราวของแต่ละเคสที่อูยองอูและเพื่อน ๆ ทนายต้องสืบสาวหาความจริงเพื่อไขคดี สำหรับใครที่ชื่นชอบซีรีส์เกาหลีที่ดูได้เรื่อย ๆ แถมได้ความรู้เรื่องกฎหมายของเกาหลีไม่ควรพลาดเรื่องนี้

3. Crash Landing on You

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Crash Landing on You

เรื่องราวความรักของสาวเกาหลีใต้และทหารเกาหลีเหนือที่อยู่บนเส้นขนาน ภาพจาก netflix.com

เชื่อว่าคอซีรีส์เกาหลีน่าจะคุ้นชื่อเรื่อง Crash Landing on You ปักหมุดรักฉุกเฉิน สำหรับใครที่ยังไม่เคยดูนี่ถือเป็นซีรีส์เกาหลี 2022 บน Netflix ที่ห้ามพลาดเด็ดขาด มีพากย์ไทยให้ได้รับชม สนุกครบรส ทั้งความตลกและอบอุ่นหัวใจไปกับความรักของคู่พระนาง อย่าง ยุนเซริ นักธุรกิจสาวชาวเกาหลีใต้ และเพราะแรงลมทำให้เครื่องเล่น Paragliding ของเธอปลิวไปตกยังประเทศเกาหลีเหนือ ก่อนที่ รีจองฮยอก นายทหารหนุ่มที่ไม่ใช่ทหารทั่วไปอย่างที่หลายคนคิด ได้เข้ามาให้ความร่วมเหลือและพาเธอไปซ่อนตัวจากทางการ ระหว่างที่เขาต้องหาทางพาเธอกลับเกาหลีใต้ให้ได้ เรื่องราวความรักจึงได้เริ่มก่อตัวขึ้นเมื่อทั้งสองได้อยู่ใกล้ชิดกัน ท่ามกลางการผ่านสถานการณ์ต่าง ๆ สุดท้ายแล้วเธอจะหาทางกลับเกาหลีใต้ได้หรือไม่ และความรักระหว่างทหารหนุ่มเกาหลีเหนือและเซเลบสาวชาวเกาหลีใต้ ที่ดูยังไงก็ช่างเป็นความรักบนเส้นขนานที่ไม่มีวันบรรจบกันได้ว่าจะลงเอยอย่างไร

4. Twenty Five Twenty One

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Twenty Five Twenty One

ซีรีส์เกาหลีที่เล่าเรื่องราวมิตรภาพ ความรัก ความฝันของกลุ่มวัยรุ่น ภาพจาก netflix.com

มาต่อกันที่ Twenty Five Twenty One ซีรีส์แนว Coming of Age ของ นาฮีโด นางเอกของเรื่องซึ่งปัจจุบันมีลูกสาว 1 คน ที่ได้เล่าเรื่องย้อนกลับไปในวัยสาวของเธอที่มีความฝันอยากเป็นนักกีฬาฟันดาบทีมชาติ และได้รู้จักกับ แพคอีจิน ชายหนุ่มจากครอบครัวล้มละลายที่มีความฝันอยากทำให้ครอบครัวได้กลับมาอยู่พร้อมหน้าพร้อมตากันอีกครั้ง ซึ่งทั้งสองคนได้มาพบเจอและรู้จักกันในวัย 22 ปีและ 18 ปี จนกระทั่งได้พบเจอกับความเจ็บปวดในแต่ละช่วงของอายุ และได้เรียนรู้เกี่ยวกับชีวิตและความรักมากขึ้นในช่วงอายุ 25 ปีและ 21 ปี โดยความสัมพันธ์ของทั้งคู่ไม่ได้มีแค่เรื่องราวของมิตรภาพ ความรัก แต่ยังมีอุปสรรคที่ได้พบเจอก่อนเติบโตเป็นผู้ใหญ่ ซึ่งทุกเรื่องราวที่เกิดขึ้นในอดีตของนาฮีโดและแพคอีจินจะส่งผลต่อเนื่องมายังชีวิตปัจจุบันของทั้งสองคนอย่างไรต้องติดตาม

