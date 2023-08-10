About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG DP542H DVD Player

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Support

Where to Buy

LG DP542H DVD Player

DP542H

LG DP542H DVD Player

Full HD Up-scaling

Full HD up-scaling dramatically improves the resolution of any original content to Full HD.

Progressive Scan

For the smoothest picture possible, progressive scan technology delivers flicker-free images with no image break-up for the perfect movie and TV experience.

HDMI

High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) carries both sound and picture in a single cable from your devices to your high definition TV. Now you can easily connect your games console, satellite box, Blu-ray or Home Cinema System through the HDMI ports for a true high definition entertainment experience
Print

All Spec

VIDEO FEATURES

Video DAC

108MHz/14bit

AUDIO FEATURES

Audio DAC

192KHZ/24bit

DTS Digital Out

Yes

IN/OUT

HDMI Output

Yes

Component Video Output

Yes

Composite Video Output

Yes

Optical Audio Output

Yes

Analog Audio 2ch Output

Yes

CONVENIENCE

1080p Upscaling

Yes

Progressive Scan

Yes

Zoom

Yes

Parental Lock

Yes

Auto Power Off

Yes

Screen Saver

Yes

Closed Caption

Yes

Firmware update

Yes - USB, Disc

Black Level Adjustment

Yes

FRONT PANEL

Display

Clock

ACCESSSORIES

Remote Control

Yes

RCU / Battery

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 

Buy Directly from LG

DP542H

LG DP542H DVD Player