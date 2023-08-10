We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
American Style Black Fridge Freezer, (Gross Capacity 601 Litres)
All Spec
-
Total
-
601
-
Total
-
540
-
Freezer
-
178
-
Refrigerator
-
362
-
Energy Class
-
A+
-
Energy Consumption (KWh/year)
-
463
-
Finishing [Colour]
-
Black
-
Digital Display (LED/LCD)
-
Numeric Touch White
-
Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Dispenser - Crushed Ice Function
-
Yes
-
External Filteration
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors(6) / Express Freezing
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
No Frost
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
5.5
-
Freezing Capacity (kg)
-
12
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
39
-
Linear Compressor
-
Yes
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Refrigent
-
R600a
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
-
Yes (3)
-
Door basket - Transparent
-
Yes (4)
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover - Tempered glass
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
One
-
Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Shelf
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
-
Yes
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
Yes
-
Wine Rack
-
Multi (Chrome)
-
Lamp
-
LED (1)
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Automatic
-
Door basket
-
Transparent (3)
-
Shelf
-
Tempered Glass(4)
-
Door Mounted Ice Maker - Xtra Space
-
Yes
-
Drawers - Transparent
-
Yes (2)
-
Metallic Decoration
-
Shelf, Drawer
-
Net / Packing
-
111 / 121
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
894 x 1756 x 723
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )
-
965 x 1756 x 776
What people are saying
