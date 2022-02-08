About Cookies on This Site

ผู้หญิงกำลังฟังเพลงจากหูฟังไร้สาย LG อย่างมีความสุข

หูฟังไร้สายรุ่นไหนดี 2022 ดีไซน์สวย ตัดเสียงรบกวนภายนอก

08/02/2022

สนุกกับเสียงเพลงได้นานขึ้น ด้วยหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free
ที่สวมใส่นานแค่ไหนก็สบาย

ชี้เป้า หูฟังไร้สาย ใส่สบาย เสียงคมชัดทุกมิติ

ทุกวันนี้หูฟังไร้สายหรือที่รู้จักกันในชื่อหูฟัง True Wireless และหูฟังบลูทูธ เปรียบเสมือนอุปกรณ์เชื่อมต่อความบันเทิงที่ผู้ใช้สมาร์ทโฟนนิยมพกติดตัวไว้ใช้งานในด้านต่าง ๆ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการคุยโทรศัพท์ ดูหนัง ฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกม นอกจากหูฟังไร้สายเป็นไอเทมที่มีความคล่องตัวสูง คุณภาพเสียงก็ได้รับการพัฒนาอย่างไม่หยุด ทำให้การฟังเพลงหรือดูซีรีส์ได้อรรถรสมากกว่าที่เคย สำหรับใครที่ให้ความสนใจหูฟัง True Wireless อยู่ แต่ไม่รู้ว่าควรเลือกแบบไหนดี หรือหูฟังไร้สายที่มีลูกเล่นเด็ด ๆ และตอบโจทย์คนยุคใหม่มีรุ่นไหนบ้าง วันนี้ LG มีคำตอบมาฝาก

แชร์ 5 วิธีเลือกหูฟังไร้สายให้เข้ากับไลฟ์สไตล์

(1) คุณภาพเสียง
อันดับแรกควรพิจารณาเรื่องคุณภาพเสียงที่ออกมา ยิ่งถ้าคุณต้องการใช้งานหูฟังไร้สายในการดูหนัง ฟังเพลง หรือเล่นเกม ควรมีคุณภาพเสียงที่คมชัดครบทุกมิติ เสียงไม่ดีเลย์ จะได้เสียอรรถรสในขณะใช้งาน ส่วนใครที่ต้องการหูฟังไร้สายเพื่ออำนวยความสะดวกเวลาสนทนา หูฟัง True Wireless ที่เลือกก็ควรได้ยินเสียงของคู่สนทนาอย่างชัดเจนเช่นกัน

(2) มีฟีเจอร์ตัดเสียงรบกวน
นอกจากคุณภาพเสียงดีแล้ว หูฟังบลูทูธควรมีฟีเจอร์ตัดเสียงรบกวนหรือ Noise Cancellation ซึ่งเป็นระบบตัดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก ช่วยให้คุณเพลิดเพลินไปกับเสียงเพลงหรือเกมที่เล่นอยู่ได้อย่างเต็มที่ ทั้งนี่ยังเป็นเครื่องมือที่ช่วยเพิ่มสมาธิในการทำงานอีกด้วย

(3) ความจุแบตเตอรี่

เครื่องชาร์จแบตเตอรี่

 

 

ความจุแบตเตอรี่เป็นตัวบอกระยะเวลาการใช้งานหูฟังไร้สาย

แม้วัตถุประสงค์การใช้งานหูฟังไร้สายของแต่ละคนจะไม่เหมือนกัน แต่พลังงานจากแบตเตอรี่ก็เป็นอีกปัจจัยที่ไม่ควรมองข้าม ฉะนั้นก่อนซื้อควรตรวจสอบข้อมูลอย่างละเอียดว่า หูฟังไร้สายรุ่นที่สนใจสามารถใช้งานได้ติดต่อกันนานกี่ชั่วโมง และชาร์จแบตได้เร็วแค่ไหน

(4) รองรับการใช้งานอุปกรณ์หลายประเภท
ที่ผ่านมาเราอาจเห็นผู้คนส่วนใหญ่เชื่อมต่อหูฟังไร้สายกับสมาร์ทโฟน แต่ทุกวันนี้หูฟังไร้สายหลายรุ่นสามารถเชื่อมต่อกับอุปกรณ์ต่าง ๆ ผ่านระบบ Bluetooth ได้เช่นกัน ดังนั้นถ้าคุณต้องการนำหูฟังไร้สายมาใช้งานกับ  แล็ปท็อป  หรืออุปกรณ์เสริมที่ตอบโจทย์กับไลฟ์สไตล์ของคุณ ลองตรวจสอบข้อมูลเรื่องนี้เพิ่มเติม เพื่อให้ได้หูฟังไร้สายที่ใช้งานได้คุ้มค่ามากยิ่งขึ้น

(5) กันน้ำและกันเหงื่อได้

หูฟังไร้สาย LG สีดำ อยู่ด้านหน้าคำว่า IPX4

 

 

สามารถสวมหูฟัง LG TONE Free ขณะออกกำลังกายและกลางสายฝนได้ เพราะมีมาตรฐาน IPX4

แม้คุณจะไม่ใช่สายสปอร์ตที่ชื่นชอบการฟังเพลงขณะวิ่งออกกำลังกายหรือปั่นจักรยาน การเลือกหูฟังไร้สายที่มีคุณสมบัติกันน้ำหรือกันเหงื่อได้ดี ทำให้อุ่นใจว่าอุปกรณ์จะไม่เสียหายจากละอองฝนหรือเหงื่อของคุณเอง แต่จะมีประสิทธิภาพมากน้อยขนาดไหน สามารถดูได้จากค่า IP หรือ IPX ซึ่งเป็นมาตรวัดความสามารถในการต้านทานสิ่งแปลกปลอมของหูฟังรุ่นที่คุณต้องการซื้อ

