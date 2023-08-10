About Cookies on This Site

MUSIC flow HS6 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Soundbar

Specs

Reviews

Support

MUSIC flow HS6 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Soundbar

LAS650M

MUSIC flow HS6 Smart Hi-Fi Audio Wireless Multi-room Soundbar

Print

All Spec

DIMENSIONS

Main (W x H x D / mm)

1020 X 42 X 82

Subwoofer (W x H x D / mm)

178 x 378 x 437

Subwoofer (Net Weight (Kg)

9.0

AMPLIFIER

Channel

4.1 CH

Total Power Output

320 W

└ Front

40W x 2

└ Surround

40W x 2

└ Subwoofer

160W (Wireless)

CONNECTIVITY

Wired

Yes

Wi-Fi Built-In

Yes

Multriroom Solution(Mesh network)

Yes

Multiroom Solution (DLNA)

Yes

Bluetooth

Yes

INPUT & OUTPUT

Audio Input

Portable In (3.5Ø)

Bluetooth

ver. 4.0

Optical

Yes

USB

Yes

HDMI

Output (1), Input (1)

AUDIO SOUND MODE

Sound Effect (Toggle)

Standard (By pass), CINEMA (Movie), MUSIC (Natural)

24bit/192KHz Sampling

Yes

Surround Mode

Yes

Party Mode

One-source Multi-speaker, Multi-source Multi-speaker, TV & Externer Player Sound to Multi-speaker

Auto Volume Leveler

Yes

Dynamic Loundness

Yes

Dynamic Range Control (On/Off)

Yes

POWER

Type

Adaptor (25V 2A)

Power Consumption

30W

SPEAKER

Front SPL

82 dB

└ Front Woofer Unit

25 x 72 (Track)

└ Front Impedance

8 Ω

ACCESSORIES

Manual

Yes

Remote Control Unit

Yes

Batteries

Yes

Warranty Card

Yes

Wall Mount Bracket

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(LAS650M)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

