LG IPS Monitor MP55

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG IPS Monitor MP55

24MP55HQ

LG IPS Monitor MP55

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

23.8

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (cd/m2)

250

Contrast Ratio

5000000:1

Response Time (ms)

5

Viewing Angle (°)

178 / 178

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.2745 x 0.2745

Colour Gamut

72%

Surface Treatment

Hard Coating(3H)

INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Headphone Out

Yes

FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

RTC

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Dual Smart Solution (Dual web, Dual Display, Smart Resolution )

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

COLOUR

Front Colour

Black high glossy

B/Cover Colour

Black Texture

Stand Colour

Black high glossy + texture

Base

Black high glossy + texture

Colour

Black Texture

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt(Angle)

Yes: -3º (front) ~ 20º(rear)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TCO6.0

Yes

UL(cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

EPA

Yes

POWER

Type / Input

Adaptor / 100~240V

Normal On(EPA6.0)

22W

Consumption Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)

0.3W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

567 x 188 x 448

Set (without Stand)

556 x 62 x 344

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

3.3

Set without Stand (Kg)

3

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Option

D-Sub

Option

HDMI

Option

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24MP55HQ-P)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

