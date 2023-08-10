We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TONE Free UFP8 - Enhanced Active Noise Cancelling True Wireless Bluetooth UVnano Earbuds
All Spec
-
Product Size (W x H x D) mm brProduct Size (W x H x D) inch
-
21.2 x 28.3 x 23.2
0.84 x 1.12 x 0.92
-
Charing Case Size (W x H x D) mm brCharing Case Size (W x H x D) inch
-
54.5 x 54.5 x 30.0
2.15 x 2.15 x 1.18
-
Product Net Weight (Kg) brProduct Net Weight (OZ)
-
0.0052
0.183
-
Charging Case Net Weight (Kg) brCharging Case Net Weight (OZ)
-
0.039
1.376
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
90 x 91.6 x 47
-
Weight(kg)
-
0.17
-
Size (W x H x D) mm
-
475 x 115 x 272
-
Weight(kg)
-
0.482
-
Gift Box Qty per Master Box
-
30
-
Type
-
Tompson
-
Sample Number per Pallet
-
1200
-
USB C-type (Female)
-
Yes
-
Display Type
-
LED Indicator 1
(BT, Power on, Battery)
LED Indicator 2
(UVnano)
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.2
-
BLE supporting
-
Yes
-
Google Fast Pair Service
-
Yes
-
Open / Semi-open / Canal
-
Canal
-
Unit type (BA,Dynamic, etc) and Size
-
Dyn 8Φ
-
ANC
-
Yes
-
Ambient Mode
-
Yes
-
Talk Thru
-
Yes
-
Mic type (C Mic / D Mic / bone conduction mic, etc.)
-
Digital MEMS
-
# of Mic
-
3 pairs
-
# of Mic per function
-
2 pairs(For Call), 1pair(For ANC)
-
NR/EC
-
Yes
-
Others (bone conduction solutions, in-ears, etc.)
-
In-ear (3Mic)
-
Meridian Sound Effect
-
Yes
-
Meridian EQ
-
Yes
-
LG EQ(Bass Boost, Treble Boost)
-
Yes
-
Customized EQ(Custom1, Custom2)
-
Yes
-
Stereophonic Sound
-
Yes
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
-
68 mAh x 2
-
Battery Charging time
-
within 1 hours
-
Battery Life (Playing Music on Earbuds)
-
6 hours (with ANC)
10 hours(without ANC)
-
Battery Fast Charging Time / Battery Play Life
-
5min / 1hr
-
Battery Type
-
Lithium + ion
-
Battery Capacity
-
390 mAh
-
Battery Charging time
-
within 2 hours
-
Battery Life(Playing Music with Charging Case)
-
15 hours (with ANC)
24 hours (without ANC)
-
SBC
-
Yes
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
Multi Paring
-
Yes (5 units supported)
-
Swift Pair
-
Yes
-
Fast Charging
-
Yes
-
Wireless Charging
-
Yes
-
Companion App(Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager(FOTA)
-
Yes (cradle not supported)
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IPX4
-
Hygiene management (UV solution)
-
UVC
-
Mood Lingting
-
Yes
-
Wear Sensor
-
Yes
-
Voice Prompt
-
Yes
-
TONE Free App
-
Yes
-
Airplane mode (BT transmitter)
-
Yes
-
App charging status display (earbuds)
-
Yes
-
App charging status display (cradle)
-
Yes
-
Touch
-
Yes
-
Simple manual
-
Yes
-
Charging cable
-
Yes
-
Extra Ear Gel
-
L,S
-
Medical silicone eargel
-
Yes
-
AUX (3.5Φ) to USB Cable
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.