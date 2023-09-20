About Cookies on This Site

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumidifier16 รุ่น MD16GQSA1.ATH ขนาด 16 ลิตร Dual Inverter Compressor

คุณสมบัติ

แกลเลอรี่่

สเปค

รีวิว

สนับสนุน

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumidifier16 รุ่น MD16GQSA1.ATH ขนาด 16 ลิตร Dual Inverter Compressor

MD16GQSA1

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG PuriCare Dehumidifier16 รุ่น MD16GQSA1.ATH ขนาด 16 ลิตร Dual Inverter Compressor

MD16GQSA1
บ้านน่าอยู่ด้วย Dual Inverter

บ้านน่าอยู่ด้วย Dual Inverter

เพราะเหตุใดต้องเป็นเครื่องลดความชื้น LG Dual Inverter?

1. คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter 2. IoT LG ThinQ™ 3. การออกแบบที่สะดวกต่อการใช้งาน.

HK_EN_Dehumidifier19_2018_Feature_01_2_LGPuriCare_D4

*เปรียบเทียบระหว่างผลิตภัณฑ์ของ LG (รุ่นLD136FGD0 และรุ่น LD156QSD0).

ทำไมต้องเป็น LG? คำตอบคือคอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter

คอมเพรสเซอร์เป็นตัวกำหนดประสิทธิภาพการทำงานและระดับเสียงของเครื่องลดความชื้น คอมเพรสเซอร์ระบบ Dual Inverter ของ LG ตอบโจทย์ทั้งในด้านการประหยัดพลังงาน ด้านประสิทธิภาพการทำงานที่เหนือระดับ ทั้งยังทำงานโดยมีเสียงรบกวนต่ำ และใช้งานได้ทนทานอีกด้วย.

ระบบควบคุมการทำงานอัจฉริยะ

เครื่องลดความชื้น LG DUAL Inverter สามารถปรับการทำงานได้ตามระดับความชื้นในอากาศโดยอัตโนมัติ ช่วยมอบความรู้สึกแห้งและสบายให้กับบ้านของคุณได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ.

ทรงประสิทธิภาพ

ทรงประสิทธิภาพ

ด้วยระบบการทำงานแบบ DUAL Inverter เครื่องลดความชื้น LG Dual Inverter จึงสามารถลดความชื้นในอากาศได้อย่างทรงประสิทธิภาพสูงสุดถึง 30 ลิตรต่อวัน ซึ่งเทียบได้กับปริมาณน้ำ 250 มิลลิลิตร หรือน้ำ 120 ขวด.

*ประสิทธิภาพในการลดความชื้น 30 ลิตรต่อวัน เฉพาะสินค้ารุ่น MD19GQGA1 เท่านั้น.

เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

ด้วยระดับเสียงขณะทำงานของเครื่องลดความชื้น LG DUAL Inverter ที่เบาเพียง 33 เดซิเบล คุณจึงสามารถนอนหลับสนิทได้ตลอดทั้งคืน.

*ผลการทดสอบภายในของ LG.

เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

รับประกันคอมเพรสเซอร์นานถึง 10 ปี.

ทำไมต้องเป็น LG? เพราะฉลาดกว่าด้วย LG ThinQ™

ทำไมต้องเป็น LG? เพราะฉลาดกว่าด้วย LG ThinQ™

ตรวจสอบและควบคุมเครื่องลดความชื้นของคุณได้อย่างง่ายดายทุกที่ทุกเวลาผ่านแอป LGThinQ™ พร้อมตรวจสอบระดับความชื้นในอากาศและข้อมูลอีกมากมายได้อย่างสะดวกทันใจ.

*รองรับระบบ Android และ IOS.

*เมนูบนหน้าจอใช้งานจริงอาจแตกต่างออกไปหลังการอัปเดต.

ทำไมต้องเป็น LG? เพราะการออกแบบที่สะดวกต่อการใช้งาน

ด้ามจับถนัดมือ

ล้อเลื่อนได้

ถังเก็บน้ำแบบใส

ด้ามจับถนัดมือ

ด้ามจับเครื่องลดความชื้นที่ถูกออกแบบมาให้จับได้สะดวก จึงง่ายต่อการเคลื่อนย้าย.

