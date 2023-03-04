About Cookies on This Site

ผู้ชายกำลังรับชมคอนเสิร์ตในทีวี

เครื่องเสียงบ้านยี่ห้อไหนดี ถ่ายทอดความบันเทิงเต็มอรรถรส

04/03/2023

ชุดเครื่องเสียงคุณภาพช่วยเพิ่มอรรถรสในการรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิง

อุปกรณ์เครื่องเสียงบ้าน ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง

ปฎิเสธไม่ได้ว่าสังคมในปัจจุบันผู้คนอยู่บ้านกันมากขึ้นด้วยวิถีชีวิตที่เปลี่ยนไป จากที่เคยต้องไปทำงานที่ออฟฟิศแต่ตอนนี้สามารถทำงานที่บ้านได้ นอกจากนี้ด้วยสภาพเศรษฐกิจที่ถดถอยจำเป็นต้องประหยัดค่าใช้จ่าย ทำให้ช่วงวันหยุดพักผ่อนหลายคนเลือกที่จะอยู่บ้านแทนการออกไปท่องเที่ยว ที่สำคัญการอยู่บ้านสมัยนี้ไม่ใช่เรื่องน่าเบื่ออีกต่อไป เพราะมีความบันเทิงมากมายพร้อมเสิร์ฟถึงที่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นภาพยนตร์ซีรีย์เกาหลี netflixคอนเสิร์ต สารคดี กีฬา ร้องคาราโอเกะ และอื่น ๆ อีกมากมาย
สามารถรับชมได้ผ่านสตรีมมิ่งด้วยเทคโนโลยีภาพและเสียงสมจริง ทั้งนี้การรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงต่าง ๆ ให้ได้อรรถรสเข้าถึงอารมณ์มากที่สุด จำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์เสริมที่มีประสิทธิภาพอย่างเช่น อุปกรณ์เครื่องเสียงบ้าน ที่จะมาถ่ายทอดทั้งภาพและเสียงเพื่อความสมจริงมากที่สุด สำหรับคอนเทนต์นี้ทีมงาน LG จะมาแนะนำชุดเครื่องเสียงบ้านที่ตอบโจทย์ทุกความบันเทิง ช่วยให้การรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงที่บ้านเต็มอรรถรสมากที่สุด

ชุดเครื่องเสียงบ้านประกอบด้วยอะไรบ้าง

เครื่องเสียงสำหรับใช้ภายในบ้าน เป็นอุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์ด้านระบบเสียงเพื่อความบันเทิงภายในบ้าน เช่น ฟังเพลง ร้องคาราโอเกะ ดูภาพยนตร์ ซีรีส์ คอนเสิร์ต ชมถ่ายทอดสดการแข่งขันกีฬา เล่นเกม และอื่น ๆ ซึ่งจำเป็นต้องมีอุปกรณ์ที่เข้ามาช่วยส่งต่อความบันเทิงดังกล่าวให้เต็มอรรถรสมากยิ่งขึ้น ได้แก่ ไมโครโฟน ลำโพง สายสัญญาณ เป็นต้น

ไมโครโฟน

ไมโครโฟน ทำหน้าที่รับเสียงเพื่อป้อนเข้าสู่ระบบ และเปลี่ยนคลื่นเสียงให้เป็นสัญญาณไฟฟ้ากระแสสลับ ป้อนสัญญาณไปยังเครื่องขยายเสียงหรือลำโพงต่อไป

ลำโพง

ลำโพง เป็นอุปกรณ์ขยายเสียงช่วยถ่ายทอดเสียงจากแหล่งที่มาของคอนเทนต์ต่าง ๆ ที่รับชม เสียงจะมีคุณภาพดีมากน้อยแค่ไหน นอกจากขึ้นอยู่กับคุณภาพที่มาจากต้นฉบับแล้ว ลำโพงต่อทีวีที่ใช้ก็มีส่วนสำคัญไม่แพ้กัน

สายสัญญาณ

สายสัญญาณ มีส่วนสำคัญต่อการถ่ายทอดเสียงอย่างมาก สายสัญญาณคุณภาพ ขนาดที่เหมาะสมกับชุดเครื่องเสียงที่ใช้ จะช่วยส่งต่อคุณภาพเสียงระดับสูงทั้งความดังและความคมชัดไปสู่ลำโพง หากใช้สายสัญญาณเกรดไม่ดี ไม่ได้มาตรฐาน คุณภาพเสียงที่ได้จะขาด ๆ หาย ๆ มีเสียงรบกวนแทรก ส่งสัญญาณได้ไม่ชัดเจน ทำให้เสียอรรถรสต่อการฟังเพลงหรือรับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงต่าง ๆ

ส่งต่อคุณภาพเสียงขั้นสุดด้วยชุดลำโพง LG

ชุดลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์จาก LG เปิดประสบการณ์ความบันเทิงที่ดีที่สุดส่งตรงถึงบ้าน ด้วยคุณภาพเสียงที่จัดเต็ม ดีไซน์ทันสมัย ให้คุณสนุกเพลิดเพลินกับความบันเทิงในบ้านอย่างเข้าถึงอารมณ์