5. Ghost Doctor

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Ghost Doctor

ความวุ่นวายบังเกิด เมื่อคุณหมอคนเป็นกับคุณหมอในรูปแบบดวงวิญญาณต้องมาอยู่ในร่างเดียวกัน ภาพจาก netflix.com

Ghost Doctor หรือผีหมอ หมอผี ถือเป็นซีรีส์แนวแพทย์อีกเรื่องที่น่าสนใจ เพราะไม่ได้มีเพียงความดราม่าเท่านั้นแต่ยังสอดแทรกมุกขำ ๆ เพื่อลดบรรยากาศตึงเครียดอีกด้วย โดย Ghost Doctor เป็นเรื่องราวของแพทย์สองคนที่แตกต่างกันอย่างสุดขั้ว ทั้งภูมิหลัง ทักษะ หรือบุคลิกภาพ แต่ทุกอย่างเปลี่ยนไปเมื่อวันหนึ่ง ชายองมิน ศัลยแพทย์หัวใจและทรวงอกที่ได้รับฉายาว่าหัตถ์เทวดา ผู้มีมีนิสัยเย่อหยิ่งและเห็นแก่ตัวประสบอุบัติเหตุจนวิญญาณของเขาหลุดออกจากร่าง ทำให้วิญญาณของเขาได้เข้าไปสิงร่างของ โกซึงทัก แพทย์ประจำบ้านน้องใหม่ที่เก่งทฤษฎีมากแต่ภาคปฏิบัติกลับติดลบเพราะกลัวเลือด ส่งผลให้โกซึงทักกลายเป็นคุณหมอมือฉมัง ที่ทุกคนต่างเรียกหาเพียงชั่วข้ามคืน สุดท้ายเรื่องราวของคนสองคนที่เหมือนขั้วตรงข้ามต้องมาใช้ชีวิตร่วมกัน แล้วยังต้องร่วมมือกันในการช่วยเหลือชีวิตเพื่อนมนุษย์นั้นจะมีบทสรุปเช่นไร ขอชวนทุกคนไปหาคำตอบด้วยกัน

6. Happiness

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Happiness

Happiness ซีรีส์เกาหลีเรื่องล่าสุดที่พาคุณไปดูวิธีเอาตัวรอดจากซอมบี้และมนุษย์ด้วยกันเอง ภาพจาก netflix.com

ใครที่ชื่นชอบหนังแนวซอมบี้ไม่ควรพลาด ซีรีส์ Happiness บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของโลกยุคหลังโควิด-19 ที่แม้สังคมจะผ่านพ้นการเผชิญโรคระบาดไปแล้ว แต่จู่ ๆ วันหนึ่งก็เกิดโรคระบาดชนิดใหม่ขึ้น ที่เรียกกันว่า "โรคคนคลั่ง" ซึ่งผู้ป่วยโรคนี้จะมีอาการกระหายน้ำอย่างสุดขีด ถึงขั้นควบคุมตัวเองไม่ได้ ก่อนจะคุ้มคลั่งและเริ่มการออกล่าเพื่อกัดคน โดยหนึ่งในพื้นที่ที่ถูกล็อกดาวน์หลังมีผู้ติดเชื้ออยู่เป็นจำนวนมากก็คือ อพาร์ตเมนต์แห่งหนึ่งในเมืองเซยัง แน่นอนว่าผู้พักอาศัยทุกคนต้องพยายามทุกวิถีทางเพื่อรักษาชีวิตไว้ให้ได้ ทั้งจากอันตรายของกลุ่มผู้ติดเชื้อ และภัยที่เกิดจากสัญชาตญาณการเอาตัวรอดของมนุษย์

7. Cafe Minamdang

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Cafe Minamdang

สนุกปนฮากับเรื่องราวของร่างทรงหนุ่มนักต้มตุ๋นกับสายสืบสาวพันธุ์ดุ ภาพจาก netflix.com

