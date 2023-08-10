We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
8kg Tumble Dryer with Heat Pump Technology
All Spec
-
Colour/Finish
-
White
-
Door Type
-
Condensing Type
-
Weight (Kg)
-
8
-
Display
-
Big LED
-
Door
-
Black Tint Cover
-
Auto Cleaning System
-
Yes
-
Automatic Tumble Dryer
-
Yes
-
Power Consumption Left-on Mode
-
0.4W
-
Duration Left-on Mode
-
10 min
-
Condensation Efficiency Class
-
A
-
Weighted Condensation Efficiency
-
93
-
Full Load Condensation
-
92
-
Half Load Condensation
-
93
-
Noise Level (dBA)
-
65 dB
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A+++ to D scale)
-
A++
-
Energy Consumption
-
230kWh / year
-
Main Course
-
Cotton, Mixed Fabrics, Easy Care, Bulky Item, Jeans
-
Special
-
Sports Wear, Quick Dry, Delicate, Wool, Skin care, Refresh
-
Timed Drying
-
Rack Dry, Cool Air, Warm
-
Additional Function
-
Time Delay, Favourite, Anti Crease, Drum Light
-
End Beep
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Insert Filter
-
Yes
-
Drum Light
-
Yes
-
Remain Time / Drying Step
-
Yes
-
Empty Water Notice
-
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
More Time
-
Yes
-
Less Time
-
Yes
-
Spin Speed
-
High, Normal
-
Damp Dry Beep
-
Yes
-
Hand Iron
-
Yes
-
Buzzer
-
3 level
-
Iron
-
Yes
-
Light
-
Yes
-
Cupboard
-
Yes
-
Very
-
Yes
-
Extra
-
Yes
-
TP
-
Yes
-
Thermal Fuse
-
Yes
-
Thermostat
-
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor (Thermistor)
-
Yes(2EA)
-
Moisture Sensor
-
Yes
-
Door Opening Sensor
-
Yes
-
Water Sensor
-
Yes
-
Filter Sensor
-
Yes
-
Product (W x D x H)
-
600 x 640 x 850
-
Weight (Kg)
-
55
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