LG Sound Bar SN9YG ประสบการณ์ออดิโอที่น่าตื่นตาตื่นใจ

ชุดซาวด์บาร์ LG

ลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG เสียงที่ดีที่สุดสำหรับประสบการณ์ชมภาพยนตร์

ชุดลำโพงแอลจี ซาวด์บาร์ รุ่น SN9YGชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ที่จะเข้ามาเปลี่ยนบ้านของคุณให้กลายเป็นศูนย์รวมความบันเทิง เต็มอิ่มไปกับระบบเสียงรอบทิศทางด้วยลำโพงแบบ 5.1.2 Ch และ เทคโนโลยี DTS:X เทคโนโลยี Meridian ประมวลผลสัญญาณดิจิทัลขั้นสูง เพื่อมอบคุณภาพเสียงแบบกว้าง สมจริง และทรงพลังมากยิ่งขึ้นด้วยเทคโนโลยี Dolby Vision & Dolby Atmos มอบระบบเสียง 3 มิติ นอกจากนี้ยังมีผู้ช่วยอย่าง AI Sound Pro ช่วยวิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อปรับตั้งค่าเสียงให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์ดังกล่าว
เทคโนโลยี Hi-res Audio ที่อยู่ใน Sound Bar รุ่น SN9YG ช่วยรองรับระบบเสียงความละเอียดสูง ทั้งยังมีระบบ Room Calibration ปรับแต่งเสียงให้มีประสิทธิภาพตามสภาพห้อง Google Assistant เล่นเพลงด้วยคำสั่งเสียง ที่สำคัญเพื่อชีวิตที่สมาร์ทยิ่งขึ้นสามารถเปลี่ยนทีวีและซาวด์บาร์ของคุณให้เป็นศูนย์ควบคุมเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้าภายในบ้านได้ด้วย แอปพลิเคชัน LG ThinQ ใช้งานง่ายสั่งได้ด้วยเสียงทุกที่ทุกเวลา

LG SoundBar Eclair เล็กกะทัดรัด พลังเสียงสมจริง

LG SoundBar Eclair

ลำโพงซาวด์บาร์ LG ดีไซน์กะทัดรัดพลังเสียงสมจริง

แอลจี ซาวด์บาร์ QP5ซาวด์บาร์ที่เล็กกะทัดรัด เหมาะกับพื้นที่ใช้สอยจำกัด มาพร้อมเทคโนโลยี Dolby Atmos สุดยอดประสบการณ์เสียงดั่งโรงภาพยนตร์ เทคโนโลยี Meridian ระบบเสียงพัฒนาร่วมกับ MERIDIAN ประมวลผลสัญญาณดิจิทัลขั้นสูงมอบคุณภาพของเสียงแบบกว้าง
ระบบ AI Sound Pro ช่วยวิเคราะห์คอนเทนต์โดยอัตโนมัติเพื่อปรับตั้งค่าเสียงให้เหมาะกับคอนเทนต์ที่กำลังรับชม มาพร้อม Low Vibration Subwoofer ซับวูฟเฟอร์แบบสั่นสะเทือนต่ำ เพื่อการชมภาพยนตร์ยามค่ำคืนที่ไร้กังวล HDMI eARC รับ-ส่งสัญญาณเสียง 5.1 ch และ 7.1 ch โดยไม่มีการบีบอัดที่ทำให้สูญเสียคุณภาพเสียงจากต้นฉบับ

LG Home Theater ประสบการณ์เสียงขั้นสุด

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG

เต็มอิ่มกับประสบการณ์เสียงขั้นสุดด้วยชุดลำโพงโฮมเธียเตอร์ LG

ชุดโฮมเธียเตอร์ LGรุ่น LHD657M เต็มอิ่มกับประสบการณ์เสียงขั้นสุด รับชมคอนเทนต์บันเทิงได้อย่างเข้าถึงอารมณ์ ผ่านลำโพงหน้าซ้ายขวา 167 วัตต์ ลำโพงกลาง 167 วัตต์ ลำโพงรอบทิศทางซ้ายขวา 167 วัตต์ และซับวูฟเฟอร์ 167 วัตต์ Sound Power 1,000 วัตต์ 5.1 Ch ช่วยมอบพลังเสียงเหนือระดับ สามารถเล่นไฟล์ผ่านช่องต่อ USB ได้ รองรับการเชื่อมต่อบลูทูธ และ Full HD Up-scaling 1080p มีพอร์ตการเชื่อมต่อ HDMI Out & Simplink, Portable in เพื่อการใช้งานที่หลากหลายยิ่งขึ้น
ชุดเครื่องเสียงในบ้าน LG อุปกรณ์ความบันเทิงคุณภาพที่ช่วยเปลี่ยนบ้านของคุณให้กลายเป็นความบันเทิงแบบไร้ขีดจำกัด สำหรับท่านใดที่สนใจชุดเครื่องเสียง LG ไม่ว่าจะเป็น LG Sound Bar LG Home Theater รวมถึงเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG ประเภทอื่น ๆ สามารถสอบถามรายละเอียดข้อมูลได้ที่ ศูนย์ลูกค้าสัมพันธ์หมายเลขโทรศัพท์ 02-057-5757 ทุกวัน 08:00 – 18:00 น.

