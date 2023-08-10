We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
38" UltraWide™ QHD+ Nano IPS Curved Monitor
More Space for Multi-Tasking
The UltraWide™ QHD+ (3840x1600) resolution has three times the pixel space of 16:9 Full HD, allowing more information to be processed at a glance, helping you to be more productive.
21:9 QHD+ : Comparison of aspect ratios between 16:9 FHD, 21:9 FHD, 16:9 QHD, 21:9 QHD and 21:9 QHD+ Resolution : 3840x1600 resolution Aspect ratios : 21:9
*The product images in the video are for illustrational purpose only and might differ from the real product.
Clearer and Brighter HDR
The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 600 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images*.
An image of SDR VS. HDR (LOGO image) VESA CERTIFIED I DisplayHDR™ 600
*This image shown may vary from actual image.
Powerful and Versatile
Thunderbolt™ 3 with USB Type-C can provide excellent productivity and efficiency. It's a perfect match with the latest laptops with USB Type-C. Charge your laptop with 94W power delivery while your display is connected.
Display Connection | 94W Charging | Data Transmission (LOGO image) THUNDERBOLT™
G-SYNC® Compatible Validated by NVIDIA
38WN95CP is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, minimizing screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
G-SYNC® Compatible monitor minimizes screen tearing and stutter for a smoother, faster gaming experience.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible.
Smoother, Seamless Gaming
With IPS 1ms and 144Hz refresh rate, objects are rendered clearly for smoother videoplay and an almost surreal visual fluidity. You can get sufficient quality for work, and the competitive edge for gaming.
(Message_on_the_gaming_screen_image)_RACE_45_24_/_POS_1/8 Conventional image VS. IPS 1ms
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
*Images simulated.
Easy and Ergonomic
Height, tilt, and swivel adjustment stand helps you to customise the desk setup to create a more personal, comfortable workstation.
Ergonomic_Design___One_Click_Stand__l___Tilt_/ Height l Swivel
Key Spec
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
-
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
-
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
-
G-SYNC Compatible
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
Product name
-
UltraWide
-
Year
-
2020
-
Speaker
-
5W x 2
-
Rich Bass
-
YES
-
DP Version
-
1.4
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
DisplayPort
-
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Thunderbolt
-
YES(1ea)
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
-
94W
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
80W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Dual Controller
-
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
Display Port
-
YES
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Curvature
-
2300R
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
144
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 1600
-
Response Time
-
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Aspect Ratio
-
21:9
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.