ล้อเลื่อนได้รอบทิศทาง

ล้อเลื่อนที่สามารถหมุนได้ 360° ช่วยให้เคลื่อนย้ายเครื่องลดความชื้นได้อย่างง่ายดาย.

ดีไซน์ถังน้ำแบบใส

ถังเก็บน้ำที่สามารถถอดได้ด้วยมือเดียว สะดวกต่อการใช้งาน พร้อมดีไซน์แบบบิวท์-อิน ป้องกันน้ำรั่วซึมและตัวถังใสที่ช่วยให้คุณเห็นระดับน้ำได้จากหลายมุมมอง.

แห้งเร็วทันใจด้วยอุปกรณ์เสริมสำหรับเป่ารองเท้าและตู้เสื้อผ้า

เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

Shoes Dry Y-Hose ช่วยกำจัดความชื้นในรองเท้าได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ ให้รองเท้าคู่โปรดของคุณแห้งเร็วทันใจ.

เสียงรบกวนต่ำ

Closet Dry T-Hose สามารถใส่สายเป่าเข้าไปในตู้เสื้อผ้าหรือลิ้นชัก ช่วยป้องกันเสื้อผ้าตัวโปรดของคุณจากความชื้นและกลิ่นอับได้เป็นอย่างดี.

Safe Dehumidification

ลดความชื้นในอากาศอย่างปลอดภัย

ด้วยองค์ประกอบเด่น 18 อย่าง ที่ช่วยให้คุณใช้งานได้อย่างสบายใจ.

ระบบฟอกอากาศนาโนไอออน

กำจัดแบคทีเรียที่เป็นอันตรายออกจากอากาศ

Auto Cleaning ระบบไล่ความชื้นอัตโนมัติ

เป่าลมกำจัดความชื้นภายในตัวเครื่องอัตโนมัติทุกครั้งที่ปิดการใช้งานเพื่อลดการสะสมของเชื้อราและกลิ่นอับ

 

การระบายน้ำอย่างต่อเนื่อง

การระบายน้ำอย่างต่อเนื่องโดยไม่ต้องคอยเทน้ำออก

สามารถต่อท่อระบายน้ำ

*ด้านหลังเครื่องลดความชื้นเพื่อระบายน้ำอย่างต่อเนื่อง

โดยไม่ต้องคอยเทน้ำออก﻿

*หมายเหตุ โดยสามารถหาซื้อท่อระบายน้ำได้จากร้านขายอุปกรณ์การช่างทั่วไปขนาด﻿ที่แนะนำ: ขนาด 3/8 นิ้ว (3หุน) หรือ 1/2 นิ้ว (4 หุน)

สรุป

พิมพ์

ขนาด

MD16GQSA1

สเปคทั้งหมด

อุปกรณ์เสริม

Continuous Drain Hose

ถังเก็บน้ำ / ท่อน้ำทิ้ง

คุณสมบัติ

Automatic Defrost System

มี

Automatic Shut-Off System

มี

Auto Dehumidifying

มี

Bucket Full Indicator

มี

Bucket Loading Direction

ด้านข้าง

Easy Roll Caster

มี

Fan Speed Adjust

สูง / ต่ำ

Fan Type

พัดลมแบบโพรงกระรอก

Ionizer

มี

Low Temperature Operation

5℃

Overheat Protection System

มี

Timer

1 ชั่วโมง – 8 ชั่วโมง

BASIC SPEC.

Bucket (Size / Full, L)

4

Color

สีขาว + (ด้ามจับ) สีเงิน

Compressor Type

Dual Inverter Compressor

Dehumidification(L/day)-26.7℃/RH60%

16

Dehumidification(L/day)-30℃/RH80%

28

Display(Method)

แตะ + LED

Energy Grade

Grade 1

Noise (High / Low, dB)

39/33

DIMENSION & WEIGHT

Dimensions_Net -WxHxD (mm)

382 x 715 x 296

Dimensions_Shipping -WxHxD (mm)

451 x 785 x 362

[EW01] Weight_Net (kg)

16.5

[EW02] Weight_Shipping (kg)

19.4

SMART FEATURES

[App] Remote Control

ไม่มี

[App] Scheduler

ตั้งเวลา เปิดปิด

Energy Consumption Report

มี

Smart Diagnosis

มี

ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

มี

รีวิวจากผู้ใช้สินค้า

