About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)
UK EU
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

24" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
24UD58-B

24" 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (24" Diagonal)

Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

23.8

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1931)

NTSC 72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

10bit (8bit + A-FRC)

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.1369 x 0.1369

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Brightness

Typical 250nits, Min 200nits

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ)

(DFC)

Mega, On/Off

Response Time_(on/off)

-

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178 (CR≥10)

(CR≥5)

-

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

HDMI

Yes x2 (ver 2.0)

DisplayPort

Yes (x1, ver 1.2)

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Rear

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Rear

SOUND

Speaker

NO

POWER

Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Normal On (typ.)

35W

Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

G

FREQUENCY

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30kHz ~ 135kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 61Hz

Display Port (FreeSync V-Frequency Range)

40~60Hz

RESOLUTION

PC (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

PC (DP)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

Video (HDMI)

3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz (Ver 2.0)

CONTROL KEY

Key Number (Power Key Included)

1 Joystick

Key Type

Joystick

LED Colour (On mode)

White

LED Colour (Power save mode)

White Blinking

[ Key Location ]

Front

OSD

Country

English, German, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Japanese, Korean

Number of Language

17

SPECIAL FEATURES

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes (2.2)

Reader Mode

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Factory Calibrated

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

On Screen Control (OSC)

Yes

SUPER+Resolution

Yes

Black Equalizer

Yes

DAS Mode

Yes

Freesync

Yes

Dual controller

Yes

COLOUR

Front

High glossy(Front face) + texture(side face)

B/Cover

Matt Black

Stand

Glossy Black

Base

Glossy Black

STAND

Base Detchable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

Yes (-2~20)

DIMENSIONS - WXDXH(MM)

Set (with Stand)

553.7 x 202.2 x 420.5

Set (without Stand)

553.7 x 60.8 x 333

Box

627 x 405 x 139

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

4

Set (without Stand)

3.4

Box

5.4

WALL MOUNT

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

STANDARD

TCO7.0

Yes

UL (cUL)

Yes

TUV-Type

Yes

EPEAT Gold

Yes

CB

Yes

FCC-B, CE

Yes

CCC, BSMI

Yes

KC

Yes

VCCI

Yes

Erp

Yes

ROHS, REACH

Yes

Windows 10

Yes

ACCESSORY

Power Cord

Yes

DP to DP

Yes

stand body, base

Yes

Screw cover with user screw

Yes

Cable holder

Yes

HDMI

Yes

Easy Setup Guide

Yes

Guides on Using Product Functions

Yes

Calibration Report (Paper)

Yes

S/W Install CD

Yes (On Screen Control, Dual Controller)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(24UD58-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24UD58-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24UD58-BA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (24UD58-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(24UD58-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 