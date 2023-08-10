Portable DVD Player with 7" Wide Screen

About Cookies on This Site

Specs

DP650

All Spec

PICTURE & SOUND

Video DAC

4 DAC 12 bit

NTSC/PAL Hz

60Hz / 50Hz

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Speaker

Yes

PLAYABLE FORMAT

DVD (PAL / NTSC)

Yes/Yes

DVD+RW/+R

Yes

DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

Yes/Yes

DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

Yes

CD-R/-RW

Yes

JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA

Yes

DivX

Yes

CASE BODY

TFT LCD Type

7" Wide - Folder type

LCD Resolution

480 x 234 - WQVGA

CASE TOP

AV In/Out

AV Out (only)

Enter

Yes

Direction cursor (Up,Down,Left,Right)

Yes

Menu

Yes

Display

Yes

Play / Pause

Yes

Stop

Yes

Forward Skip/Search

Yes

Reverse Skip/Search

Yes

Color/Bright

Yes

Setup

Yes

Title

Yes

Return

Yes

Open

Yes

SIDE PANEL

Volume Control

Yes

Earphone Jack

1 Sets

Power

Yes

USB

Yes

AV In/Out Jack

AV Out (only)

DC In 9.5V

Yes

POWER

AC Adaptor Terminal

MPA-630

Power Consumption

12W With Battery

Battery Time

up to 3hrs

Battery Type

Built-in Type

ACCESSSORIES

AV RCA Cable

Yes

AC Adaptor & Power Cord

Yes

Automotive Adaptor

Yes

