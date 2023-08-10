About Cookies on This Site

Combination Fridge Freezer with Built-In Water Dispenser in Black (Gross capacity 315 Litres)

Specs

Reviews

Support

Combination Fridge Freezer with Built-In Water Dispenser in Black (Gross capacity 315 Litres)

GB3133WBGK

Combination Fridge Freezer with Built-In Water Dispenser in Black (Gross capacity 315 Litres)

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

315

Lifestyle

Compact Space

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

296

Freezer

86

Refrigerator

210

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Consumption (kWh)

367

Energy Saving Rating

A

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Black

GENERAL FEATURES

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

Yes (3)

Bio Shield (Gasket)

Yes

Freezing Capicity (kg)

6

Sound Power (dB)

42

Star Rating

4 Star

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

LED Lighting

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Door Basket

Transparent^~3 Baskets

Diary Corner

Yes^~2 Diary Corner

Veg Box Cover T/V - Moist Balance Crisper (Plastic)

Yes^~1 Cover

Vegetable Box

One

INTERIOR FREEZER COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

No

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

77 / 86

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1896 x 656

