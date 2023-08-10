About Cookies on This Site

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor
38WN95CP-W

38" UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor

MNT-38WN95CP-W-01-1-LG-UltraWide-Monitor-D

See More Create Better

38" UltraWide™ QHD+

More Space for Multi-Tasking

 

The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) resolution has three times the pixel space of 16:9 Full HD, allowing more information to be processed at a glance, helping you to be more productive.

21:9 QHD+ : Comparison of aspect ratios between 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD+ Resolution : 3840x1600 resolution Aspect ratios : 21:9

Nano IPS Display product image : Expressing richer colors at any angle
Nano IPS Display

A New Level of Colour Performance

Nano IPS display delicately expresses richer colour at any angle.

*The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.

98% of DCI-P3 color gamut covers 35% wider color spectrum than sRGB.

Colour Range with DCI-P3 98%

The monitor supports a wide colour spectrum, 98% of DCI-P3 colour gamut and 135% of sRGB, which is ideal for image re-touching and accurately expressing the colour of digital contents.
Light wavelengths comparison between Nano IPS and Conventional. In comparison to conventional VA models, Nano IPS models don’t have as deep black shades; in fact, they are grayish in comparison.

Delicate Colour Expression

Nanometer-sized particles on the screen’s LED absorb excess light wavelengths, realizing richer colour expression that accurately reproduces all content, from actual images and videos to CG.
VESA DisplayHDR™ 600

Clearer and Brighter HDR

 

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images*.

An image of SDR VS. HDR (LOGO image) VESA CERTIFIED I DisplayHDR™ 600

*This image shown may vary from actual image.

Thunderbolt™ 3

Powerful and Versatile

 

Thunderbolt™ 3 with USB Type-C can provide excellent productivity and efficiency. It's a perfect match with the latest laptops with USB Type-C. Charge your laptop with 94W power delivery while your display is connected.

Display Connection | 94W Charging | Data Transmission (LOGO image) THUNDERBOLT™

NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible

G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA

 

38WN95CP is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

G-SYNC® Compatible monitor minimizes screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.

Clear gaming image with seamless, fluid movement when AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology is on, while screen stuttering and tearing occur when AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology is off.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement throughout hi-res, fast-paced games. AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro virtually eliminates screen tearing and stuttering.
IPS 1ms & 144Hz Refresh Rate

Smoother, Seamless Gaming

 

With IPS 1ms and 144Hz refresh rate, objects are rendered clearly for smoother videoplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. You can get sufficient quality for work, and the competitive edge for gaming.

(Message_on_the_gaming_screen_image)_RACE_45_24_/_POS_1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms

Built-in Stereo Speaker : Rich Bass Sound
Built-in Stereo Speaker

Rich Bass Sound

38WN95CP boasts 2 x 5W built-in stereo speakers. It can cover a small editing room or private room without using external speakers, with Rich Bass supported.
Control with a Few Clicks3
OnScreen Control

Control with a Few Clicks

You can customise the workspace by splitting the display or adjusting basic monitor options with just a few mouse clicks.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.

Flicker Safe
Flicker Safe & Reader Mode

Care for Eyes

Flicker Safe reduces invisible flickering on the screen and provides a more comfortable working environment for your eyes with Reader Mode, which creates a screen with a colour temperature similar to that of paper.

*Images simulated.

Ambient Light Sensor Image
Ambient Light Sensor

Automatic Brightness Control

The sensor reacts to light, making the screen brighter in bright areas and darker in the dark for you to work in the optimal display environment.
Ergonomic Design

Easy and Ergonomic

 

Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.

Ergonomic_Design___One_Click_Stand__l___Tilt_/ Height l Swivel

Key Spec

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

21:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Curvature

2300R

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

All Spec

FEATURES

VESA DisplayHDR™

DisplayHDR™ 600

HDR Effect

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

AMD FreeSync™

FreeSync Premium Pro

Auto Brightness

YES

Black Stabilizer

YES

Color Calibrated in Factory

YES

Dynamic Action Sync

YES

HDR 10

YES

Nano IPS™ Technology

YES

NVIDIA G-Sync™

G-SYNC Compatible

Reader Mode

YES

Super Resolution+

YES

INFO

Product name

UltraWide

Year

2020

SOUND

Speaker

5W x 2

Rich Bass

YES

CONNECTIVITY

DP Version

1.4

USB Downstream Port

YES(2ea/ver3.0)

DisplayPort

YES(1ea)

HDMI

YES(2ea)

Headphone out

3-pole (Sound Only)

Thunderbolt

YES(1ea)

Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

YES

Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

94W

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel

POWER

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.3W

Power Consumption (Typ.)

80W

Type

External Power(Adapter)

SW APPLICATION

Dual Controller

YES

OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

YES

ACCESSORY

Display Port

YES

DISPLAY

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Curvature

2300R

Panel Type

IPS

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

144

Resolution

3840 x 1600

Response Time

1ms (GtG at Faster)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Aspect Ratio

21:9

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(38WN95CP-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(38WN95CP-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(38WN95CP-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (38WN95CP-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

