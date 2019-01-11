LG CES Highlights | LG EXPERIENCE

CES 2019 is back, and as ever, LG gave visitors an exciting look at the future.

The anticipated line up included everything from jaw-dropping 8K OLED TVs to a beer brewing machine (seriously!).

The products were so spectacular that LG won more than 140 CES-related awards. Publications like TechRadar, Engadget, Reviewed.com and many others honored the stunning and innovative technology. Their futuristic Rollable TV in particular won a staggering 71 awards, even scooping Engadget’s Best of CES 2019 winner. Here’s what turned heads at the annual tech display.

