About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help

LG TV Promotion
10% off LG TV purchase

Terms and Conditions

Summary Terms and Conditions:

Availability: United Kingdom, 18+ only. Promotion Period: promotion valid from 00:01 on 22nd June to 23:59 on 5th July 2022. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, selected 2021 and 2022 UK variant LG TVs can be purchased from a Participating Retailer with a 10% discount on displayed prices. Terms and conditions: Promotion subject to availability and only available during the Promotion Period via Participating Retailers. Internet access required for online purchases. Visit www.LG.COM/UK for full terms, conditions and exclusions. Promoter: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Weybridge, KT13 0SL .


Full Terms and Conditions

1. This Promotion is open to residents of Great Britain aged 18 or over, excluding anyone professionally associated with this Promotion.


2. Purchase is necessary. Internet access and a valid email address required for online purchases.


3. Promotion Period: Participate between 00:01 GMT on the 22nd June 2022 and 23:59 GMT on the 5th July 2022 inclusive.


4. Promotion: During the Promotion Period, purchase a Qualifying Product (as defined below) and receive a 10% discount on the Recommended Retail Price. To benefit from this Promotion, you will need to enter the applicable voucher code of the Participating Retailer at checkout.


5. Qualifying Products

2021 LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:

OLED88Z19LA      65QNED916PA      43NANO756PA    50UP80006LR
OLED77Z19LA      65NANO966PA      65NANO756PR    43UP80006LR
OLED77G16LA      55NANO966PA      55NANO756PR    75UP78006LB
OLED65G16LA      86NANO916PA      50NANO756PR    65UP78006LB
OLED55G16LA      75NANO916PA      43NANO756PR    55UP78006LB
OLED77C16LA      65NANO916PA      75UP81006LA      50UP78006LB
OLED65C16LA      55NANO916PA      70UP81006LA      43UP78006LB
OLED55C16LA      65NANO886PB      65UP81006LA      75UP77006LB
OLED48C16LA      55NANO886PB      55UP81006LA      70UP77006LB
OLED77C15LA      50NANO886PB      50UP81006LA      65UP77006LB
OLED65C15LA      86NANO866PA      43UP81006LA      55UP77006LB
OLED55C15LA      75NANO866PA      75UP81006LR      50UP77006LB
OLED48C15LA      65NANO866PA      70UP81006LR      43UP77006LB
OLED83C14LA      55NANO866PA      65UP81006LR      43UP76906LE
OLED77C14LB      50NANO866PA      55UP81006LR      75UP76706LB
OLED65C14LB      75NANO816PA      50UP81006LR      70UP76706LB
OLED55C14LB      65NANO816PA      43UP81006LR      65UP76706LB
OLED48C14LB      55NANO816PA      86UP80006LA      55UP76706LB
OLED77B16LA      50NANO816PA      82UP80006LA      50UP76706LB
OLED65B16LA      75NANO806PA      75UP80006LA      43UP76706LB
OLED55B16LA      65NANO806PA      65UP80006LA      75UP75006LC
OLED77A16LA      55NANO806PA      60UP80006LA      65UP75006LF
OLED65A16LA      50NANO806PA      55UP80006LA      55UP75006LF
OLED55A16LA      86NANO756PA      50UP80006LA      50UP75006LF
OLED48A16LA      75NANO756PA      43UP80006LA      43UP75006LF
86QNED996PB      70NANO756PA      75UP80006LR      43LM6300PLA
75QNED996PB      65NANO756PA      65UP80006LR      32LM6370PLA
65QNED996PB      55NANO756PA      60UP80006LR      32LM637BPLA
75QNED916PA      50NANO756PA      55UP80006LR     


2022 LG TV models qualifying for this Promotion (Qualifying Products) are as follows:

OLED88Z29LA      OLED55A26LA
OLED48A26LA      75NANO766QA      86UQ80006LB
OLED77Z29LA      75QNED996QB      70NANO766QA      75UQ80006LB
OLED83G26LA      65QNED996QB      65NANO766QA      65UQ80006LB
OLED77G26LA      86QNED916QA      55NANO766QA      55UQ80006LB
OLED65G26LA      75QNED916QA      50NANO766QA      50UQ80006LB
OLED55G26LA      65QNED916QA      43NANO766QA      43UQ80006LB
OLED77C26LD      86QNED866QA      86UQ91006LA       43UQ76906LE
OLED65C26LD      75QNED866QA      75UQ91006LA       65UQ75006LF
OLED55C26LD      65QNED866QA      65UQ91006LA       55UQ75006LF
OLED48C26LB      55QNED866QA      55UQ91006LA       50UQ75006LF
OLED83C24LA      86QNED816QA      50UQ91006LA       43UQ75006LF
OLED77C24LA      75QNED816QA      43UQ91006LA       32LQ63006LA
OLED65C24LA      65QNED816QA      60UQ90006LA       32LQ630B6LA
OLED55C24LA      55QNED816QA      75UQ81006LB
OLED48C24LA      50QNED816QA      70UQ81006LB
OLED42C24LA      75NANO816QA      65UQ81006LB
OLED77B26LA      65NANO816QA      60UQ81006LB
OLED65B26LA      55NANO816QA      55UQ81006LB
OLED55B26LA      50NANO816QA      50UQ81006LB
OLED65A26LA      86NANO766QA      43UQ81006LB


