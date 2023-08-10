About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
31.5'' LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

31.5'' LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
32GN600-B

31.5'' LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

front view
UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor
Lg Ultragear Monitor as The Powerful Gear for Your Gaming

Be the Game Changer

LG UltraGear™, supremely powerful gear, boosts your chances of victory.

Speed

165Hz | 1ms MBR

Picture Quality

31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440)
HDR10 & sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Tech

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.

Smooth Motion for Gaming with 165Hz Refresh Rate in Comparison to 60Hz Refresh Rate

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of 60Hz Refresh Rate (left image) and 165Hz Refresh Rate.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1Ms Mbr
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1m MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync) / Flicker Safe
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

The Gaming Scene in Rich Colors and Contrast on The Monitor Supporting Hdr10 With Srgb 95% (Typ.)
HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.)

Feel Actual Combat with True Colors

This monitor supports HDR10 with sRGB 95% (Typ.) enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, it can help gamers to see dramatic colors the game developers intended.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually minimizes screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Stylish Design

Be Sleek, Chic and Immersive

Enhance your gaming experience with eye-catching design, and virtually borderless design. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.

Monitor in Stylish, and Virtually Borderless Design with Tilt Adjustable Stand

A comparison of two gaming scenes between conventional mode, and Dynamic Action Sync mode with the minimized the input lag
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moments in real-time.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes between Conventional Mode, and Black Stabilizer Mode Offering Better Visibility in The Identical Scene
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
A Comparison of Two Gaming Scenes Between Conventional Mode and Crosshair Mode Which Helps For Better Aiming
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*Above images positioned on the left side illustrate the conventional mode that the feature is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Print

Key Spec

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Panel Type

VA

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Curvature

NO

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

All Spec

FEATURES

VESA DisplayHDR™

NO

Advanced True Wide Pol.

NO

Flicker Safe

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium

Auto Brightness

NO

Auto Input Switch

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Camera

NO

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Color Weakness

NO

Crosshair

YES

Dolby Vision™

NO

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

FPS Counter

NO

HDR 10

YES

HDR Effect

YES

HW Calibration

NO

Mic

NO

Mini-LED Technology

NO

Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

NO

NVIDIA G-Sync™

NO

OverClocking

NO

PBP

NO

PIP

NO

Reader Mode

YES

RGB LED Lighting

NO

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Super Resolution+

NO

User Defined Key

NO

VRR

NO

DISPLAY

Color Gamut (Typ.)

sRGB 95% (CIE1931)

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

16.7M

Color Gamut (Min.)

sRGB 90% (CIE1931)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

1800:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

3000:1

Curvature

NO

Panel Type

VA

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.2724 x 0.2724

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

165

Resolution

2560 x 1440

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Size [cm]

80

Size [Inch]

31.5

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

POWER

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

AC Input

100~240V (50/60Hz)

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Energy Star)

N/A

Power Consumption (Max.)

63W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

60W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

CONNECTIVITY

DP Version

1.4

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

N/A

Audio In

NO

Built-in KVM

NO

Daisy Chain

NO

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

DVI-D

NO

DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)

N/A

D-Sub

NO

D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

LAN (RJ-45)

NO

Line out

NO

Mic In

NO

SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

NO

Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C

NO

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

NO

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

N/A

USB-C (Power Delivery)

N/A

USB Downstream Port

NO

USB Upstream Port

NO

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

NO

LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

NO

LG UltraGear™ Control Center

NO

LG UltraGear™ Studio

NO

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

INFO

Product name

UltraGear

Year

2020

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100

SOUND

Bluetooth Conectivity

NO

DTS HP:X

NO

Maxx Audio

NO

Rich Bass

NO

Speaker

NO

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

DVI-D

NO

D-Sub

NO

HDMI

NO

Remote Controller

NO

Thunderbolt

NO

USB A to B

NO

USB-C

NO

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

793 x 149 x 516

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 428 x 77.5

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

714.7 x 515.1 x 224.8

Weight in Shipping [kg]

8.2

Weight without Stand [kg]

5.2

Weight with Stand [kg]

5.9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32GN600-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32GN600-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32GN600-BY)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32GN600-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32GN600-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32GN600-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32GN600-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(32GN600-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

front view

32GN600-B

31.5'' LG UltraGear™ Gaming Monitor

UK EU
Product Information Sheet