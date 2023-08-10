We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
4.1 ch High Res Audio Sound Bar
All Spec
-
Main (W x H x D / MM)
-
891.0 x 57.5 x 87.8
-
Subwoofer (W x H x D / MM)
-
171.0 x 393.0 x 248.5
-
Wireless Box (W x H x D / MM)
-
60 x 220 x175
-
Rear Speaker (W x H x D / MM)
-
88 x 122 x 81
-
Carton Size (W x H x D / MM)
-
946 x 373 x 223
-
Carton Type
-
Offset
-
Main (Net Weight / Kg)
-
2.35
-
Wireless Box (Net Weight / Kg)
-
0.97
-
Rear Speaker (Net Weight / Kg)
-
1.74
-
Subwoofer - Net Weight (Kg)
-
5.3
-
Gross Weight (Kg)
-
12.5
-
Built-in Foot (H) MM
-
2
-
Material - Mainset - Front
-
Mold
-
Material - Mainset - Top/Bottom
-
Mold / Mold
-
Material - Wireless Box brFront
-
Mold
-
Material - Wireless Box br Top/Bottom
-
Mold
-
Material - Rear Speaker br Front
-
Mold
-
Material - Rear Speaker br Top/Bottom
-
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Front
-
Mold
-
Material - Subwoofer - Body
-
Mold
-
Container Quantity - 20ft
-
359
-
Container Quantity - 40ft
-
743
-
Container Quantity - 40ft (HC)
-
867
-
Matching TV Sizebr ('18 New Designed LG TV)
-
Over 40 inch
-
Channel
-
4.1ch
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Total
-
480W
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Front
-
80W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Rear
-
60W x 2
-
Output Power (THD 10%) - Subwoofer
-
200W(Wireless)
-
Audio DAC - 96kHz/24bit
-
Yes
-
Main - SPL
-
82dB
-
Main - System
-
Closed
-
Main - Tweeter Unit - Front Only
-
20mm AL Dome
-
Main - Woofer Unit
-
40x100mm/4ohm
-
Main - Impedance
-
4ohm
-
Rear - SPL
-
82dB
-
Rear - System
-
Closed
-
Rear - Woofer Unit
-
2.5 inch paper (BK)
-
Rear - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
Subwoofer - SPL
-
85dB
-
Subwoofer - System
-
Bass Reflex
-
Subwoofer - Woofer Unit
-
6 inch
-
Subwoofer - Impedance
-
3ohm
-
General - Audio Input - Portable In (3.5Ø)
-
Yes
-
General - Optical
-
Yes(1)
-
General - HDMI 1.4 (HDCP 1.4) - In / Out
-
Yes(1) / Yes(1)
-
General - USB
-
Yes
-
Wireless - Bluetooth 4.0
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
Dot LED
-
LED Indicator Colour
-
Red (Stand By) + White (5)
-
Hi-Res Audio - Sampling - 24bit/96kHz
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - ASCbr (Adaptive Sound Control : Default)
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Standard
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Bass Blast
-
Yes
-
Sound Effect - Movie / DTS Virtual X
-
No / Yes
-
Tone control - User EQ
-
Yes
-
Night Mode - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Auto Sound Engine - Default
-
Yes
-
SFX - Default
-
Yes
-
Dynamic Range Control - On/Off
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone & Tablet Remote App - iOS / Android OS
-
No / Yes
-
Smart Phone App - Update manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
-
Smart Phone File Playback
-
Yes
-
Control with your TV Remote - Vol + , - , Mute
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes
-
Sound Sync - Optical
-
Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Bluetooth (LG TV)
-
Yes/Yes
-
Automatic Power On/Off - Optical
-
Yes/Yes
-
SIMPLINK
-
Yes
-
Audio Return Channel (ARC)
-
Yes
-
Woofer Level - -15 ~ +6dB
-
Yes
-
Mute
-
Yes
-
Auto Dimmer
-
Yes
-
USB Host
-
Yes
-
Demo Music x 1
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth Stand-By
-
Yes
-
Wireless Rear Speaker Ready - 1:1 Rx module Type (Wireless Kit for rear)
-
Yes
-
LPCM
-
Yes
-
Dolby Digital
-
Yes
-
DTS Digital Surround
-
Yes
-
DTS Virtual X
-
Yes
-
FLAC - Up to 192kHz
-
Yes
-
OGG - Up to 48kHz
-
Yes
-
WAV
-
Yes
-
MP3
-
Yes
-
WMA
-
Yes
-
AAC / AAC+
-
Bluetooth
-
Main - Type
-
Adaptor (25V, 1.52A)
-
Main - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Main - Power Consumption
-
26W
-
Rear - Type
-
SMPS (100~240V, 50/60Hz)
-
Rear - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Rear - Power Consumption
-
50W
-
Subwoofer - Type - SMPS
-
100~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Subwoofer - Power Off Consumption
-
0.5W Under
-
Subwoofer - Power Consumption
-
33W
-
Subwoofer - Wireless Frequency
-
5.8GHz
-
Owners Manual - Web
-
Yes (Full)
-
Owners Manual - Book
-
Simple / Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wall Mount Guide
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Wireless Speaker Reset Guide (Rear Kit)
-
Yes
-
Owners Manual br Open Source
-
Yes (Full)
-
Remote Control Unit br Battery (Size)
-
AAA x 2
-
Remote Control Unit - Model
-
MA7
-
Batteries
-
Yes
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Rear Speaker Cable
-
Yes
-
Wall Mount Bracket
-
Yes
-
Box Type
-
Offset
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
