LG OLED™ TV - Unrivaled Technology, Unsurpassed Beauty | LG EXPERIENCE

So what is the difference between LED TVs and LG OLED? The two main components of an LED TV are the panel and the backlight. LED backlights are placed behind the LCD (liquid crystal display) which then illuminates the screen to make the generated image visible.

That is why a bright image against a dark or black background, can look foggy due to the light bleeding through. Because there is a lighting element behind a panel and no local dimming, true black and infinite contrast would never be possible on such a TV.

However, the unbelievable technology of the LG OLED TV has made this breakthrough possible.

The LG OLED (organic light-emitting diode) is a fundamentally different technology. The panels of OLED simultaneously generate and illuminates the picture on its own. Millions of individual pixels can independently turn on and off without a panel to create infinite contrast that produces the perfect black. This, in turn, bolsters accurate and perfect colours that projects life-like images.

With access to such stunning picture quality, at home why deal with the hassle and costliness of going to a theatre? Want the outstanding cinematic experience of watching a blockbuster? Create a cinema in the comfort of your own living room with an LG OLED TV.