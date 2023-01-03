About Cookies on This Site

ตู้เย็นแอลจีอยู่ในห้องครัว

ตู้เย็น Inverter คืออะไร ต่างกับตู้เย็นธรรมดายังไง

03/01/2023

ตู้เย็นแอลจีมีระบบ Inverter ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ

ตู้เย็นอินเวอร์เตอร์ดีไหม ตอบโจทย์การใช้งานของคนยุคใหม่อย่างไร

หากพูดถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นสำคัญประจำบ้าน ที่ต้องเปิดใช้งานตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง เพื่อคงประสิทธิภาพการทำงานให้ดีที่สุด “ตู้เย็น” เป็นเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าชิ้นแรกที่หลายคนนึกถึงแน่นอน เพราะเป็นไอเทมที่ทำหน้าที่ถนอมอาหารและเครื่องดื่มให้มีความสดใหม่ ดังนั้นหากไม่เปิดใช้งานตู้เย็นตลอดวัน ย่อมส่งผลทำให้อาหารที่แช่อยู่เกิดการเน่าเสีย ทั้งยังเสี่ยงต่อปัญหากลิ่นอับในตู้เย็น และด้วยการทำงานอย่างหนักของตู้เย็น จึงทำให้หลายบ้านเป็นกังวลว่าการเปิดใช้งานบ่อยครั้งจะทำให้ค่าไฟแพงขึ้นหรือไม่
ด้วยเหตุผลดังกล่าวส่งผลให้พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านมือใหม่ หันมาให้ความใส่ใจกับวิธีเลือกตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟ เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้กระเป๋าตังค์เจ็บหนักในช่วงปลายเดือน โดยหนึ่งตัวเลือกตู้เย็นประหยัดไฟที่ได้รับความนิยมมากที่สุดในตอนนี้ คือตู้เย็น Inverter เทคโนโลยีสุดล้ำที่นอกจากทำความเย็นได้เร็วขึ้นแล้ว ยังช่วยประหยัดพลังงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ วันนี้ LG ไขคำตอบตู้เย็น Inverter คืออะไร ต่างกับตู้เย็นธรรมดายังไง เพื่อช่วยเพิ่มการตัดสินใจซื้อตู้เย็นเครื่องใหม่ของทุกคน

ตู้เย็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ช่วยประหยัดไฟได้จริงหรือไม่?

ระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ไม่ได้มีอยู่ในตู้เย็นอินเวอร์เตอร์ เท่านั้น แต่เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าสมัยใหม่ต่างใช้งานระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการประหยัดพลังงานด้วยเช่นกัน ไม่ว่าจะเป็นแอร์อินเวอร์เตอร์ เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องดูดฝุ่น รวมไปถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีมอเตอร์อยู่ในตัว และหากถามว่าจริง ๆ แล้วอินเวอร์เตอร์คืออะไร? มีความแตกต่างจากระบบธรรมดาหรือไม่ อธิบายแบบเข้าใจง่ายคือระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter) ทำหน้าที่เสมือนชิป CPU หรือสมองสั่งการอัจฉริยะ ที่คอยควบคุมการทำงานของมอเตอร์ภายในให้มีความเหมาะสม ส่งผลให้ตัวเครื่องทำงานได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและประหยัดไฟมากขึ้น

ฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 3 ดาว

ฉลากประหยัดไฟเบอร์ 5 ตัวช่วยการันตีความประหยัด

สำหรับข้อแตกต่างระหว่างตู้เย็นอินเวอร์เตอร์และตู้เย็นระบบธรรมดาที่เห็นได้ชัด มีดังนี้

● ตู้เย็นระบบธรรมดา (Non-Inverter)

เป็นตัวเครื่องที่ไม่มีระบบคอยควบคุมการทำงานของมอเตอร์ ดังนั้นเมื่อตู้เย็นทำความเย็นได้ถึงระดับที่ตั้งไว้ คอมเพรสเซอร์จะหยุดการทำงานทันที สิ่งนี้เป็นปัจจัยทำให้เกิดการกระชากไฟ ที่ไม่เพียงส่งผลเสียทำให้มอเตอร์อายุการใช้งานสั้นลงเท่านั้น แต่ยังทำให้เกิดอัตราการกินไฟที่มากกว่า อีกทั้งเมื่อุณหภูมิภายในเพิ่มสูงขึ้นกว่าที่ตั้งไว้ คอมเพรสเซอร์ภายในจะกลับมาทำงานใหม่อีกครั้ง พร้อมเร่งความเร็วเพื่อให้ถึงอุณหภูมิที่กำหนด ซึ่งขั้นตอนนี้ยิ่งทำให้ตู้เย็นเกิดการกระชากไฟ กินไฟ และยังมีเสียงการทำงานที่ดังกว่าระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์อีกด้วย

