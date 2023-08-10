About Cookies on This Site

GSL545WBQV

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

601

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

540

Freezer

178

Refrigerator

362

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Class

A+

Energy Consumption (KWh/year)

463

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Black

Digital Display (LED/LCD)

Numeric Touch White

Water Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser

Yes

Ice Dispenser - Crushed Ice Function

Yes

External Filteration

Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(6) / Express Freezing

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

5.5

Freezing Capacity (kg)

12

Sound Power (dB)

39

Linear Compressor

Yes

Climate Class

SN-T

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (1)

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (3)

Door basket - Transparent

Yes (4)

Door basket - Dairy Corner

Yes

Veg Box Cover - Tempered glass

Yes

Vegetable Box

One

Vegetable Box - Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes

Fresh 0 Zone

Yes

Wine Rack

Multi (Chrome)

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED (1)

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Ice Maker

Automatic

Door basket

Transparent (3)

Shelf

Tempered Glass(4)

Door Mounted Ice Maker - Xtra Space

Yes

Drawers - Transparent

Yes (2)

Metallic Decoration

Shelf, Drawer

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

111 / 121

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

894 x 1756 x 723

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

965 x 1756 x 776

