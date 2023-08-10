We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Frireedge Fzer in Black and Brushed Steel with Water Dispenser and LG's Linear Compressor.
All Spec
-
Total
-
373
-
Lifestyle
-
Compact Space
-
Total
-
339
-
Freezer
-
115
-
Refrigerator
-
224
-
Energy Consumption (kWh)
-
260
-
Energy Saving Rating
-
A+
-
Finishing [Colour]
-
Black & Brushed Steel
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
Total No Frost
-
Bio Shield (Gasket)
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors(4) / Express Freezing
-
Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)
-
12
-
Freezing Capicity (kg)
-
16
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
41
-
Star Rating
-
4 Star
-
Lamp
-
Dual Tower LED
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
-
Yes (2)
-
Door Basket
-
Transparent (1+1 half)
-
Diary Corner
-
Yes
-
Egg tray
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover T/V - Plastic
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
One(with Divider)
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
-
Yes
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker
-
Twist Ice Tray
-
Metallic Decoration
-
Drawer - (h/stamping)
-
Net / Packing
-
84 / 91
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
595 x 1850 x 671
