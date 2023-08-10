About Cookies on This Site

TrueSteam™ Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™

D1484WF

D1484WF

TrueSteam™ Direct Drive Dishwasher with SmartRack™

TYPE

Capacity (Place Settings)

14

Panel Type

Semi

Colour

White

Freestanding / Built-in / Integrated

Freestanding

FEATURES

Fully Electronic Control

Yes

Soil Sensor

Yes

Drying Type

Air Mixing

Water Softener

Yes

Hidden Heater

Yes

Vario Washing System

Yes

Triple Filter System

Yes

Aqua-Stop (Optional)

Yes

RACK ASSY (OPTIONAL) WITH SMARTRACK™ SYSTEM

Rack-adjustable Upper Rack

One Touch Adj.

Upper Rack Handle

Yes

Lower Rack Handle

Yes

3rd Rack

Yes

Rack Colour

Metallic Grey

DISPLAY

Display Type

LED

Running Time Indicator

1:88

Salt Refill Indicator

Yes

Rinse Refill Indicator

Yes

Child-Lock Indicator

Yes

Error Message Indication/Alarm

Yes

PROGRAMMES

Steam Power

Yes

Steam Dual

Yes

Steam Care

Yes

Auto

Yes

Eco

Yes

Quick

Yes

Quick & Dry

Yes

ADDITIONAL SELECTION

Spray

Yes

Extra Hot

Yes

Rinse +

Yes

Half Load

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Delay Start (Hour)

Yes

DIMENSION (W X D X H)

Product

598 x 570 x 850

OTHER

Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)

A+++

Noise

38dB

Washing Energy Rating

A

Drying Energy Rating

A

Water Consumption (litres per cycle)

9

