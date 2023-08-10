About Cookies on This Site

LG Optimus L3 II AVAILABLE IN INDIGO BLACK, TITAN SILVER AND WHITE

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Optimus L3 II AVAILABLE IN INDIGO BLACK, TITAN SILVER AND WHITE

E430

LG Optimus L3 II AVAILABLE IN INDIGO BLACK, TITAN SILVER AND WHITE

BASIC SPECIFICATION

Type

Bar phone

RF Band

2G Network: GSM 850/900/1800/1900, 3G Network: Dual (900/2100, 850/2100) (850.1900, 900/1900), HSDPA 7.2Mbps

OPERATING SYSTEM

Android 4.1 (Jelly Bean)

CHIPSET

MSM7225A-AB 1GHz Single Core

Battery, Max (mAh)

1.540mAh (typ.)

DISPLAY

Size (inch)

3.2 inches

Resolution

QVGA (320 x 240)

ADVANCED FEATURES

QuickMemo™

Yes

FM Radio

Yes

Camera

Yes

Camera Resolution (MP)

3

A-GPS Navigation

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

Bluetooth Version

3.0