6. Participating Retailers

Retailers participating in this Promotion (Participating Retailers) are as follows:

LG.com/uk
Currys
John Lewis
Richer Sounds
Argos
Costco
Amazon
Very.com
Littlewoods
AO.com
Costco
Hughes
RGB Electrical
PRC Direct
HBH Woolacotts
Box Limited
ASK Electronics
Electrical Discount
Reliant TV
Euronics UK and their agents
Soloco UK and their agents
The Promoter reserves the right to add to this list of Participating Retailers.


7. This Promotion may be redeemed in conjunction with other promotions or offers.


8. The terms of this Promotion are also subject to the relevant Participating Retailer’s terms. Each Participating Retailer will be the promoter in relation to the promotion in their respective stores and / or websites.


9. This Promotion is subject to stock availability arranged by Participating Retailer. Please enquire with a Participating Retailer to determine stock availability.


10. It is the participant’s responsibility to ensure a retailer is a Participating Retailer for the purposes of this Promotion and that they comply with all applicable terms (including correctly entering and applying the voucher code at checkout).


11. The Promotion is only open to legal residents of the United Kingdom aged 18 or over. All purchases must be made in the United Kingdom must be Qualifying Products.


12. The returns policy of the Participating Retailer will apply to any returns of Qualifying Product(s).


13. The participant is responsible for supplying the correct information (as outlined above) in order to receive the Promotion. The Promoter will not be held liable for non-delivery of a promotional discount due to the provision of incorrect information.


14. The Promotion is not transferable or exchangeable and cannot be redeemed for monetary value or for any other form of compensation.


15. Should you have any questions in relation to this Promotion, please request further information from your Participating Retailer.


16. The Promotion cannot be applied to previously placed orders.


17. The Promoter shall not be responsible if the Promotion is not capable of running as planned for reasons including but not limited to tampering, unauthorised intervention, fraud, dishonesty, technical failures, or any other causes beyond the control of the Promoter.


18. The Promoter will not be responsible for discounts which are lost, delayed, corrupted, damaged, misdirected or incomplete or which cannot be delivered for any technical, delivery or other reason.


19. The Promoter will not be liable for any delay or failure to comply with its obligations for reasons beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to Acts of God, global or regional epidemic or pandemic, adverse weather conditions, fire, industrial dispute, war, terrorist activity, hostilities, political unrest, riots, civil commotion, plague or other natural calamities, or any other circumstances of the Promoter.


20. The Promoter and its associated agencies and companies are not liable for any loss (including, without limitation, indirect, special or consequential loss or loss of profits), expense or damage which is suffered or sustained (whether or not arising from any person’s negligence) in connection with this Promotion or accepting or using an offer, except for any liability which cannot be excluded by law. Nothing will exclude the Promotor’s liability for death or personal injury as a result of its negligence.


21. Nothing in these Terms & Conditions limits or excludes your legal rights as a consumer. For more information on your rights as a consumer, please contact your local Trading Standards Office or Citizens Advice Bureau.


22. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.


23. If any part/s of these Terms & Conditions are legally ruled to be invalid, illegal or unenforceable, the remainder will not be affected and will continue in full force and effect.


24. By participating in the Promotion, you will be deemed to have agreed to be bound by these Terms & Conditions.


25. If there is a discrepancy between these Terms & Conditions and those in any promotional material, these Terms & Conditions will prevail.


26. All personal data supplied for this Promotion will be used solely for the purpose of this Promotion by the Promoter and/or by any agent appointed by it to assist with running the Promotion and will not be disclosed to an unconnected third party unless your positive consent has been obtained. Your personal data will be handled in accordance with the Promoter’s privacy policy, available at: https://www.lg.com/uk/privacy.


27. This Promotion, these Terms and Conditions and any dispute or claim arising out of or in connection with them, shall be governed by and construed in accordance with English law. Participants irrevocably agree that the courts of England and Wales shall have exclusive jurisdiction to settle any dispute or claim that arises out of or in connection with this Promotion.
LGE: LG Electronics U.K. Ltd, Velocity 2, Brooklands Drive, Brooklands, Weybridge, KT13 0SL.