นี่ถือเป็นอีกหนึ่งซีรีส์ที่ชวนติดตามบน Netflix สำหรับ Cafe Minamdang หรือคาเฟ่ลับจับผู้ร้าย เรื่องราวของ นัมฮันจุน อดีตนักล่าตัวอาชญากร ที่ปัจจุบันผันตัวมาเปิดกิจการสำนักหมอดูจำแลงภายใต้คาเฟ่ชื่อ Minamdang โดยอ้างว่าตนมีวิญญาณหยั่งรู้ทุกเรื่องที่สามารถช่วยคลี่คลายข้อสงสัยต่าง ๆ ให้กับลูกค้าที่มาใช้บริการได้ แต่ดูเหมือนคาเฟ่ของเขาจะไปสะดุดตา ฮันแจฮี หัวหน้าหน่วยสืบสวนแผนกคดีอาชญากรรมร้ายแรงที่รักความยุติธรรมเข้า ถึงขั้นที่เธอมานั่งเฝ้าจับตามองและประกาศว่าจะขยี้เขาให้แหลกคามือเลยทีเดียว สุดท้ายต้องมาลุ้นกันว่าร่างทรงกำมะลอจะพลาดท่าถูกคุณตำรวจสาวจับใส่กุญแจมือหรือไม่

8. The King's Affection

ซีรีส์เกาหลี The King's Affection

เรื่องราวชวนติดตามขององค์หญิงที่สวมรอยเป็นรัชทายาทเพื่อขึ้นครองบัลลังก์ ภาพจาก netflix.com

มาถึงซีรีส์เกาหลี 2022 แนวย้อนยุคที่มีพลอตเรื่องที่หลายคนคงคุ้นเคยไม่น้อย เพราะ The King's Affection หรือราชันผู้งดงาม บอกเล่าเรื่องราวของพระชายาขององค์ชายรัชทายาทได้ให้กำเนิดฝาแฝดชายและหญิง แต่ยุคนั้นการให้กำเนิดฝาแฝดชายหญิงถือเป็นสิ่งอัปมงคล จึงมีพระบัญชาจากองค์ราชาและความเห็นชอบของราชวงศ์ให้ฆ่าพระธิดาทิ้งโดยทันที เพื่อช่วยชีวิตองค์หญิงน้อย พระชายาได้ขอให้หมอหลวงฝังเข็มที่บริเวณต้นคอ เพื่อให้ทารกหยุดหายใจชั่วขณะก่อนส่งตัวออกไปนอกวัง

กระทั่ง 13 ปีผ่านไป องค์ชายอีฮวีและดัมอี (นางเอก) ได้กลับมาพบกันในฐานะพระโอรสกับนางกำนัลน้อย ด้วยสายเลือดและสายสัมพันธ์ทำให้ทั้งสองคนสนิทสนมกันอย่างรวดเร็ว ถึงขั้นที่องค์ชายอีฮวีปลอมตัวเป็นดัมอีเพื่อออกไปอาจารย์ของเขาที่ถูกสั่งปลดและขับออกไปอยู่นอกวังบ่อยครั้ง แต่โชคร้ายที่มีคนรู้เรื่ององค์หญิงฝาแฝดเข้ามาเป็นนางกำนัลในวังจึงวางแผนสังหาร ปรากฎว่าผู้ที่ถูกสังหารคือองค์ชายอีฮวีที่ปลอมตัวเป็นดัมอี เมื่อพระชายาทราบเรื่องได้บอกดัมอีว่า "นับแต่บัดนี้ เจ้าคือพระโอรส ห้ามเอ่ยปากบอกความจริงนี้ต่อใครเด็ดขาด เจ้าต้องเก็บความลับนี้ไว้ไม่ให้ใครรู้จนวันตาย" และนี่เองคือจุดเริ่มต้นขององค์ชายที่มีใบหน้าสวยงามยิ่งกว่าผู้หญิง ต้องมาสวมรอยเป็นรัชทายาทขึ้นครองบัลลังก์ ก่อนกลายเป็นกษัตริย์ผู้ถูกลืม

