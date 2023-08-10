We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)
All Spec
-
Size (Inch / cm)
-
23.8
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Colour Gamut (CIE1931)
-
NTSC 72%
-
Colour Depth (Num of Colours)
-
10bit (8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
-
0.1369 x 0.1369
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
-
Typical 250nits, Min 200nits
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
-
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
-
Mega, On/Off
-
Response Time_(on/off)
-
-
-
(GTG)
-
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
(CR≥5)
-
-
-
Surface Treatment
-
Anti-Glare 3H
-
HDMI
-
Yes x2 (ver 2.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
Yes (x1, ver 1.2)
-
Jack Location (Signal Input)
-
Rear
-
Headphone Out
-
Yes
-
Jack Location (Audio Output)
-
Rear
-
Speaker
-
NO
-
Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On (typ.)
-
35W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)
-
0.5W
-
DC Off (Max)
-
0.3W
-
Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)
-
G
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
-
30kHz ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
-
56Hz ~ 61Hz
-
Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)
-
40~60Hz
-
PC (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
PC (DP)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
-
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (Ver 2.0)
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
-
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
-
Joystick
-
LED Colour (On mode)
-
White
-
LED Colour (Power save mode)
-
White Blinking
-
[ Key Location ]
-
Front
-
Country
-
English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean
-
Number of Language
-
17
-
DDC/CI
-
Yes
-
HDCP
-
Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
-
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
-
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
-
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
-
Yes
-
Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
On Screen Control (OSC)
-
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
-
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
-
Yes
-
DAS Mode
-
Yes
-
Freesync
-
Yes
-
Dual controller
-
Yes
-
Front
-
High glossy(Front face) + texture(side face)
-
B/Cover
-
Matt Black
-
Stand
-
Glossy Black
-
Base
-
Glossy Black
-
Base Detchable
-
Yes
-
Tilt (Angle)
-
Yes (-2~20)
-
Set (with Stand)
-
553.7 x 202.2 x 420.5
-
Set (without Stand)
-
553.7 x 60.8 x 333
-
Box
-
627 x 405 x 139
-
Set (with Stand)
-
4
-
Set (without Stand)
-
3.4
-
Box
-
5.4
-
Wall Mount size (mm)
-
100 x 100
-
TCO7.0
-
Yes
-
UL (cUL)
-
Yes
-
TUV-Type
-
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold
-
Yes
-
CB
-
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
-
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
-
Yes
-
KC
-
Yes
-
VCCI
-
Yes
-
Erp
-
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
-
Yes
-
Windows 10
-
Yes
-
Power Cord
-
Yes
-
DP to DP
-
Yes
-
stand body, base
-
Yes
-
Screw cover with user screw
-
Yes
-
Cable holder
-
Yes
-
HDMI
-
Yes
-
Easy Setup Guide
-
Yes
-
Guides on Using Product Functions
-
Yes
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
-
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
-
Yes (On Screen Control, Dual Controller)
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