● ตู้เย็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ (Inverter)

เป็นตัวเครื่องที่ทำงานอย่างเป็นระบบ เนื่องจากมีอินเวอร์เตอร์คอยควบคุมการทำงานให้อย่างเหมาะสม ดังนั้นเมื่อตู้เย็นทำความเย็นได้ถึงระดับที่กำหนดแล้ว ตู้เย็นจะไม่หยุดทำงานทันทีเหมือนระบบธรรมดา แต่อินเวอร์เตอร์จะสั่งการให้มอเตอร์ค่อย ๆ ปรับรอบความเร็วให้ช้าลง ซึ่งในส่วนนี้นอกจากช่วยป้องกันการกระชากไฟและช่วยประหยัดไฟได้มากขึ้นแล้ว ยังช่วยยืดอายุการใช้งานของมอเตอร์และมีเสียงการทำงานที่เงียบ ไม่รบกวนเวลาพักผ่อน

สรุปแล้วตู้เย็นอินเวอร์เตอร์คือชื่อเรียกของเทคโนโลยีอัจฉริยะ ที่เปรียบเสมือนสมองของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่ใช้กำลังไฟแรง อาทิ ตู้เย็น เครื่องซักผ้า เครื่องปรับอากาศ ฯลฯ มีจุดประสงค์หลักคือช่วยป้องกันการกระชากไฟ ประหยัดพลังงาน แต่ยังคงประสิทธิภาพการทำงานได้อย่างสมบูรณ์ อีกทั้งยังช่วยยืดอายุของเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าให้นานขึ้นอีกด้วย แต่ถึงอย่างไรหลายคนอาจมองว่าตู้เย็นอินเวอร์เตอร์มีราคาจ่ายที่สูงกว่าตู้เย็นระบบทั่วไป แต่ทว่าหากเทียบประสิทธิภาพและผลลัพธ์ระยะยาว แน่นอนว่าระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ให้ผลลัพธ์การทำงานที่คุ้มค่ากว่าทั้งเรื่องค่าไฟ ความทนทาน และความสะดวกสบายในการใช้งาน ดังนั้นการตัดสินใจเลือกซื้อเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าที่มีระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ถือเป็นหนึ่งปัจจัยสำคัญที่พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านยุคใหม่ไม่ควรมองข้าม
ซึ่งนอกจากการเลือกตู้เย็นอินเวอร์เตอร์ที่มีความสำคัญแล้ว ผู้ซื้อควรพิจารณาประสิทธิภาพด้านอื่นร่วมด้วยเสมอ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นขนาดตู้เย็น ฟังก์ชันการทำงาน ดีไซน์ ราคา และบริการหลังการขาย เพื่อให้คุณเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นคู่ครัวที่ถูกใจมากที่สุด

ตู้เย็น Inverter ยี่ห้อไหนดี ทนทาน ประหยัดไฟ ดีไซน์สวย

หากกำลังมองหาตู้เย็นเครื่องใหม่ การเลือกซื้อตู้เย็นที่มาพร้อมระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ถือเป็นไอเดียสำคัญที่ช่วยเซฟค่าใช้จ่ายของคุณได้อย่างเหมาะสม ที่สำคัญยังมาพร้อมการรับประกันมอเตอร์เพื่อเพิ่มความอุ่นใจให้การใช้งาน อย่างตู้เย็น LG ที่นอกจากมีการบริการหลังการขายที่ดีเยี่ยมแล้ว แอลจียังรับประกันมอเตอร์นานถึง 10 ปี ช่วยให้อุ่นใจและใช้งานได้แบบไร้กังวล ที่สำคัญยังเป็นตู้เย็นระบบอินเวอร์เตอร์ ที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชันการทำงานหลากหลาย ช่วยตอบโจทย์การใช้ชีวิตของคนรุ่นใหม่ได้เป็นอย่างดี และมีหลายรุ่น หลายขนาดให้จับจองเป็นเจ้าของ