แนะนำหูฟังไร้สาย สวมใส่สบาย ฟังก์ชันตอบโจทย์ทุกการใช้งานหูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP9

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE-FP9 สีดำ

 

 

หูไร้สาย LG สวมใส่สบาย ไม่ก่อให้เกิดอาการแพ้

หากคุณกำลังมองหาหูฟังไร้สายที่โดดเด่นเรื่องเสียงเบสที่แน่นและทรงพลัง ขอแนะนำ LG TONE Free FP9 หูฟังที่พร้อมพาคุณไปสนุกกับพลังเสียงสุดคมชัดในทุกมิติ ด้วยหูฟังไร้สายจาก LG มีการพัฒนาระบบเสียงร่วมกับแบรนด์ Meridian ผู้นำแห่งนวัตกรรมเครื่องเสียงและโฮมเธียเตอร์ระดับพรีเมียมของโลกจากประเทศอังกฤษ ช่วยเสริมศักยภาพการแสดงพลังเสียงของหูฟังแอลจี ให้ผู้ใช้งานได้เต็มอิ่มกับคุณภาพเสียงที่เหนือกว่าหูฟังทั่วไป เพราะถ่ายทอดเสียงได้เหมือนต้นฉบับมาก ทั้งยังมีระบบ Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation ที่ได้ยินเสียงเพลงชัดเจนขึ้น แต่ยังช่วยลดเสียงรบกวนจากภายนอก
นอกจากนี้หูฟัง LG TONE Free FP9 ถูกออกแบบมีความสมดุลตามสรีระของผู้ใช้งานทำให้สวมใส่สบาย ขณะที่จุกหูฟังผลิตจากวัตถุดิบที่มีความปลอดภัยสูง ไม่ก่อให้เกิดการเเพ้เมื่อใส่ไปนานๆ นอกจากนี้ยังมีเทคโนโลยีพิเศษที่บรรจุไมโครโฟน 3 ตัวในหูฟัง ช่วยลดเสียงรบกวนจากรอบข้าง ในขณะเดียวกันสามารถรับเสียงพูดขณะสนทนาได้อย่างชัดเจน ทำให้หูฟังไร้สายรุ่นนี้เป็นอีกตัวเลือกที่สายฟังเพลงและเหล่าเกมมิ่งไม่ควรมองข้าม ส่วนใครที่ยังกังวลเรื่องสุขอนามัย เพียงใส่หูฟังลงในกล่องเคสชาร์จซึ่งมีระบบ UVnano ช่วยจัดการเชื้อโรคเเละเเบคทีเรียที่ติดมากับหูฟังได้ถึง 99.9 % ในเวลาเพียง 5 นาที หมดกังวลเรื่องแบคทีเรียที่มองไม่เห็น

แถมยังมีฟีเจอร์ Plug & Wireless ที่สามารถเชื่อมต่อหูฟังกับอุปกรณ์ภายนอกได้ทั้งแบบไร้สายหรือแบบมีสาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นการออกกำลังกายหรือรับชมความบันเทิงในระหว่างท่องเที่ยวอีกด้วย

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE Free FP8

หูฟังไร้สาย LG TONE-FP8 สีขาว

 

 

หูฟังไร้สาย LG ดีไซน์ทันสมัย ให้เสียงคมชัดทุกมิติ

ให้คุณได้สนุกไปกับพลังเสียงไร้ขีดจำกัดกับ LG TONE Free FP8 หูฟัง True Wireless อีกรุ่นที่มีระบบเสียงถูกพัฒนาร่วมกับ Meridian แบรนด์เครื่องเสียงสัญชาติอังกฤษ ทำให้เสียงที่ส่งผ่านออกมามีความคมชัดเเละมีมิติของเสียงมากยิ่งขึ้น โดยไม่ลดทอนความละเอียดของเสียง ขณะเดียวกันไดรเวอร์ก็ได้รับการพัฒนาให้ตรวจจับและตัดเสียงรบกวนได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพมากยิ่งขึ้น ช่วยให้คุณดื่มด่ำกับสิ่งที่คุณกำลังฟังได้อย่างเต็มที่

ทั้งนี้หูฟัง LG TONE Free สามารถเล่นได้ต่อเนื่องถึง 10 ชั่วโมง หลังจากชาร์จเต็ม รวมถึงมีประสิทธิภาพในการกันน้ำสูงถึงระดับ IPX4 สามารถใส่หูฟังไร้สายรุ่นนี้ออกกำลังกายได้โดยไม่ต้องกังวลเรื่องเหงื่อ ถือว่านี่เป็นหูฟังไร้สายที่ตอบโจทย์ผู้ที่กำลังมองหาหูฟังไร้สายไว้ใช้งานเวลาออกกำลัง ไม่ว่าจะวิ่งในสวนสาธารณะ ปั่นจักรยาน หรือวิ่งเทรลมาก

เป็นอย่างไรบ้าง กับวิธีเลือกหูฟังไร้สายและหูฟัง True Wireless จากแอลจีที่ทางทีมงาน LG ได้แนะนำในข้างต้น รับรองว่าดีไซน์สวย สวมใส่สบาย เสียงคมชัดด้วยมีเทคโนโลยี Meridian (เมอริเดียน) และหมดกังวลเรื่องเชื้อโรคกับเคสชาร์จ UVnano ที่ช่วยฆ่าเชื้อแบคทีเรีย 99.99% สำหรับผู้ที่สนใจหูฟัง LG TONE Free หรือผลิตภัณฑ์  เครื่องเสียง LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.