Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

มีการเล่นวิดีโอการเปิดบัตรเชิญวันเกิด LG.

มหกรรมลดครั้งยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปี!
19 ก.ค.นี้เป็นต้นไป

ลงทะเบียนตอนนี้ เพื่อรับสินค้าในราคาสุดพิเศษ

00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds
มหกรรมลดครั้งยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปี!<br>19 ก.ค.นี้เป็นต้นไป สมัครเลย
รูปภาพที่รวมคูปองต้อนรับ 10%, คูปองวันเกิด LG 3%, และคูปองจัดส่งฟรี

พิเศษสำหรับ LG Members เท่านั้น

รับเลย Welcome coupon ส่วนลด 10%, LG Birthday Exclusive ส่วนลด 3%,

และผ่อน 0% สูงสุด 18 เดือน พร้อมจัดส่งฟรี

พิเศษสำหรับ LG Members เท่านั้น เงื่อนไขการใช้บริการของ LGE พิเศษสำหรับ LG Members เท่านั้น นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว

พิเศษ! ส่วนลด 10% และลดเพิ่มอีก 3% สำหรับ LG Member เท่านั้น

*ส่วนลดเพิ่ม 3% สำหรับช่วง LG Birthday เท่านั้น
สมัครเลย

โปรโมชันพิเศษสำหรับคุณ

ให้คุณพบกับราคาที่ดีที่สุด

รูปภาพแสดงบัตรป็อปอัพที่มีข้อความ 'สูงสุด 60%' พร้อมวางเครื่องซักผ้าแบบตู้, ทีวี, ลำโพง, และแล็ปท็อปบนบัตร, และมีลูกโป่ง LG Birthday อยู่ข้างๆ บัตร

ส่วนลดพิเศษสูงสุด 60%

รูปภาพทีวีและเครื่องซักผ้าวางอยู่บนแท่นสินค้า โดยมีลูกโป่งวันเกิด LG และกล่องของขวัญรอบข้าง

ให้คุณซื้อสินค้าใหม่และสินค้าพิเศษเฉพาะที่ LG.com ในราคาที่ถูกลง

รูปภาพที่มีตู้เย็นและเครื่องซักผ้าแต่ละชิ้นอยู่ในกล่องของขวัญ โดยมีริบบิ้นที่เขียนว่า 'ฟรี' พันรอบเครื่องซักผ้า.

เพิ่มความสุขเป็นสองเท่ากับโปรซื้อ 1 ฟรี 1!

รูปภาพที่มีเครื่องฟอกอากาศและเครื่องปรับอากาศถูกบรรจุในกล่องเดียวกัน โดยมีคอนเฟตตี้กระจายอยู่รอบกล่อง.

ซื้อ 2 ชิ้นถูกกว่า : เซตจับคู่ 1+1 ที่คัดสรรมาเพื่อคุณ

ให้เราเตือนคุณเมื่อ LG Birthday มาถึง

เพียงคลิกปุ่ม "แจ้งเตือน" ด้านล่างและกรอกอีเมลของคุณ

แจ้งเตือน

รูปภาพแสดงว่า มีการลดราคาเครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า LG เริ่มต้นวันที่ 19

สมัคร LG Member วันนี้

รับสิทธิประโยชน์เพิ่มจากการเป็น LG Member ตั้งแต่ส่วนลดพิเศษไปจนถึงการบริการและการเป็นเจ้าของก่อนใคร

เข้าสู่ระบบ สมัครเลย

Welcome coupon

รับส่วนลด 10% และลดเพิ่มอีก 3% สำหรับช่วง LG Birthday เพียงลงทะเบียนที่ LG.com

ข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ

ส่วนลดพิเศษสูงสุด 60%

บริการจัดส่งและติดตั้งฟรี

สะดวกสบายกับบริการจัดส่งและติดตั้งฟรีโดยไม่มีขั้นต่ำ *บริการติดตั้งฟรีเฉพาะบางรุ่นเท่านั้น

*ข้อเสนอสุดพิเศษ เริ่ม 19 ก.ค. 67 ถึง 11 ส.ค. 67

*เงื่อนไขเป็นไปตามที่บริษัทฯกำหนด