About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ผู้ชายกำลังสนุกกับการเล่นเกม

ทีวีติดผนังยี่ห้อไหนดี? ภาพสวยคมชัด เสียงกระหึ่มรอบทิศทาง

01/02/2023

เติมอิ่มกับภาพและสีสันสดใสบนหน้าจอทีวีขนาดใหญ่ของแอลจี

สมาร์ททีวีติดผนังดีไซน์แห่งอนาคต

ทีวีมีวิวัฒนาการในเรื่องรูปลักษณ์และดีไซน์การออกแบบอยู่ตลอดเวลา สมัยก่อนทีวีมีรูปร่างใหญ่และหนา น้ำหนักมาก แต่ด้วยเทคโนโลยีที่ก้าวล้ำ ปัจจุบันทีวียุคใหม่นอกจากมีความคมชัดมากขึ้นแล้ว เรื่องของดีไซน์การออกแบบจะสังเกตเห็นว่ามีความบางเบา สามารถเคลื่อนย้ายได้ง่าย ติดตั้งด้วยวิธีการแขวนผนังช่วยประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอย ทำให้ห้องกว้างขึ้น นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยแต่งเติมผนังห้องให้สวยงามดุจงานศิลปะได้เป็นอย่างดี

วิธีติดตั้งทีวีแขวนผนังและอุปกรณ์ที่ต้องใช้

สมาร์ททีวี ในปัจจุบันส่วนใหญ่ถูกออกแบบมาให้สามารถติดตั้งได้ 2 รูปแบบทั้งการวางบนชั้นวางทีวีทั่วไป และใช้แขวนผนังที่ความสูงจากพื้นประมาณ 1.2 – 1.5 เมตร ซึ่งเป็นความสูงที่เหมาะสมแก่การรับชม ทั้งนี้ก็เพื่อประหยัดพื้นที่ใช้สอย ซึ่งวิธีติดตั้งก็สามารถทำได้ง่าย ๆ โดยมีอุปกรณ์ที่จำเป็นต้องใช้และขั้นตอนการติดตั้งดังต่อไปนี้

อุปกรณ์ที่ต้องใช้สำหรับติดตั้งทีวีแขวนผนัง

สำหรับอุปกรณ์ที่ต้องใช้สำหรับการติดตั้งทีวีติดผนังล้วนแต่เป็นเครื่องมือช่างพื้นฐานที่สามารถหาซื้อได้ง่าย คือขาแขวน ตระแกรงที่รองรับกับขนาดหน้าจอของโทรทัศน์ สกรูและพุกพลาสติก ตลับเมตร ดินสอ ค้อน สว่าน และไขควง

ขั้นตอนการติดตั้งทีวีติดผนัง

 

1. ทำการวัดระยะบนผนังกำแพงด้วยตลับเมตร และใช้ดินสอมาร์คตำแหน่งเอาไว้
2. มาร์คจุดที่ต้องการเจาะผนัง โดยการนำตระแกรงมาทาบกับกำแพง และใช้ดินสอมาร์คเพื่อกำหนดตำแหน่ง
3. ใช้หัวสว่านขนาด 10 มิลลิเมตรเจาะเข้าไปให้ลึกประมาณ 5 - 6 เซนติเมตร
4. ใส่พุกพลาสติกเข้าไปในรูที่เจาะ และใช้ค้อนทุบให้พุกเข้าที่
5. นำตระแกรงมาทาบให้ตรงกับรูที่เจาะ และใช้ไขควงไขสกรูเข้าไปให้แน่น
6. นำขาแขวนทีวีไปใส่เข้าที่ด้านหลังของโทรทัศน์ และไขน็อตให้แน่นหนา
7. นำทีวีและขาแขวนขึ้นไปใส่ไว้ในตระแกรงที่เตรียมไว้

ทีวี LG ภาพคมชัด สีสันสมจริง ดีไซน์เพียวบาง

 

เพลิดเพลินไปกับประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงทั้งระบบภาพและเสียงเต็มรูปแบบ ด้วยนวัตกรรมล่าสุดแห่งสมาร์ททีวีจากแอลจี ที่มาพร้อมภาพคมชัด สีสวยสมจริง เสียงกระหึ่มรอบทิศทางเสมือนอยู่ในเหตุการณ์จริง ขอแนะนำ

LG OLED evo จุดประกายจินตนาการด้วยสีสันคมชัดทุกอณู

LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV

ทีวี LG OLED evo จอโอเลตเปล่งแสงสว่างได้เองและคมชัดขึ้น

ขอแนะนำ ทีวี LG OLED evo 4K Smart TV รุ่น OLED77G2สุดยอดความงามของภาพที่สดใสและการออกแบบที่โฉบเฉี่ยว มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี LG OLED Brightness Booster Max ภาพดูโดดเด่นยิ่งขึ้นด้วยประสิทธิภาพแสงที่เหนือกว่า ชิปประมวลผล a9 Gen 5 AI ช่วยปรับปรุงวัตถุในพื้นหน้าและพื้นหลังเพื่อเพิ่มความลึกที่เป็นธรรมชาติ Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos มอบภาพเสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ ดีไซน์บางแนบกับผนังดุจงานศิลป์ ควบคุม สั่งการ ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ AI ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง

LG NanoCell TV สีที่เป็นธรรมชาติและสมจริงกว่าพันล้านสี

LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV

LG NanoCell เทคโนโลยีถ่ายทอดสีได้อย่างชัดใสระดับอณุภาคนาโน

ขอแนะนำ ทีวี LG NanoCell 4K Smart TV รุ่น 65NANO91TPAเม็ดสีที่สมบูรณ์แบบช่วยแสดงภาพได้อย่างน่าทึ่งระดับ Real 4Kมอบประสบการณ์ 4K ที่เหนือชั้นสูงกว่ามาตรฐานสากล เทคโนโลยี Full Array Dimming ควบคุมแสงของหน้าจอได้ดีขึ้น ระบบเสียง Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos ภาพเสียงดังโรงภาพยนตร์ ดีไซน์เรียบง่าย ดูโฉบเฉี่ยว แขวนกับผนังราวกับเป็นงานศิลปะ เติมเต็มความสวยงามให้กับบ้านคุณ ควบคุม สั่งการ ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ AI ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง

LG QNED มอบสีสันเจิดจรัสไปอีกขั้น

LG QNED 4K Smart TV

LG QNED สีสันแปลกใหม่ จุดประกายความรู้สึก

ททีวี LG QNED 4K Smart TV รุ่น 55QNED80SQA ทีวีที่มาพร้อมกับเทคโนโลยี Quantum Dot NanoCell จุดประกายความรู้สึกของคุณด้วยสี QNED ให้ภาพสวยสมจริง Dimming Pro เทคโนโลยีการหรี่แสงสร้างภาพคมชัดและเป็นธรรมชาติ AMD FreeSync Premium เพลิดเพลินกับการเล่นเกมที่รวดเร็วโดยไม่มีอาการภาพสะดุด กระตุก Refresh rate 120 Hz แสดงภาพ 120 ภาพต่อวินาที ควบคุม สั่งการ ผ่านแอป LG ThinQ AI ใช้งานง่าย รองรับการสั่งงานด้วยเสียง

และทั้งหมดนี้ก็คือ ทีวีติดผนัง LG นวัตกรรมภาพสวยคมชัด เสียงกระหึ่มรอบทิศทาง พร้อมทั้งแนะนำอุปกรณ์สำหรับติดตั้งรวมถึงขั้นตอนการติดตั้งที่สามารถเองได้ง่าย ๆ สอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

บทความที่น่าสนใจเพิ่มเติม

LG NanoCell ทีวี 55 นิ้ว รุ่นไหนดี 2022 ภาพคมชัดระดับนาโน
แนะนำขนาดทีวีที่เหมาะสม จัดเต็มทุกความบันเทิงไม่มีสะดุด
6 วิธีเลือก TV 55 นิ้ว ภาพคมชัด รองรับทุกความบันเทิง