9. Business Proposal

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Business Proposal

ลุ้นไปกับความรักวุ่น ๆ ของ CEO หนุ่มสุดเพอร์เฟกต์กับพนักงานสาวที่มาสวมรอยเป็นคู่นัดบอด ภาพจาก netflix.com

สำหรับ Business Proposal หรือซีรีส์ที่มีชื่อภาษาไทยว่า นัดบอร์ดวุ่น ลุ้นรักท่านประธาน เป็นเรื่องราวของ ชินฮารี พนักงานสาวในบริษัทแห่งหนึ่งที่แปลงโฉมตัวเองเป็นสาวเซ็กซี่เพื่อไปนัดบอดแทนเพื่อนสนิทอย่าง จินยองซอ โดยมีเป้าหมายเพื่อให้ชายหนุ่มคู่ดูตัวปฏิเสธ แต่ใครจะไปคิดว่าคนที่ไปเจอนั้นคือ คังแทมู ผู้ที่เป็น CEO ของบริษัทที่เธอทำงานอยู่และแน่นอนว่าคังแทมูก็ไม่รู้ว่าเธอไม่ใช้คนนัดบอร์ดตัวจริง แม้ชินฮารีจะตกใจแค่ไหนเธอก็ไม่ยอมยกเลิกแผนการที่จะทำตัวร้ายกาจและเพี้ยน ๆ เพื่อหวังล่มงานดูตัวนี้ ดูเหมือนโชคชะตาจะไม่เข้าข้างชินฮารีเมื่อคังแทมูดันถูกใจความเล่นใหญ่จนขอเธอแต่งงาน โดยที่ไม่รู้ว่าเธอเป็นลูกจ้างของเขา สุดท้ายแล้วความรักระหว่างท่านประธานคังกับฮารีจะลงเอยอย่างไร ต้องตามไปชมกันที่ Netflix

10. Partners for Justice

ซีรีส์เกาหลี Partners for Justice

เมื่อการพลิกศพกลายเป็นอีกหนึ่งเบาะแสสำคัญ ในการไขคดีหาตัวคนร้าย ภาพจาก netflix.com

ปิดท้ายกันที่ Partners for Justice ซีรีส์เกาหลี Netflix ที่นำเอานิติเวชศาสตร์มาผสมกับแนวสืบสวนสอบสวน ที่บอกเล่าเรื่องราวการไขคดีต่าง ๆ ระหว่าง 2 คู่หูคนละขั้วอย่างแพคบอม อดีตศัลยแพทย์ทรวงอกที่ผันตัวมาเป็นแพทย์นิติเวชชันสูตรศพ และ อึนซล อัยการสาวไฟแรงที่ไม่ได้มีประสบการณ์ในการไขคดีมากนัก ที่ต้องมาช่วยกันหาหลักฐานในการจับกุมคนร้ายแต่ละคดีให้ได้ บอกเลยใครชอบซีรีส์แนวสืบสวนห้ามพลาด

เป็นอย่างไรกันบ้าง สำหรับซีรีส์เกาหลี ปี 2022 ที่ออกอากาศผ่านแอปพลิเคชัน Netflix ที่แอลจีนำมาฝาก มีทั้งซีรีส์เก่าที่ออกมานานแล้วแต่ยังได้รับความนิยมสูงอยู่ รวมถึงเรื่องที่เพิ่งเข้ามาฉายบนเน็ตฟลิกซ์ได้ไม่นาน ใครชอบเรื่องไหนก็กดเข้าไปดูได้เลย แต่ถ้าอยากเพิ่มอรรถรสเวลาดูซีรีส์ LG ขอแนะนำทีวีและลำโพง SoundBar ที่ช่วยเปลี่ยนบ้านให้เป็นโรงภาพยนตร์ส่วนตัว