ตู้เย็น 2 ประตู Macaron Series

ตู้เย็น LG Macaron Series

Macaron Series ตู้เย็นดีไซน์สวยจาก LG

Macaron Series รุ่น GN-X392PMGB สีฟ้าพาสเทล ตู้เย็น Inverter 2 ประตู ขนาด 14.0 คิว ทนทาน ประหยัดพลังงาน ช่วยให้คุณประหยัดค่าใช้จ่ายได้มากขึ้น โดดเด่นด้วยเทคโนโลยี LinearCooling™ ที่ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ รักษาความสดใหม่และรสชาติของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน มาพร้อม Door Cooling+™ มอบความเย็นได้อย่างสม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็ว ช่วยให้อาหารและเครื่องดื่มเย็นฉ่ำทุกชั้นวาง นอกจากนี้ยังมี Multi Air Flow ที่ช่วยรักษาอุณหภูมิได้อย่างเหมาะสม พร้อมด้วยเซนเซอร์ดิจิทัลตรวจสอบสภาพภายในตู้เย็นอัตโนมัติ เพื่อให้การกระจายความเย็นทั่วถึงและอาหารสดใหม่อยู่ตลอดเวลา สำหรับตู้เย็น Macaron Series มีให้เลือกทั้งหมด 3 สี ได้แก่ สีฟ้าพาสเทล สีชมพูพาสเทล และสีเบจ ดีไซน์สวย เหมาะสำหรับการแต่งบ้านทุกสไตล์

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door เคาะสองครั้งมองเห็นอาหารด้านใน

ตู้เย็น Instaview Door-in-Door รุ่น GC-X257CQES ขนาดใหญ่จุใจ 22.4 คิว ใส่ของได้เยอะตามต้องการ ควบคุมการทำงานด้วยระบบ Inverter Linear Compressor โดดเด่นด้วยดีไซน์บานกระจก InstaViewThinQ™ เพียงเคาะสองครั้ง สามารถมองเห็นอาหารและเครื่องดื่มด้านในได้แบบไม่ต้องเปิดประตูตู้เย็น ประหยัดเวลา ลดความผันผวนของอากาศ ประหยัดพลังงาน มาพร้อม LinearCooling™ ช่วยคงความสดใหม่ของอาหารเหมือนออกมาจากฟาร์ม นอกจากนี้ยังมี DoorCooling+™ ที่ช่วยกระจายความเย็นได้อย่างสม่ำเสมอและรวดเร็ว ทั้งยังเพิ่มความสะดวกสบายด้วยที่กดน้ำบนบานประตู ที่ใช้ UVnano™ กำจัดแบคทีเรียได้ 99.9% ตรงหัวจ่ายน้ำอัตโนมัติทุกวัน และฟังก์ชัน Hygiene Fresh+ ขจัดแบคทีเรีย รวมไปถึงกลิ่นไม่พึงประสงค์ภายในตู้เย็นได้ถึง 99.9% ดีไซน์สวย ใช้งานง่ายด้วยการควบคุมการทำงานผ่าน Voice Assistant และแอป LG ThinQ™ บนสมาร์ทโฟน สะดวกทุกที่ ทุกเวลา

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side ดีไซน์สวย ประหยัดพลังงาน

ตู้เย็น Side-by-Side รุ่น GC-B257JQYL ขนาด 22.9 คิว ระบบ Smart Inverter ที่มาพร้อมฟังก์ชัน Smart Diagnosis™ ที่ช่วยให้คุณแก้ไขปัญหาเล็ก ๆ น้อย ๆ ได้อย่างมืออาชีพ นอกจากนี้ยังช่วยอัปเดตการแจ้งเตือนเกี่ยวกับการบำรุงรักษา ดังนั้นจึงหมดห่วงเรื่องการโทรตามช่างให้วุ่นวาย ในส่วนของดีไซน์เสริมความงามด้วยบานประตู UltraSleek Door ที่เพิ่มทุกความงามให้กับครอบครัว ตู้เย็นไซซ์ใหญ่เก็บของได้เยอะขึ้น ช่วยให้พ่อบ้านแม่บ้านเพลิดเพลินกับการจัดเก็บอาหารและเครื่องดื่ม นอกจากนี้ยังมีฟังก์ชัน LinearCooling™ ที่ช่วยลดความผันผวนของอุณหภูมิ และรักษาความสดใหม่ของอาหารได้นานถึง 7 วัน
ตู้เย็น Inverter จาก LG ตัวเลือกเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าของคนสมัยใหม่ ประหยัดไฟ ประหยัดพลังงาน ทนทาน และช่วยให้การใช้งานสะดวกมากกว่าเดิม หากสนใจตู้เย็น LG หรือผลิตภัณฑ์ LG สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดสินค้าเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวันเวลา 08:00 – 18:00 น.

