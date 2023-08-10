About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG IPS Personal TV MT55S

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG IPS Personal TV MT55S

27MT55S

LG IPS Personal TV MT55S

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Screen size (inches)

27

Panel Type

IPS

Resolution

1920 x 1080

VIDEO

Triple XD Engine

Yes

Resolution Upscaler (Plus/Basic)

Yes (Basic)

INPUT/OUTPUT

RF In

Yes

HDMI

Yes(2EA)

Composite

Yes

SCART

Yes

USB

3

Headphone Out

Yes

Audio Inputs

PC Audio In

LAN

1

AUDIO

Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

Yes

Audio Decoder for DTV

Dolby MS10

DTS Decoder

Yes

Built-in Speaker

Yes – 2x5W

Sound

Virtual Surround plus

Sound Optimizer

Normal, Wall-Mount Type, Stand Type

Speaker bar Mode

Ready

FEATURES

Key Lock

Yes

CI Slot

Yes

SPECIAL FEATURES

Motion Eye Care

Yes

EPG (SI - 8 days)

Yes

Input Labeling

Yes

SMART TV

Home Dashboard 3.0

Yes

App Store

Yes

Premium CP

Yes

MVPD

Yes

Full Web Browser

Yes

Social Center

Yes

Search & Recommendation

Yes

3D Effect Game

Yes

SMART SHARE

Media Share - Outdoor Access (WoL)

Ready

Media Share - Remote App

Yes

Media Share - Network File Browser

Yes

Screen Share - MHL

Yes

Screen Share - WiFi Display

Yes

Screen Share - WiDi

Yes

Screen Share - DLNA (By Mobile Smart Share App)

Yes

NETWORK

Wi-Fi B/in / Wi-Fi Ready

Yes (B/in)

WiFi Direct

Yes

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Yes

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)& VESA MOUNTING

TUV-Type

Yes

CE

Yes

POWER

Type / Input

100~240V

Stand-by Mode

0.5W

WEIGHT(KG)

Set with Stand (Kg)

5.3

Set without Stand (Kg)

4.7

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

Others

Adaptor

Remote Controller

Yes

ECO

ErP Class

Class A

On Power Consumption (IEC62087 Edition 2) (W)

29.0

Stand By (W)

0.30

Luminance Ratio (%)

84

Mercury Content (mg)

0.0

Presence of Lead

Yes - This Monitor TV contains leads only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27MT55S-PZ)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 