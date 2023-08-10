Summary Terms and Conditions:



Availability: United Kingdom, 18+ only. Promotion Period: promotion valid from 00:01 on 22nd June to 23:59 on 5th July 2022. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, selected 2021 and 2022 UK variant LG TVs can be purchased from a Participating Retailer with a 10% discount on displayed prices. Terms and conditions: Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via Participating Retailers. Internet access required for online purchases. Visit www.LG.COM/UK for full terms, conditions and exclusions. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .





Full Terms and Conditions



1. This Promotion is open to residents of Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.





2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address required for online purchases.





3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 22nd June 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 5th July 2022 inclusive.





4. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as defined below) and receive a 10% discount on the Recommended Retail Price. To benefit from this Promotion, you will need to enter the applicable voucher code of the Participating Retailer at checkout.





5. Qualifying Products



2021 LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



OLED88Z19LA 65QNED916PA 43NANO756PA 50UP80006LR

OLED77Z19LA 65NANO966PA 65NANO756PR 43UP80006LR

OLED77G16LA 55NANO966PA 55NANO756PR 75UP78006LB

OLED65G16LA 86NANO916PA 50NANO756PR 65UP78006LB

OLED55G16LA 75NANO916PA 43NANO756PR 55UP78006LB

OLED77C16LA 65NANO916PA 75UP81006LA 50UP78006LB

OLED65C16LA 55NANO916PA 70UP81006LA 43UP78006LB

OLED55C16LA 65NANO886PB 65UP81006LA 75UP77006LB

OLED48C16LA 55NANO886PB 55UP81006LA 70UP77006LB

OLED77C15LA 50NANO886PB 50UP81006LA 65UP77006LB

OLED65C15LA 86NANO866PA 43UP81006LA 55UP77006LB

OLED55C15LA 75NANO866PA 75UP81006LR 50UP77006LB

OLED48C15LA 65NANO866PA 70UP81006LR 43UP77006LB

OLED83C14LA 55NANO866PA 65UP81006LR 43UP76906LE

OLED77C14LB 50NANO866PA 55UP81006LR 75UP76706LB

OLED65C14LB 75NANO816PA 50UP81006LR 70UP76706LB

OLED55C14LB 65NANO816PA 43UP81006LR 65UP76706LB

OLED48C14LB 55NANO816PA 86UP80006LA 55UP76706LB

OLED77B16LA 50NANO816PA 82UP80006LA 50UP76706LB

OLED65B16LA 75NANO806PA 75UP80006LA 43UP76706LB

OLED55B16LA 65NANO806PA 65UP80006LA 75UP75006LC

OLED77A16LA 55NANO806PA 60UP80006LA 65UP75006LF

OLED65A16LA 50NANO806PA 55UP80006LA 55UP75006LF

OLED55A16LA 86NANO756PA 50UP80006LA 50UP75006LF

OLED48A16LA 75NANO756PA 43UP80006LA 43UP75006LF

86QNED996PB 70NANO756PA 75UP80006LR 43LM6300PLA

75QNED996PB 65NANO756PA 65UP80006LR 32LM6370PLA

65QNED996PB 55NANO756PA 60UP80006LR 32LM637BPLA

75QNED916PA 50NANO756PA 55UP80006LR





2022 LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:



OLED88Z29LA OLED55A26LA

OLED48A26LA 75NANO766QA 86UQ80006LB

OLED77Z29LA 75QNED996QB 70NANO766QA 75UQ80006LB

OLED83G26LA 65QNED996QB 65NANO766QA 65UQ80006LB

OLED77G26LA 86QNED916QA 55NANO766QA 55UQ80006LB

OLED65G26LA 75QNED916QA 50NANO766QA 50UQ80006LB

OLED55G26LA 65QNED916QA 43NANO766QA 43UQ80006LB

OLED77C26LD 86QNED866QA 86UQ91006LA 43UQ76906LE

OLED65C26LD 75QNED866QA 75UQ91006LA 65UQ75006LF

OLED55C26LD 65QNED866QA 65UQ91006LA 55UQ75006LF

OLED48C26LB 55QNED866QA 55UQ91006LA 50UQ75006LF

OLED83C24LA 86QNED816QA 50UQ91006LA 43UQ75006LF

OLED77C24LA 75QNED816QA 43UQ91006LA 32LQ63006LA

OLED65C24LA 65QNED816QA 60UQ90006LA 32LQ630B6LA

OLED55C24LA 55QNED816QA 75UQ81006LB

OLED48C24LA 50QNED816QA 70UQ81006LB

OLED42C24LA 75NANO816QA 65UQ81006LB

OLED77B26LA 65NANO816QA 60UQ81006LB

OLED65B26LA 55NANO816QA 55UQ81006LB

OLED55B26LA 50NANO816QA 50UQ81006LB

OLED65A26LA 86NANO766QA 43UQ81006LB





6. Participating Retailers



Retailers participating in this Promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:



LG.com/uk

Currys

John Lewis

Richer Sounds

Argos

Costco

Amazon

Very.com

Littlewoods

AO.com

Costco

Hughes

RGB Electrical

PRC Direct

HBH Woolacotts

Box Limited

ASK Electronics

Electrical Discount

Reliant TV

Euronics UK and their agents

Soloco UK and their agents

The Promoter reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.





7. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.





8. The terms of this Promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the promotion in their respective stores and / or websites.





9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by Participating Retailer. Please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.





10. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).





11. The Promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom must be Qualifying Products.





12. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).





13. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information (as outlined above) in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.





14. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.





15. Should you have any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from your Participating Retailer.





16. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.





17. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.





18. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.





19. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.





20. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.





21. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.





22. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.





23. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.





24. By participating in the Promotion, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.





25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.





26. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.





27. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.

LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.