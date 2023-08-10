About Cookies on This Site

Smart TV Upgrader with Web Browsing

Smart TV Upgrader with Web Browsing

ST600

Smart TV Upgrader with Web Browsing

All Spec

AV FORMAT

Video Format

MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, TS TP, M4V, WMV

Audio Format (Bitstream)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS , MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

Audio Format (Decoding)

LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, DTS, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC(m4a playback(Free DRM Only))

DivX Subtitle

Yes

Deep Color (HDMI1.3)

Yes

xvYCC

Yes - HDMI only

DD 2ch Down Mix

Yes

Digital Audio Output

Yes - SPDIF & HDMI

Re-Encoder - DTS Only

Yes - chipset support

FRONT PANEL

On/off LED

1 color - Blue LED (On) / Orange (Stand-by)

REAR PANEL

Video Out - HDMI

Yes

Audio Out - Optical

Yes

Audio Out - HDMI

Yes

Ethernet

Yes

SIDE PANEL

Reset Button

Yes

USB

Yes

POWER

Power Consumption

Under 17W

Power-Off Consumption

Under 0.4W

ACCESSSORIES

DLNA bundle disc

Yes

RCU / Battery

Yes

SMART TV

Web Browsing

Yes - LG

VOD

iPlayer, ace trax, Diva TV, Youtube

Web Album

Picasa

Weather

AccuWeather

Music

Vtuner