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO80SQA

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO80SQA

จอใหญ่เต็มตา ภาพสวยด้วย NanoCell และรองรับ Apple AirPlay 2

ทีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55NANO80SQA มีหน้าจอขนาดใหญ่ถึง 55 นิ้ว มาพร้อมความละเอียดแบบ Real 4K ที่ลดอาการภาพมีแสงหลอน ซึ่งเกิดจากหน้าจอมีแสงสีขาวปะปนอยู่ และหน้าจอยังใช้เทคโนโลยี NanoCell ที่เป็นตัวคัดกรองสี เพื่อให้ได้เม็ดสีที่สมบูรณ์ มีความบริสุทธิ์และแสดงผลได้อย่างแม่นยำ สอดประสานกับชิปประมวลผล α5 Gen5 AI Processor 4K ที่ทำให้การประมวลผลภาพดียิ่งขึ้น พร้อมตอบโจทย์สายเกมเมอร์ด้วย HGiG ที่รองรับภาพ HDR ทั้งแบบ HDR 10 Pro และ HLG นอกจากนี้ยังเพิ่มศักยภาพเสียงรอบทิศทางด้วย AI Acoustic Tuning ที่ช่วยปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะกับตำแหน่งที่นั่ง ยิ่งไปกว่านั้นทีวีรุ่นนี้ยังมี LG ThinQ AI และ Google Assistant ที่รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง ทำให้สามารถควบคุมการใช้งานได้อย่างสะดวกสบาย แถมยังแชร์คอนเทนต์จาก iOS สู่หน้าจอทีวีผ่านทาง Apple Airplay 2 ได้อีกด้วย

LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK

ให้เสียงกระหึ่ม ส่งตรงถึงตำแหน่งผู้ฟัง ช่วยให้คุณได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ไร้ที่ติ

ลำโพง LG SoundBar รุ่น SP11RA.DTHALLK ถือเป็นผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องเสียงชุดใหม่ของแอลจีที่ทำงานร่วมกับชิปประมวลผลอัจฉริยะ α9 Gen 4 AI Processor ทั้งยังมาพร้อมลำโพง 770 วัตต์ แบบ 7.1.4 ชาแนล ทำให้ได้คุณภาพเสียงกระหึ่มรอบทิศทางเหมือนกำลังนั่งอยู่ในโรงภาพยนตร์หรือชมคอนเสิร์ตด้วย Dolby Atmos และ DTS:X การันตีคุณภาพด้วยการพัฒนาร่วมกับ Meridian เพื่อให้ได้คุณภาพเสียงระดับพรีเมียม และสมบูรณ์แบบมากขึ้นเมื่อใช้งานร่วมกับทีวี LG รวมถึงมี AI Sound Pro ทำหน้าที่ปรับแต่งเสียงให้เหมาะสมกับคอนเทนต์ที่หลากหลาย ช่วยให้คุณได้รับประสบการณ์ที่ไร้ที่ติ ทั้งในการรับชมซีรีส์และการฟังเพลง อีกดีไซน์ของลำโพง LG SoundBar มีความทันสมัย เหมาะกับการแต่งบ้านทุกสไตล์

มาถึงตรงนี้ ใครที่กำลังมองหาตัวช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสด้านความบันเทิง ที่ทำให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์ภาพและเสียงเหมือนยกโรงภาพยนตร์มาไว้ที่บ้าน อย่าลืมคิดถึงสมาร์ททีวีและลำโพง SoundBar ของแบรนด์ LG ที่มีผลิตภัณฑ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่พร้อมมอบประสบการณ์ความคมชัด คุณภาพเสียงที่เหนือระดับ และเทคโนโลยีการใช้งานสุดล้ำหน้าให้กับคุณและคนในครอบครัวอย่างจัดเต็ม หากสนใจสินค้าหรือมีข้อสงสัยเพิ่มเติม สามารถติดต่อได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

ติดตามบทความอุปกรณ์เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าดี ๆ จาก LG ที่นี่

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

ขนาดทีวีในห้องนอน เลือกกี่นิ้วดี? รับชมความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
ข้อควรรู้ Smart TV กับ Android TV ต่างกันอย่างไร?
ลําโพงบลูทูธเสียงดีรอบทิศทาง ดีไซน์สวยสมบูรณ์แบบ